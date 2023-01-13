ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calabasas, CA

Priscilla Presley Says Daughter Lisa Marie Is ‘Receiving the Best Care’ After Cardiac Arrest, Asks for Prayers

By Rania Aniftos
Billboard
Billboard
 4 days ago

Priscilla Presley has spoken out following news that her daughter, Lisa Marie, was hospitalized on Thursday (Jan. 12).

“My beloved daughter Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital. She is now receiving the best care,” Priscilla wrote in a statement posted to Instagram . “Please keep her and our family in your prayers. We feel the prayers from around the world, and ask for privacy during this time.”

Los Angeles County paramedics arrived at a Calabasas home at 10:37 a.m. following a report of a woman in full cardiac arrest, a spokesperson for the fire department told Associated Press , as was initially reported by TMZ . Paramedics The L.A. County Sheriff’s Department also added that paramedics performed CPR and “determined the patient had signs of life” before transferring her to the hospital.

No information has been provided on her current condition.

Earlier this week, on Tuesday (Jan. 10), the 54-year-old daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley attended the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards with her mother and Austin Butler, who portrayed her father in Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis . The actor took home the award for best actor in a drama motion picture.

“Thank you for opening your hearts, your memories, your home to me,” Butler told Lisa Marie and Priscilla during his acceptance speech. “Lisa Marie, Priscilla, I love you forever.”

She also celebrated her father’s birthday on Jan. 8 in Memphis, Tennessee, at Graceland — the mansion where Elvis lived.

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Popculture

Priscilla Presley Breaks Silence on Daughter Lisa Marie Presley's Hospitalization

Priscilla Presley has spoken out about daughter Lisa Marie Presley following her hospitalization Thursday. "My beloved daughter Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital. She is now receiving the best care. Please keep her and our family in your prayers," Priscilla, 77, said in a statement to PEOPLE. She continued, "We feel the prayers from around the world and ask for privacy at this time." The 54-year-old is the only child of Elvis Presley and his ex-wife Priscilla. She attended the Golden Globes with her mother and fellow Elvis actor Austin Butler just days before her medical emergency. Before Presley was transported to the hospital, paramedics performed CPR at her Calabasas, California, home. EMTs were able to regain her pulse before taking her to the hospital. At the time of this publication, it is unclear what her condition is, but she continues to receive treatment.
CALABASAS, CA
Billboard

Lisa Marie Presley Public Memorial to be Held at Graceland

A public memorial service for Lisa Marie Presley will be held next weekend at Graceland, the famed Memphis home of her father, Elvis Presley. The memorial for Lisa Marie Presley will be held on the front lawn of the mansion at 9 a.m. on Jan. 22, according to a representative of her daughter and actor Riley Keough. The general public is invited to attend, with details about the service available here. Related Jennifer Lopez Dishes About 'Emotional Transition' of Blending Families With Ben Affleck 01/17/2023 Presley, 54, died Thursday, hours after being hospitalized for a medical emergency. It was previously announced that Presley will be buried...
MEMPHIS, TN
Billboard

Lisa Marie Presley, Singer/Songwriter & Elvis’ Only Child, Dies at 54

Lisa Marie Presley — the only child of Elvis Presley — died Thursday (Jan. 12) after being hospitalized earlier that day, her mother said in a statement. The singer was 54. “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” Priscilla Presley said in a statement. “She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known.” The announcement came just hours after Priscilla Presley had confirmed that Lisa Marie Presley was rushed to the hospital earlier Thursday. Los Angeles County paramedics were dispatched to a Calabasas home...
CALABASAS, CA
Billboard

Nicolas Cage ‘Heartbroken’ Over the Death of Ex-Wife Lisa Marie Presley

Nicolas Cage broke his silence Friday (Jan. 13) about the sudden death of his ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley following a heart attack. “Lisa had the greatest laugh of anyone I ever met,” the Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent actor said in a statement to E! News. “She lit up every room, and I am heartbroken.” Related Lisa Marie Presley Will Be Buried at Graceland Next to Her Son 01/13/2023 Going on to call the news of Presley’s death “devastating,” he added, “I find some solace believing she is reunited with her son Benjamin.” In July 2020, Lisa Marie’s 27-year-old son Benjamin Keough died by suicide in...
Billboard

Lisa Marie Presley’s Death Mourned by Questlove, LeAnn Rimes & More: ‘I Hope She Is at Peace in Her Dad’s Arms’

After the news broke late Thursday (Jan. 12) that Lisa Marie Presley had died at age 54, tributes to the singer/songwriter and Elvis Presley‘s only child poured onto social media. It was reported earlier in the day that Lisa Marie Presley was rushed to the hospital and had suffered cardiac arrest. Her mother, Priscilla Presley, announced her death on Thursday night. “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” Priscilla Presley said in a statement. “She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever...
Billboard

‘Elvis’ Director Baz Luhrmann Mourns Lisa Marie Presley: ‘We Will Miss Your Warmth’

Following the devastating news that Lisa Marie Presley had died at age 54, Baz Luhrmann — who directed the 2022 critically acclaimed biopic about her father Elvis Presley — took to Instagram to honor her. “Over the last year, the entire Elvis movie family and I have felt the privilege of Lisa Marie’s kind embrace,” he captioned a photo of Lisa Marie laughing with actor Austin Butler, who portrayed her legendary father in Luhrmann’s Elvis. “Her sudden, shocking loss has devastated people all around the world. I know her fans everywhere join me in sharing prayers of love and support with her...
Billboard

Lisa Marie Presley Hospitalized After Suffering Cardiac Arrest: Reports

Lisa Marie Presley has reportedly been hospitalized after suffering cardiac arrest at her home. While there is no information surrounding her current condition, TMZ reported that paramedics performed CPR at her Calabasas, Calif., house on Thursday (Jan. 12), regaining a pulse before she was transported to the hospital. A spokesperson for the L.A. County Fire Department confirmed to Billboard that its units were on the scene in Calabasas, where a 55-year-old “went into cardiac arrest.” An L.A. County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson also told The Hollywood Reporter that it was “a female in her 50s.” Neither would not confirm if the woman was...
CALABASAS, CA
Billboard

Dolly Parton Sends Condolences to Priscilla Presley After Lisa Marie’s Death: ‘I Know How Sad You Must Be’

Dolly Parton has offered her condolences following the sudden death of Lisa Marie Presley on Thursday (Jan. 12) at age 54. Related Lisa Marie Presley Will Be Buried at Graceland Next to Her Son 01/13/2023 In a social media post, Parton addressed Priscilla Presley, Lisa Marie’s mother, directly. “Priscilla, I know how sad you must be. May God comfort you at this time,” she began before turning to the late King of Rock n’ Roll and his daughter. “Elvis, I know how happy you must be to finally have her home and to have her back with you. Lisa Marie, may you rest in...
Billboard

Nick Carter to Perform at Benefit Concert Inspired by Aaron Carter

Nick Carter will be performing his new tribute song to his late brother Aaron Carter, “Hurts to Love You,” for the first time at a special benefit concert in Los Angeles on Wednesday (Jan. 18). The Songs for Tomorrow benefit concert, hosted by Angel Conrad and Lance Bass, will raise awareness for mental health and was inspired by the life of Aaron, who died in November at age 34. All money from ticket sales will go toward On Our Sleeves, the national movement supporting children’s mental health.  In addition to Nick, the concert will also feature performances from various early 2000’s superstars including O-Town, LFO,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Billboard

Amy Grant Slams Homophobic Backlash Over LGBTQ+ Niece’s Wedding: ‘I Love Those Brides’

An aunt and an ally. Amy Grant shut down trolls criticizing her decision to host her LGBTQ+ niece’s wedding on Monday (Jan. 16). “I never chase any of those rabbits down the rabbit hole,” the Christian pop singer said to People of outcry from homophobic critics on social media. “I love my family, I love those brides. They’re wonderful, our family is better, and you should be able to be who you are with your family, and be loved by them.” Related 7 Highlights From L.A. Concert Saluting A&M Records Co-Founder Jerry Moss  01/16/2023 Grant also revealed that her niece’s nuptials took place at the very...
Billboard

Nick Jonas Reveals He & Priyanka Chopra Celebrated Baby Malti’s Birthday ‘In Style’

Nick Jonas and wife Priyanka Chopra have been celebrating all of their daughter Malti’s milestones, so when she turned 1 recently, Jonas couldn’t help but share a few details about her birthday party on Friday’s (Jan. 13) episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show. Clarkson inquired about Malti’s age, asking if she is about to turn 1. “She did, over the weekend. We had to celebrate,” Jonas shared. “She went through a pretty wild journey in the earlier part of her life, and so we had to celebrate in style. She’s 1, she’s beautiful, she’s amazing. The best.” Jonas and Chopra first revealed...
Billboard

Lorde’s Sister Indy Gets Into the Family Business With ‘Hometown’ Single

Indy, the younger sister of Lorde, announced her upcoming debut EP Threads on Thursday (Jan. 12) with the release of the new single “Hometown.” The five-track project from the newcomer, born Indy Yelich O’Connor, will arrive Feb. 17 via TMWRK Records featuring the new single as well as previously released tracks “Killer” and “Threads.” Related Songs That Defined the Decade: Lorde’s ‘Royals’ 01/12/2023 “Hometown” certainly owes a debt to her famous sister’s signature style on tracks like “Royals” and “Team,” what with its suburban setting and wistful production as Indy sings, “Nineteen and we haunted streets that we knew so well/ I cut my feet...
Billboard

Billboard

9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy