Video: Some slick spots overnight; another storm this week in New Hampshire
A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for most of central and eastern New Hampshire through midnight. A slick spot or two will be possible this evening as any lingering mixed showers wrap up. This system pulls away overnight with clearing and lows in the 20s. Sunshine will give way...
VIDEO: Warming trend ahead of storm
A bit of a warming trend for the next couple of days ahead of a storm system that likely brings snow statewide before the week is over. Sunshine will give way to increasing clouds today with some passing mixed showers later today, tonight into Wednesday. It will be milder midweek with highs in the mid 30s north to mid 40s south this afternoon and Wednesday.
Video: Snow Showers
Dry for now, but more wintry weather is possible to close out the holiday weekend. Lots of clouds this Sunday morning. Some breaks of sun are likely in far western and northern New Hampshire today. Temperatures look seasonably mild with highs in the mid to upper 30s. A storm system...
Accumulating snow likely in New Hampshire for Thursday, Friday
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Warming temperatures during the middle of the week will give way to the next storm system, which will likely feature a statewide snowfall. First, there will be passing mixed showers Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning. >> Weather alerts. The high temperatures for Tuesday...
New Hampshire hourly maps: Track bands of snow, wintry mix for Monday
VIDEO: Bands of snow and wintry mix will push through the state Monday before gradually tapering off. Track them here in this hour-by-hour video. Read the full forecast here.
Snow accumulates across central, eastern New Hampshire; some roads slippery
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A winter weather advisory for most of central and eastern New Hampshire was canceled around 7:30 p.m. Monday after bands of snow pushed through the state. The snow led to slippery travel conditions and brief bouts of reduced visibility in parts of New Hampshire on Monday morning. Numerous crashes and spinouts were reported.
Winter storm brings several inches of snow to parts of MA
ROCKLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - A winter weather advisory has been issued for parts of southeastern Massachusetts as a storm system moves through the region Monday, bringing snow, rain, and gusting winds. As of 9 a.m., southern Plymouth County has several inches of snow on the ground, with communities such as...
Video: Cloudy and mild
Video: Slippery roads possible as temperatures fall in New Hampshire
Any remaining showers and drizzle ends Friday evening but the clouds hang tough. We'll be mostly cloudy Saturday with the chance of a mountain snow shower. Watching a big coastal system that will move very close to us Sunday and early Monday. It may come close enough to swipe southeastern NH with light snow. Keep this in mind if you have any travel plans along the seacoast of NH, ME, and MA Sunday and Monday. Inland area likely will be sunny and dry. The active pattern continues with more snow, mix, and rain next week.
Snowmobiling season in New Hampshire off to slow start due to mild temperatures, lack of snow
GILFORD, N.H. — New Hampshire is a dream destination for snowmobilers, with more than 7,000 miles of trails and more than 100 clubs to choose from. Many, like the Belknap Snowmobile Club, are made up of volunteers, who spend months before the season starts clearing brush, building bridges and marking the routes with signs.
Snow makes for tough commute, but fun times on sledding hills
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — Snow fell steadily on Monday in some eastern parts of New Hampshire, making for a messy morning commute for those who had to drive and a fun snow day for those who didn't. The system didn't bring a lot of snow, but it was notable during...
Messy MLK winter storm brings icy travel to Maine
PORTLAND (WGME)-- A winter storm will continue to impact Maine through MLK Monday with freezing rain, sleet and snow. The winter storm winds down Monday night, with quieter weather through midweek. Another winter storm arrives on Thursday night. A large coastal storm will continue to back west into Maine on...
New Hampshire snow totals by town: Jan. 16, 2023
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Snow fell across central and eastern New Hampshire during the holiday weekend. The following snow totals come from National Weather Service local spotters and WMUR viewers. There can be variations in the snowfall totals due to terrain and other variables. If you do not see your city or town listed, that means no one has submitted a snowfall report. Feel free to send in your total to weather@wmur.com to be added to the list.
Video: Impact weather day New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Variable weather conditions expected for much of the holiday weekend. Slick roads possible this morning as some light snow and freezing rain move through southern and central New Hampshire. Mixed precipitation will start to wind down around midday. There is a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for the Seacoast through 2 PM. Otherwise, skies stay mostly cloudy through the afternoon with temperatures hovering in the lower to middle 30s.
Saturday’s weather: Turning colder, some flurries possible, high of 35
Today: Early morning snow shower (Dusting-1″), cloudy, breezy, & much colder. High 35 (feel like 23) Winds: NNW 10-15+ mph. Tonight: Mostly cloudy and cold. Low 25 (feel like 15) Winds: NNW 10-15 mph. Sunday: Breezy with clouds and some sun. High 38 (feel like 28) Winds: N 10-20...
Freezing Rain, Snow May Impact Driving, MassDOT Warns
The Massachusetts Department of Transportation issued a storm advisory to travelers due to freezing rain and possible snow through the holiday weekend. Our First Alert weather team's forecast says that the most snow is set to fall over the Cape and southeastern Massachusetts Sunday morning, thanks to a coastal low developing in the Atlantic, but up to two inches are possible from the coast to Worcester later on as well.
What Boston meteorologists are saying about the chances of snow near the coast Sunday
Matt Noyes, NBC10 Boston & NECN: ‘Sunday’s forecast is high-stakes for forecasters, as New England sits on the western edge of a huge ocean storm that should develop an eye-like feature!’
Developing nor'easter eyes Boston, New England with snow and ice
The budding storm AccuWeather meteorologists have been watching since last week began to take shape early Sunday morning in the Atlantic, just a few hundred miles off the East Coast. The storm, is set to bring snow, sleet, ice and rain to part of eastern New England early this week...
Slick driving conditions lead to spin-outs, crashes across Mass.
(WHDH) — Slippery driving conditions caused by a winter storm led to spin-outs and crashes across the state on Sunday. In Bourne, one driver skidded off the snow-covered snow and into the woods. In Beverly, another motorist went off the highway and crashed into a wooded area. Ans in...
