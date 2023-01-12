Read full article on original website
Boyfriend arrested in woman’s death in Orange County
A 22-year-old woman was stabbed to death in Orange County Sunday night and authorities have announced that her boyfriend has been arrested on suspicion of killing her. Just before midnight Sunday, Serena Celeste Gallardo, 22, was discovered inside her apartment on the 10000 block of Bell Street in Stanton suffering from multiple stab wounds.
Vehicle plows into Huntington Beach home, displacing young family
A young family avoided serious injury but is now living out of suitcases after a vehicle crashed into their home in Huntington Beach. The crash happened Friday around 9:20 a.m. on the 16500 block of Fountain Lane. According to the Huntington Beach Police Department, a woman driving a BMW SUV...
San Pedro woman busted during investigation into drug smuggling in Los Angeles County jails
A San Pedro woman is in custody after authorities discovered fentanyl, heroin and illegal firearms inside her residence, officials with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department announced last week. The woman’s arrest came after detectives with LASD’s Organized Crime Task Force received information about inmates in county jails conspiring...
Man assaulted, killed in San Juan Capistrano
The Orange County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a 30-year-old man was assaulted and killed in San Juan Capistrano Saturday afternoon. San Juan Capistrano resident Jorge Marvin Guadarrama, 30, sustained traumatic injuries and was declared dead in the 26000 block of Calle San Luis at 5:21 p.m., sheriff’s officials said in a press release.
Young child in ‘grave condition’ after multi-vehicle crash in Studio City
Three people were rescued from the wreckage of a multi-vehicle crash in Studio City Monday, including a young child who authorities say is in “grave condition.”. The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. on the westbound side of the 101 Freeway near Tujunga Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
1 dead in downtown Los Angeles car fire
One person is dead after a vehicle caught fire in downtown Los Angeles Sunday afternoon. After the fire at 1225 E. 16th St. was extinguished, a body was found inside the car, the Los Angeles Fire Department said in a release just before 1 p.m. Officials have not yet released...
Storm topples trees, brings more flood damage to Southern California
The latest storm to hit Southern California delivered yet another round of destructive rainfall and winds on Saturday and into Sunday morning. In Woodland Hills, more than a dozen cars were damaged when a large tree came crashing down in a shopping center parking lot along Mulholland Drive, just south of the 101 Freeway, shortly after 8 p.m.
3 California cities among highest for life expectancy, report finds
Where you live has a big impact on how long you live, a recent analysis of major U.S. metro areas finds. While people born in Bridgeport, Connecticut, can expect to live around 83 years on average, natives of Jackson, Mississippi, have lives that are 8.6 years shorter, according to a MoneyGeek report.
Police seeking public’s help identifying robbery suspect in Baldwin Park
Police in Baldwin Park are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who allegedly robbed a clothing store and injured an employee in the process. The incident occurred on Jan. 6, around 1:50 p.m. at Urban X Clothing, located at 14404 Ramona Blvd., in Baldwin Park. The...
38th annual Kingdom Day Parade in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. underway in Los Angeles
In honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the 38th annual Kingdom Day Parade is underway in Los Angeles. The parade is the largest and longest running MLK Jr. birthday celebration in the entire nation, and the theme for this year’s festivities is “Making America the Last Best Hope of the World.”
Firefighters knock down blaze in two-story apartment building in Baldwin Hills/Crenshaw
Crews with the Los Angeles Fire Department knocked down a fire at a two-story apartment building Sunday in the Baldwin Hills/Crenshaw area. Firefighters responded to the scene, located at 3950 S. Nicolet Avenue, just after 5:30 p.m. Smoke was seen billowing from the two-story apartment building when firefighters arrived, prompting...
As California eyes more wildlife crossings, researchers say some animals might be scared to use them
As Californians mourn the death of celebrity mountain lion P-22, work continues on a massive wildlife crossing bridge in Los Angeles County which will connect two natural landscapes that have been bisected by one of the nation’s busiest highways. Perhaps the lasting legacy of the cougar, who was captured...
Rain, mountain snow returns to Southern California Sunday night through Monday
Rain and mountain snow are forecast to return to Southern California tonight into Monday, though the National Weather Service reports decreased showers Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning. Saturday’s storm delivered yet another round of destructive, record-breaking rainfall in some areas, leading to downed trees and rescues. For Sunday’s storm,...
