Read full article on original website
Related
CoinTelegraph
Navigating the world of crypto: Tips for avoiding scams
Despite the belief of many crypto enthusiasts that centralized exchanges (CEXs) are safer, history has often shown them to be rather vulnerable to attacks. Because these exchanges centralize the storage of users’ assets, they can be attractive targets for cybercriminals. If an exchange’s security measures are inadequate or successfully compromised, user assets may be stolen or lost.
CoinTelegraph
Google Ads-delivered malware drains NFT influencer’s entire crypto wallet
An NFT influencer claims to have lost “a life-changing amount” of their net worth in nonfungible tokens (NFTs) and crypto after accidentally downloading malicious software found via a Google Ad search result. The pseudo-anonymous influencer known on Twitter as “NFT God” posted a series of tweets on Jan....
CoinTelegraph
Alameda Research had a $65B secret line of credit with FTX: Report
Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) reportedly ordered Gary Wang, co-founder of the crypto exchange, to open a $65 billion “secret backdoor line of credit” for Alameda Research, according to FTX attorney Andrew Dietderich. The attorney disclosed the information during a Delaware bankruptcy court hearing on Jan. 11,...
CoinTelegraph
'I thought SBF was the Mark Zuckerberg of crypto,' says Anthony Scaramucci
In a candid interview with Cointelegraph at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Anthony Scaramucci, cofounder of SkyBridge Capital, lambasted Sam Bankman-Fried and shed light on his crypto portfolio. Scaramucci trusted the former CEO, Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) of FTX, which imploded in late 2021. Scaramucci said in a panel preceding...
CoinTelegraph
Japanese regulators want crypto treated like traditional banks
Financial regulators in Japan have urged global regulators to treat crypto the same way as they do banking, calling for tougher rules for the sector. According to the deputy director-general of the Financial Services Agency’s Strategy Development and Management Bureau, Mamoru Yanase, crypto needs to be controlled. “If you...
CoinTelegraph
10 practices crypto can borrow from TradFi to better protect customers
Crypto pioneers and decentralized finance companies often talk about their commitment to opening up financial opportunities to underserved populations, but that’s only half the battle in achieving success for this fledgling industry. Global consumers must be confident that the funds they invest with crypto companies are safe, secure and accessible for withdrawal when desired.
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin DeFi ecosystem explained
The Bitcoin Taproot upgrade unlocked the potential to create DApps on the Bitcoin blockchain, improving the blockchain’s long-term viability by accelerating the DeFi movement on the Bitcoin network. Decentralized finance (DeFi) has experienced tremendous success since 2020, with nearly all of that growth being fueled by Ethereum. Ethereum paved...
CoinTelegraph
How crypto tokens (but not Bitcoin) will outperform stocks in 2023 — Arca’s CIO explains
Digital assets will largely decouple from traditional equity markets in 2023, believes Arca chief investment officer Jeff Dorman. Discussing his outlook for 2023 in a recent interview with Cointelegraph, Dorman argued that as the global economy enters a recession this year, equities will be negatively affected while some cryptocurrencies will perform well. The value of the latter, he explained, is determined not only by macroeconomic factors but also by their utility within their respective ecosystems, which would remain unaltered in a recession.
Explosion of AI-generated writing will pose challenge for online shoppers searching for real reviews
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Services like ChatGPT will make finding real reviews difficult Artificial intelligence has been receiving a lot of buzz lately on social media. Easy access to programs like ChatGPT, which allows users to quickly generate paragraphs on whatever topic they use to prompt it, is going to […]
CoinTelegraph
Twitter’s crypto price index feature expands to 30 tokens and counting
Twitter has quietly expanded its new crypto feature that enables users to search the price of individual tokens, adding at least another 30 tokens. The new additions are part of the social media giant’s “$Cashtags” feature, announced by the Twitter Business account on Dec. 21. Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) were the first to be part of the new feature.
CoinTelegraph
Solana Foundation warns about security incident with Mailchimp
Solana Foundation, the non-profit organization of the Solana Network, disclosed on Jan. 14 a security incident involving its email service provider Mailchimp. According to an email sent to users and seen by Cointelegraph, the Foundation was informed by Mailchimp on Jan. 12 that “an unauthorized actor accessed and exported certain user data from the Solana Foundation’s Mailchimp instance.”
CoinTelegraph
CBDCs not worth the costs and risks, says former BoE advisor
Central banks worldwide are pushing forward with digital asset projects despite the various crypto industry implosions of the past 12 months. China has rolled out its central bank digital currency (CBDC) to several cities and made it available for use at the Winter Olympics. Many other central banks, including the...
CoinTelegraph
BTC price cancels FTX losses — 5 things to know in Bitcoin this week
Bitcoin (BTC) starts a new week at new 2023 highs, but still divides opinion after a blistering price rally. In what is shaping up to be the antidote to last year’s slow bleed to lower prices, January has delivered the volatility Bitcoin bulls were hoping for — but can they sustain it?
CoinTelegraph
Binance, Huobi team up to recover $2.5M from Harmony One hackers
Security teams at crypto exchanges Binance and Huobi worked together to freeze and recover 121 Bitcoin (BTC) from hackers behind the Harmony bridge exploit. In a tweet, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao announced that the hackers have tried to launder their funds through the Huobi exchange. After Binance detected this, they contacted and assisted Huobi in freezing and recovering the digital assets deposited by the hackers.
CoinTelegraph
The aftermath of LBRY: Consequences of crypto’s ongoing regulatory process
The case of LBRY highlights a wave of renewed regulatory pressure that could affect both blockchain token-issuing companies and their investors. In November, an over year-long court battle between the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and blockchain development company LBRY and its LBRY Credits (LBC) token culminated in the ruling of the token as an unregistered security, despite the company's argument of its use as a commodity within the platform.
CoinTelegraph
Law Decoded, Jan. 9-16: Gemini, Bithumb, Nexo are fresh targets for regulation and prosecution
The United States Securities and Exchange Commission charged cryptocurrency lending firm Genesis Global Capital and crypto exchange Gemini with selling unregistered securities through Gemini’s “Earn” program. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission started the process of getting a default judgment in its case against Ooki DAO after the...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin hits new post-FTX high as analysis warns move ‘choreographed’
Bitcoin (BTC) hit new two-month highs overnight into Jan. 19 as suspicions over the market’s validity gained momentum. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView followed BTC/USD as it consolidated above $21,000 after hitting $21,455 on Bitstamp. That marked the pair’s highest point yet in 2023, the latest accomplishment...
CoinTelegraph
Opinion: The Inter-Blockchain Communication Protocol will end ecosystem maximalism
When I entered crypto, I succumbed to the contest between blockchain ecosystems, believing one had to be “better” than others. I have since realized the future of cryptocurrency is bringing with it a variety of platforms that will excel at different things. With the Inter-Blockchain Communication Protocol (IBC), I’ve left behind the days of thinking chains have to compete and embrace a connected interchain future. Let me explain.
CoinTelegraph
SushiSwap’s new DEX aggregator will ‘10x our market share’ — Head Chef
Just a month after warning of a “significant deficit” in its treasury, the CEO of decentralized exchange (DEX) SushiSwap has shared several planned updates to the platform, which it says is intended to “10x” its market share in 2023. Sushi CEO Jared Grey laid out the...
CoinTelegraph
3AC, Coinflex founders collaborating to raise $25M for new claims trading exchange
The founders of collapsed crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC), Su Zhu and Kyle Davies, are reportedly trying to raise money for a new cryptocurrency exchange in partnership with Coinflex co-founders Mark Lamb and Sudhu Arumugam. According to a pitch deck, they are looking to raise $25 million. The...
Comments / 0