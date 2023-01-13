Priscilla Presley Says Daughter Lisa Marie Is ‘Receiving the Best Care’ After Cardiac Arrest, Asks for Prayers

Priscilla Presley has spoken out following news that her daughter, Lisa Marie, was hospitalized on Thursday (Jan. 12).

“My beloved daughter Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital. She is now receiving the best care,” Priscilla wrote in a statement posted to Instagram . “Please keep her and our family in your prayers. We feel the prayers from around the world, and ask for privacy during this time.”

Los Angeles County paramedics arrived at a Calabasas home at 10:37 a.m. following a report of a woman in full cardiac arrest, a spokesperson for the fire department told Associated Press , as was initially reported by TMZ . Paramedics The L.A. County Sheriff’s Department also added that paramedics performed CPR and “determined the patient had signs of life” before transferring her to the hospital.

No information has been provided on her current condition.

Earlier this week, on Tuesday (Jan. 10), the 54-year-old daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley attended the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards with her mother and Austin Butler, who portrayed her father in Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis . The actor took home the award for best actor in a drama motion picture.

“Thank you for opening your hearts, your memories, your home to me,” Butler told Lisa Marie and Priscilla during his acceptance speech. “Lisa Marie, Priscilla, I love you forever.”

She also celebrated her father’s birthday on Jan. 8 in Memphis, Tennessee, at Graceland — the mansion where Elvis lived.