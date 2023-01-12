ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hampshire State

WMUR.com

VIDEO: Warming trend ahead of storm

A bit of a warming trend for the next couple of days ahead of a storm system that likely brings snow statewide before the week is over. Sunshine will give way to increasing clouds today with some passing mixed showers later today, tonight into Wednesday. It will be milder midweek with highs in the mid 30s north to mid 40s south this afternoon and Wednesday.
WMUR.com

Video: Snow Showers

Dry for now, but more wintry weather is possible to close out the holiday weekend. Lots of clouds this Sunday morning. Some breaks of sun are likely in far western and northern New Hampshire today. Temperatures look seasonably mild with highs in the mid to upper 30s. A storm system...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WMUR.com

Accumulating snow likely in New Hampshire for Thursday, Friday

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Warming temperatures during the middle of the week will give way to the next storm system, which will likely feature a statewide snowfall. First, there will be passing mixed showers Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning. >> Weather alerts. The high temperatures for Tuesday...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WMUR.com

Snow accumulates across central, eastern New Hampshire; some roads slippery

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A winter weather advisory for most of central and eastern New Hampshire was canceled around 7:30 p.m. Monday after bands of snow pushed through the state. The snow led to slippery travel conditions and brief bouts of reduced visibility in parts of New Hampshire on Monday morning. Numerous crashes and spinouts were reported.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
whdh.com

Winter storm brings several inches of snow to parts of MA

ROCKLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - A winter weather advisory has been issued for parts of southeastern Massachusetts as a storm system moves through the region Monday, bringing snow, rain, and gusting winds. As of 9 a.m., southern Plymouth County has several inches of snow on the ground, with communities such as...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WMUR.com

Video: Cloudy and mild

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Dry for now, but more wintry weather is possible to close out the holiday weekend. Lots of clouds this Sunday morning. Some breaks of sun are likely in far western and northern New Hampshire today. Temperatures look seasonably mild with highs in the mid to upper 30s.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WMUR.com

Video: Slippery roads possible as temperatures fall in New Hampshire

Any remaining showers and drizzle ends Friday evening but the clouds hang tough. We'll be mostly cloudy Saturday with the chance of a mountain snow shower. Watching a big coastal system that will move very close to us Sunday and early Monday. It may come close enough to swipe southeastern NH with light snow. Keep this in mind if you have any travel plans along the seacoast of NH, ME, and MA Sunday and Monday. Inland area likely will be sunny and dry. The active pattern continues with more snow, mix, and rain next week.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WGME

Messy MLK winter storm brings icy travel to Maine

PORTLAND (WGME)-- A winter storm will continue to impact Maine through MLK Monday with freezing rain, sleet and snow. The winter storm winds down Monday night, with quieter weather through midweek. Another winter storm arrives on Thursday night. A large coastal storm will continue to back west into Maine on...
MAINE STATE
WMUR.com

New Hampshire snow totals by town: Jan. 16, 2023

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Snow fell across central and eastern New Hampshire during the holiday weekend. The following snow totals come from National Weather Service local spotters and WMUR viewers. There can be variations in the snowfall totals due to terrain and other variables. If you do not see your city or town listed, that means no one has submitted a snowfall report. Feel free to send in your total to weather@wmur.com to be added to the list.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WMUR.com

Video: Impact weather day New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Variable weather conditions expected for much of the holiday weekend. Slick roads possible this morning as some light snow and freezing rain move through southern and central New Hampshire. Mixed precipitation will start to wind down around midday. There is a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for the Seacoast through 2 PM. Otherwise, skies stay mostly cloudy through the afternoon with temperatures hovering in the lower to middle 30s.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
nbcboston.com

Freezing Rain, Snow May Impact Driving, MassDOT Warns

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation issued a storm advisory to travelers due to freezing rain and possible snow through the holiday weekend. Our First Alert weather team's forecast says that the most snow is set to fall over the Cape and southeastern Massachusetts Sunday morning, thanks to a coastal low developing in the Atlantic, but up to two inches are possible from the coast to Worcester later on as well.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
103.7 WCYY

One of the Most Dangerous Rivers in the US is in New Hampshire

Did you know that New Hampshire has over 800 lakes and 19,000 miles of rivers and streams, according to the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services?. Living in New Hampshire, we're really lucky to have such gorgeous scenery around us. From mountains to rivers, beaches, forests, and oceans, we've got it all, and tourists love coming here to experience our beautiful state firsthand.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

