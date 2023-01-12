Any remaining showers and drizzle ends Friday evening but the clouds hang tough. We'll be mostly cloudy Saturday with the chance of a mountain snow shower. Watching a big coastal system that will move very close to us Sunday and early Monday. It may come close enough to swipe southeastern NH with light snow. Keep this in mind if you have any travel plans along the seacoast of NH, ME, and MA Sunday and Monday. Inland area likely will be sunny and dry. The active pattern continues with more snow, mix, and rain next week.

NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO