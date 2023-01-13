ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
70 children survive preschool’s destruction by Selma tornado

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - The teachers who work at a preschool/day care in Selma are happy to be alive after surviving a tornado that destroyed their facility. Crosspoint Christian Church’s preschool and child care center collapsed during Thursday’s storm. About 13 teachers and 70 children were inside. They all survived.
Blizzard, winter storm warnings: How long will they last?

Here is a look at some of the strongest wind gusts and coldest wind chills:. This will NOT be a huge snowfall event. Wind gusts 50-60+ mph, wind chills (-10 to -30) and blowing snow the biggest threats. Power outages, slick and snow covered roadways continue roll in. A few...
There's a good chance for at least 6 inches of snow in winter storm Thursday to Friday

A round of light snow Wednesday night will serve as a precursor to a much larger and more dangerous storm that's expected to hit southeast Wisconsin hardest Thursday night into Friday night. There is still some uncertainty over how the storm will develop, but there is a good probability for at least 6 inches of snow for southeast Wisconsin, said JJ Wood, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Sullivan. ...
