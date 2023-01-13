ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Congress must work across the aisle to end egregious animal abuse by commercial breeders

By Reps. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Pa.) and Mike Quigley (D-Ill.), opinion contributors
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tG0E1_0kCxu05F00

For years now, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has displayed an unacceptable pattern of insufficient enforcement of the Animal Welfare Act (AWA), leading to serious harm imposed upon innocent animals. Specifically, those provisions which require commercial breeders to be licensed and provide care for the dogs at their facilities have gone alarmingly unenforced and ignored

Take the case of breeder, Daniel Gingerich, and Golden Retriever #142 , who was later named Goldie by the animal protection community. When federal inspectors at the USDA first found Goldie, she was so emaciated that her ribcage and hipbones protruded. The state of the facility was horrific: the dogs were surrounded by excrement and vermin and lacked access to food and water. Despite these conditions, the USDA took no enforcement action and as a result, Goldie died on Gingerich’s property.

This was not an isolated incident, nor was the facility an underground operation. In fact, Gingerich was running a massive commercial operation involving multiple properties across Iowa and his facilities were fully licensed by the USDA. Failing to provide nutrition and veterinary care, countless dogs suffered and died in his facility.

In less than a year, the USDA documented nearly 200 violations of care, but took no substantive action to prevent further harm. It was not until the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) stepped in and filed a federal complaint asking the court to prohibit Gingerich from continuing to put his animals at risk. Eventually, Gingerich agreed to surrender more than 500 dogs to the Animal Rescue League of Iowa and the ASPCA. However, thousands of dogs across the country are subject to the same conditions and fate in similar facilities that the USDA has licensed and inspected without regard for the standards set by Congress through the Animal Welfare Act.

In a separate, unrelated incident, the DOJ again intervened with a complaint against another USDA- licensee, Envigo , after the company accumulated over 70 AWA violations at one of its breeding facilities . For months, USDA inspectors documented cruelties, including over 300 puppies who died of unknown causes, situations where dogs who were euthanized without sedatives, and nursing mothers who were deliberately denied food. The USDA subsequently renewed Envigo’s license for another year despite the seriousness of these violations.

The problem is clear: the USDA has a troubling practice of turning a blind eye to illegal and inhumane facilities and an unjustifiable record of failing to hold licensed breeders accountable for breaking the law. Despite public evidence of ongoing animal cruelty in large commercial breeding facilities, the USDA has not imposed a single penalty against a licensed dog breeder since 2017 .

We firmly believe that the sensible protection of animals, including dogs, is an area where a now divided Congress can come together to enact collaborative, commonsense policies. The current, uneven state of the USDA’s administration of the AWA demonstrates the agency’s need for additional federal resources, a reformed enforcement scheme, and improved breeding facility standards.

As members of Congress, we remain committed to securing additional funding for the Animal & Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) at USDA and have supported legislation such as Goldie’s Act and the Puppy Protection Act.

These bipartisan bills would substantially improve the requirements of care and quality of treatment at commercial dog breeding facilities, as well as guarantee that animals who have been visibly abused or harmed are provided immediate veterinary care rather than left in the abject conditions of cruelty. Our legislative efforts would further protect vulnerable dogs from ongoing mistreatment by ensuring that AWA violations are properly documented on inspection reports, requiring those violations to be reported to local law enforcement, and deterring future abuse by fining violators.

Animal welfare is not and cannot be a partisan issue. In the 118th Congress, we must work across the aisle to end the egregious abuse, unnecessary suffering, and chronic cruelty caused by certain unchecked commercial breeders.

Brian Fitzpatrick represents Pennsylvania’s 1st District. Mike Quigley represents the 5th District of Illinois.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Comments / 10

Patricia Riecke
3d ago

I know, I don't see how this topic could even be debatable by parties. I had to skip over certain sentences as I read this article. how can they breed these dogs and profit from them and have no regard for their basic needs. no sedatives when killing them. sick to my stomach. locked up denied food and water! bless the animal protection agencies and the doj, I couldn't stomach this and would have a hard time trying not to beat the crap out of these monsters. deny them food and water as they cry and beg trying to take care of their young. they're the real animals!

Reply(1)
9
Marnie Giannini Kounkel
3d ago

Iowa treats animals as if they have no feelings, don’t feel pain…to be exploited. Disgraceful!!

Reply(1)
7
Annette Burke
4d ago

Really wish they would! It's about doing the right thing not your political party you belong

Reply
9
Related
Washington Examiner

Biden’s illegal food stamp bonanza

After illegally bailing out college graduates with a $400 billion student debt amnesty, President Joe Biden is back at it again. This time, he is illegally boosting food stamp benefits by $200 billion. House Republicans should put an end to both of these illegal measures. According to a Government Accountability...
KROC News

USDA Fines Major Iowa Puppy Mill After Years Of Violations

The featured image is a stock image, it was not taken on-site. A repeat offender has been cited for violations by the USDA yet again. Over the past six years, Happy Puppy dog-breeding has been cited for many violations by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. They have recently received a fine of $12,600 for euthanizing unwanted dogs with unauthorized stomach injections. According to Iowa Capital Dispatch, the animals would then be left alone to die.
IOWA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Social Security tax elimination to be considered by Minnesota lawmakers

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesotans have heard a lot about the DFL Party trifecta at the State Capitol, and the sweeping agenda the DFL is proposing in light of a $17.6 billion surplus. What you are hearing a lot less about are tax cut proposals.Last spring, when the surplus was merely in the $9 billion range, legislative leaders from the DFL, GOP and the governor's office reached a grand deal that included investments in education and other programs, and the elimination of the tax on Social Security income. That agreement lasted just a few days. Now the legislature is back with a much...
MINNESOTA STATE
Daily Mail

Biden administration has just 24 HOURS to respond to Supreme Court order that placed temporary pause on Title 42 border restrictions ending this week

The Supreme Court on Monday delayed lifting Title 42 for 24 hours after Republicans lobbied to keep the pandemic-era border policy in place. Conservative Chief Justice John Roberts gave the Biden administration until 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday to respond to the stay – just hours before the policy is set to expire under current orders.
ARIZONA STATE
The Hill

The eight Senate seats most likely to flip in 2024

Senate Democrats are preparing to play defense in 2024 as they look to preserve their narrow majority in the upper chamber. The party is defending more than twice as many seats as Republicans, and it’s already facing the possibility that some of its incumbents could retire, leaving open competitive seats.  There are also few opportunities…
FLORIDA STATE
Axios Des Moines

Iowa's private-school deserts dog Gov. Kim Reynolds' 'choice' plan

Iowa would allow families to apply per pupil public-school allocations — currently $7,598 a year — to pay for private schools, under a plan outlined by Gov. Kim Reynolds Tuesday night.Yes, but: Groups like the left-leaning Common Good Iowa contend Reynolds' plan is not an option for much of Iowa.Forty-one of Iowa's 99 counties have no private school and 23 have just one, according to state data released last year.Catch up fast: Reynolds contends her plan would allow families choice in sending their child to a school that best fits them — including for reasons of faith and moral...
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Gov. Kim Reynolds calls for Democrats to reconsider new presidential calendar

Gov. Kim Reynolds, in her inauguration speech Friday, asked Democrats to “reconsider” their choice to push the Iowa caucuses from the first-in-the-nation spot. “As a Republican, it benefits my party for Democrats to turn away from Iowa,” Reynolds said. “As an American, it pains me to see.” Reynolds was sworn in for her second full […] The post Gov. Kim Reynolds calls for Democrats to reconsider new presidential calendar appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Axios Des Moines

Iowa grocers end bottle redemption as new bottle bill rules start

Iowa's new bottle bill rules took effect on Jan. 1 and changes are slowly rolling out in the state's can redemption industry.Driving the news: Lawmakers overhauled the state's collection process last year, which required stores to collect empty cans and bottles and return customer deposits on them.The new law allows grocery stores to retire their collection programs if a redemption center is within a 10- to 15- mile radius.Handling fees paid by beverage distributors to redemption centers also increased from 1 to 3 cents per container.What's happening: Some grocers, like Whole Foods in West Des Moines and Hy-Vee off Ankeny...
IOWA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Meet the 7 Largest Landowners in Iowa

Iowa is a state known for its lush landscapes and bountiful resources, making it an ideal place for large-scale farming. That’s why you’ll find big farming operations like Dandyland and Amana Farms in Iowa. But farmers aren’t the only ones staking their claim. The federal government, land trusts and the state also own large portions of land.
IOWA STATE
The Hill

The Hill

850K+
Followers
93K+
Post
604M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy