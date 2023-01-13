ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CoinTelegraph

Navigating the world of crypto: Tips for avoiding scams

Despite the belief of many crypto enthusiasts that centralized exchanges (CEXs) are safer, history has often shown them to be rather vulnerable to attacks. Because these exchanges centralize the storage of users’ assets, they can be attractive targets for cybercriminals. If an exchange’s security measures are inadequate or successfully compromised, user assets may be stolen or lost.
CoinTelegraph

Google Ads-delivered malware drains NFT influencer’s entire crypto wallet

An NFT influencer claims to have lost “a life-changing amount” of their net worth in nonfungible tokens (NFTs) and crypto after accidentally downloading malicious software found via a Google Ad search result. The pseudo-anonymous influencer known on Twitter as “NFT God” posted a series of tweets on Jan....
CoinTelegraph

Alameda Research had a $65B secret line of credit with FTX: Report

Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) reportedly ordered Gary Wang, co-founder of the crypto exchange, to open a $65 billion “secret backdoor line of credit” for Alameda Research, according to FTX attorney Andrew Dietderich. The attorney disclosed the information during a Delaware bankruptcy court hearing on Jan. 11,...
DELAWARE STATE
CoinTelegraph

'I thought SBF was the Mark Zuckerberg of crypto,' says Anthony Scaramucci

In a candid interview with Cointelegraph at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Anthony Scaramucci, cofounder of SkyBridge Capital, lambasted Sam Bankman-Fried and shed light on his crypto portfolio. Scaramucci trusted the former CEO, Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) of FTX, which imploded in late 2021. Scaramucci said in a panel preceding...
CoinTelegraph

Japanese regulators want crypto treated like traditional banks

Financial regulators in Japan have urged global regulators to treat crypto the same way as they do banking, calling for tougher rules for the sector. According to the deputy director-general of the Financial Services Agency’s Strategy Development and Management Bureau, Mamoru Yanase, crypto needs to be controlled. “If you...
CoinTelegraph

10 practices crypto can borrow from TradFi to better protect customers

Crypto pioneers and decentralized finance companies often talk about their commitment to opening up financial opportunities to underserved populations, but that’s only half the battle in achieving success for this fledgling industry. Global consumers must be confident that the funds they invest with crypto companies are safe, secure and accessible for withdrawal when desired.
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin DeFi ecosystem explained

The Bitcoin Taproot upgrade unlocked the potential to create DApps on the Bitcoin blockchain, improving the blockchain’s long-term viability by accelerating the DeFi movement on the Bitcoin network. Decentralized finance (DeFi) has experienced tremendous success since 2020, with nearly all of that growth being fueled by Ethereum. Ethereum paved...
CoinTelegraph

How crypto tokens (but not Bitcoin) will outperform stocks in 2023 — Arca’s CIO explains

Digital assets will largely decouple from traditional equity markets in 2023, believes Arca chief investment officer Jeff Dorman. Discussing his outlook for 2023 in a recent interview with Cointelegraph, Dorman argued that as the global economy enters a recession this year, equities will be negatively affected while some cryptocurrencies will perform well. The value of the latter, he explained, is determined not only by macroeconomic factors but also by their utility within their respective ecosystems, which would remain unaltered in a recession.
KSNT News

Explosion of AI-generated writing will pose challenge for online shoppers searching for real reviews

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Services like ChatGPT will make finding real reviews difficult Artificial intelligence has been receiving a lot of buzz lately on social media. Easy access to programs like ChatGPT, which allows users to quickly generate paragraphs on whatever topic they use to prompt it, is going to […]
CoinTelegraph

Twitter’s crypto price index feature expands to 30 tokens and counting

Twitter has quietly expanded its new crypto feature that enables users to search the price of individual tokens, adding at least another 30 tokens. The new additions are part of the social media giant’s “$Cashtags” feature, announced by the Twitter Business account on Dec. 21. Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) were the first to be part of the new feature.
CoinTelegraph

Solana Foundation warns about security incident with Mailchimp

Solana Foundation, the non-profit organization of the Solana Network, disclosed on Jan. 14 a security incident involving its email service provider Mailchimp. According to an email sent to users and seen by Cointelegraph, the Foundation was informed by Mailchimp on Jan. 12 that “an unauthorized actor accessed and exported certain user data from the Solana Foundation’s Mailchimp instance.”
CoinTelegraph

CBDCs not worth the costs and risks, says former BoE advisor

Central banks worldwide are pushing forward with digital asset projects despite the various crypto industry implosions of the past 12 months. China has rolled out its central bank digital currency (CBDC) to several cities and made it available for use at the Winter Olympics. Many other central banks, including the...
CoinTelegraph

BTC price cancels FTX losses — 5 things to know in Bitcoin this week

Bitcoin (BTC) starts a new week at new 2023 highs, but still divides opinion after a blistering price rally. In what is shaping up to be the antidote to last year’s slow bleed to lower prices, January has delivered the volatility Bitcoin bulls were hoping for — but can they sustain it?
CoinTelegraph

Binance, Huobi team up to recover $2.5M from Harmony One hackers

Security teams at crypto exchanges Binance and Huobi worked together to freeze and recover 121 Bitcoin (BTC) from hackers behind the Harmony bridge exploit. In a tweet, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao announced that the hackers have tried to launder their funds through the Huobi exchange. After Binance detected this, they contacted and assisted Huobi in freezing and recovering the digital assets deposited by the hackers.
CoinTelegraph

The aftermath of LBRY: Consequences of crypto’s ongoing regulatory process

The case of LBRY highlights a wave of renewed regulatory pressure that could affect both blockchain token-issuing companies and their investors. In November, an over year-long court battle between the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and blockchain development company LBRY and its LBRY Credits (LBC) token culminated in the ruling of the token as an unregistered security, despite the company's argument of its use as a commodity within the platform.
CoinTelegraph

Law Decoded, Jan. 9-16: Gemini, Bithumb, Nexo are fresh targets for regulation and prosecution

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission charged cryptocurrency lending firm Genesis Global Capital and crypto exchange Gemini with selling unregistered securities through Gemini’s “Earn” program. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission started the process of getting a default judgment in its case against Ooki DAO after the...
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin hits new post-FTX high as analysis warns move ‘choreographed’

Bitcoin (BTC) hit new two-month highs overnight into Jan. 19 as suspicions over the market’s validity gained momentum. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView followed BTC/USD as it consolidated above $21,000 after hitting $21,455 on Bitstamp. That marked the pair’s highest point yet in 2023, the latest accomplishment...
CoinTelegraph

Opinion: The Inter-Blockchain Communication Protocol will end ecosystem maximalism

When I entered crypto, I succumbed to the contest between blockchain ecosystems, believing one had to be “better” than others. I have since realized the future of cryptocurrency is bringing with it a variety of platforms that will excel at different things. With the Inter-Blockchain Communication Protocol (IBC), I’ve left behind the days of thinking chains have to compete and embrace a connected interchain future. Let me explain.
CoinTelegraph

SushiSwap’s new DEX aggregator will ‘10x our market share’ — Head Chef

Just a month after warning of a “significant deficit” in its treasury, the CEO of decentralized exchange (DEX) SushiSwap has shared several planned updates to the platform, which it says is intended to “10x” its market share in 2023. Sushi CEO Jared Grey laid out the...
CoinTelegraph

3AC, Coinflex founders collaborating to raise $25M for new claims trading exchange

The founders of collapsed crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC), Su Zhu and Kyle Davies, are reportedly trying to raise money for a new cryptocurrency exchange in partnership with Coinflex co-founders Mark Lamb and Sudhu Arumugam. According to a pitch deck, they are looking to raise $25 million. The...

