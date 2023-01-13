Read full article on original website
See the damage left after powerful storms move across Southeast
CNN's Jennifer Gray reports on the powerful storms that left a trail of damage throughout the Southeast.
Where the storm threats are headed next
The U.S. is facing tornado threats, heavy rain and winter weather. The Weather Channel's Mike Bettes is tracking where the storm threats are headed next.
WSFA
70 children survive preschool’s destruction by Selma tornado
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - The teachers who work at a preschool/day care in Selma are happy to be alive after surviving a tornado that destroyed their facility. Crosspoint Christian Church’s preschool and child care center collapsed during Thursday’s storm. About 13 teachers and 70 children were inside. They all survived.
Heavy Snow, Freezing Rains And Tornadoes Expected To Hit Parts Of US
Another major winter storm is expected to hit several parts of the US, which could develop into tornadoes.
WATCH: Drone video shows Alabama tornado damage
Drone video shows extensive damage in Selma and Greensboro, Alabama, after more than a dozen tornadoes tore through the state.Jan. 13, 2023.
San Francisco is about to be hit with a ‘brutal’ storm so severe that a meteorologist says is ‘one of the most impactful’ he’s ever seen
“This is truly a brutal system that we are looking at and needs to be taken seriously.”
Selma tornado: The latest storm damage photos
A large tornado struck parts of Selma, Alabama, on Thursday leaving damage across large areas of the city, early reports indicate.
Bomb cyclone update – at least 50 dead with bodies found frozen in cars as record-breaking monster storm batters US
AT least 50 people are feared to have been killed as a huge winter storm continues to pummel the United States. Thousands of Americans still remain without power and drivers have been found dead in their cars after being left stranded on snow-covered highways and interstates. Temperatures plunged to a...
WATCH: Alabama Resident Completely Loses It After Lightning Strikes Near Her Home
Alabama is one of the stormiest states in the country, so residents have grown used to the weather. But no matter how many storms someone lives through, they can never be prepared to have a flash of a lightning strike right in front of their eyes. One resident living in...
Dad freezes to death while running to store as Arctic winter storm kills 28 and leaves 200M freezing on Christmas Day
A FATHER has been found frozen to death while on his way to the store as the arctic storm kills at least 28 people and leaves 200million freezing on Christmas Day. Major cities in the Southeast, Midwest, and East Coast are calling this their coldest Christmas in decades. There are...
1-3 Severe Weather Heading Our Way
Tennessee Weather on January 3rd with thePhoto byor from the National Weather Service. Happy New Year! Looks like we may have some severe weather in the first days of the New Year.
WEATHER UPDATE: 3 tornadoes confirmed in Georgia
Atlanta is waking up Wednesday to the same heavy rain it fell asleep to, but it won’t last all day.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Blizzard, winter storm warnings: How long will they last?
Here is a look at some of the strongest wind gusts and coldest wind chills:. This will NOT be a huge snowfall event. Wind gusts 50-60+ mph, wind chills (-10 to -30) and blowing snow the biggest threats. Power outages, slick and snow covered roadways continue roll in. A few...
Forecasters Warn Of 2 New Storms Set To Hit California
More storms are expected in California as forecasters predicted 'heavy to excessive rainfall' amid ongoing recovery efforts.
'The floor disappeared under my feet': Trapped tornado survivors waited hours for rescue, hoping ceiling wouldn't collapse
Randall McCloud saw trees fall and the porch get pulled apart as he watched from the entrance of his mother's central Alabama house Thursday -- and it was about to get much worse.
Blizzard Warnings: These Are the Cities Most at Risk
A "major and anomalous" winter storm is expected to disrupt travel over the Christmas weekend and have "potentially crippling impacts."
Videos, images of Selma tornado and widespread damage in aftermath fill social media
Images and videos of the tornado and its aftermath from residents, journalists and others began to fill Twitter Thursday after the twister hit the city.
‘I hear a baby crying’ – chilling video of Selma residents assessing tornado damage
The audio of a video being shared on social media provides a chilling account of the unknown aftermath of a tornado that struck Selma, Alabama, Thursday. The video, shared by Alabama meteorologist James Spann is credited to Krishun Moore. The video appears to show the aftermath of the tornado. Debris...
Severe weather, tornadoes hitting Alabama; Here’s the latest on the damage
A line of severe weather was ripping across the state of Alabama on Thursday morning leaving downed trees, flipped 18-wheelers and roof damage in its wake. Several areas of the state were under tornado watches and warning Thursday. With the National Weather Service’s Birmingham office urging those in the path...
There's a good chance for at least 6 inches of snow in winter storm Thursday to Friday
A round of light snow Wednesday night will serve as a precursor to a much larger and more dangerous storm that's expected to hit southeast Wisconsin hardest Thursday night into Friday night. There is still some uncertainty over how the storm will develop, but there is a good probability for at least 6 inches of snow for southeast Wisconsin, said JJ Wood, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Sullivan. ...
