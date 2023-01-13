ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Hochul claims NYS Senate committee cannot block court pick Hector LaSalle

By Zach Williams
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09Begz_0kCxtoyP00

Gov. Kathy Hochul says the full state Senate must vote on the nomination of Hector LaSalle as New York’s top judge – regardless of what its Judiciary Committee decides – but she may need to take her fellow Democrats to court to get it done.

“The Constitution of the state of New York is clear: the New York State Senate has to advise and consent the governor on her appointment,” Hochul told reporters in Albany after an unrelated Thursday event.

Her position that the committee cannot legally block LaSalle puts her at odds with state Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, Judiciary Chair Brad Hoylman (D-Manhattan) and a growing list of Democratic state senators, who believe that if the committee rejects LaSalle his nomination is dead.

“What happens in committees matter,” Stewart-Cousins told reporters earlier this week..

Getting the nomination to the floor would allow Hochul to assemble a coalition between Republicans in their 21-member minority conference and enough Democratic colleagues among their 42-seat supermajority to get the 32 votes LaSalle needs to get confirmed by the chamber.

A majority of committee members are expected to vote against confirming him at a hearing scheduled for Wednesday, which could set the stage for the looming showdown between Hochul and progressive senators who say past rulings show LaSalle is too conservative.

Hochul, her counsel and legal experts say the committee does not have to recommend LaSalle while arguing the Constitution and state law limit recently-expanded 19-member panel must move the nomination to the floor.

“The governor shall appoint, with the advice and consent of the senate, from among those recommended by the judicial nominating commission, a person to fill the office of chief judge or associate judge, as the case may be, whenever a vacancy occurs in the court of appeals,” reads the state Constitution.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y8iLf_0kCxtoyP00
LaSalle will argue his confirmation case at a Wednesday state Senate Judicial Committee hearing in the state Capitol in Albany.
AP

Some experts say the use of the word “Senate” can only mean the body in its entirety.

“It has to go to a full vote – the committee can hold a hearing and give a report, but they don’t seem to have the authority to unilaterally reject a candidate,” attorney Leslie Silva, a partner at Tully Rinckey, told The Post Thursday.

“The New York State Constitution says: ‘If the Senate rejects an appointment’ – which indicates the full senate must consider the report and vote, not just the Committee.”

The Constitution also states the “Senate shall” vote on approving interim appointments to the be chief judge, further suggesting that the full body has to take an up or down vote on all Court or Appeals picks.

Former Chief Judge Jonathan Lippman claimed the “language is crystal clear” the committee has “no discretion” to do anything other than voting to recommend or not recommend LaSalle before his nomination goes to a vote by the full chamber.

He noted that left-leaning Court of Appeals Justice Jenny Rivera got confirmed in 2013 even though the committee chose not to recommend her.

“When Republicans or Democrats have controlled the State Senate, it always goes to the floor, because that’s the constitutional design. I see no, in my view, no discretion there. There is a constitutional responsibility,” Lippman said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kGc06_0kCxtoyP00
Unions and progressive state senators like democratic socialist Kristen Gonzalez say a handful of rulings show LaSalle is too conservative.
AP

LaSalle supporters say his record merely reflects a commitment to the letter of the law.

The newly-elected governor sidestepped a question Thursday about whether she might sue the state Senate in the event LaSalle, who currently serves as the head of a busy Brooklyn-based appellate division, does not get a floor vote.

“I’m willing to do everything we can to get it through the committee. There’s an opportunity for this individual who has been so horribly maligned, based on the handful of cherry-picked cases out of 5,000,” she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42DiyK_0kCxtoyP00
GOP state Senate Minority Leader Robert Ortt has signaled 21 GOP senators could help LaSalle get the 32 votes he needs to get confirmed in the 63-member Senate.
AP

The Judiciary Committee has never blocked a chief judge nomination from reaching the floor of the state Senate, which has never rejected a gubernatorial pick.

“Legal victory is hardly assured if she chose to go that route while making good on her past vow to do whatever it takes to make LaSalle the first Latino chief judge in state history,” according to Albany Law School Professor Vincent Bonventre, who has written widely on the Court of Appeals and state constitutional law.

“It doesn’t seem to be clear that the Senate absolutely must take a vote. That’s not clear. It can be read that way. But on the other hand, it could be,” he added.

A Stewart-Cousins spokesman did not immediately provide comment Thursday following Hochul’s recent claims about a required floor vote on LaSalle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1brSvs_0kCxtoyP00
Hochul claims the state Constitution requires the Senate to hold a floor vote on chief judge nominations even if they are not approved in committee.
AP

Hoylman told The Post “there is no notation in the Constitution that a full vote on the floor is required,” he said while noting that the document also states “each house shall determine the rules of its own proceedings.”

He added that while he “respected the governor’s prerogatives” in selecting a chief judge, the Senate has the “final” say in how it handles its own business.

“The notion that we are kicking off this legislative session with a constitutional crisis seems farcical to me,” he said.

But Silva said being part of a co-equal branch of state government does not protect the state Senate from having to hold a floor vote on LaSalle if the Court of Appeals were to ultimately decide in favor of Hochul’s Executive Branch on any litigation that might come out of her growing fight with her fellow Albany Democrats, unions and lefty activists.

“The Committees have the authority to reject bills or ‘other matters,’ but that does not trump the authority of the governor within the Constitution. That would seemingly supersede the Senate’s rules, but I suppose it’s all up for interpretation if the matter is litigated,” Silva said.

Comments / 2

Related
New York Post

Federal convictions will now lead to immediate firing for crooked New York pols

A new state law will automatically strip public officials of their jobs if they’re convicted of federal felonies — closing a loophole that’s existed for more than 35 years. Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a bill Friday to overcome a provision in federal law that says a conviction isn’t considered official until after sentencing, which often occurs many months after a guilty plea or jury verdict. Previously, only crooked officials convicted of felonies under state law were subject to automatic expulsion from the public payroll. The new law ensures “parity between the federal and state criminal procedure process while at the same time...
NEW YORK STATE
New York Post

Eric Adams tells Kathy Hochul to take 500 NY migrants — right now

Mayor Eric Adams called Friday for Gov. Kathy Hochul to immediately take 500 migrants off his hands — and warned it won’t be his last request of the escalating crisis. Adams said he submitted an “emergency mutual aid request” to the state for help “beginning this weekend” in housing the flood of migrants who’ve overwhelmed the city’s shelter system. “We are at our breaking point. Based off our projections, we anticipate being unable to continue sheltering arriving asylum seekers on our own,” he said. Adams acknowledged that his move — which came after Hochul failed to even mention the migrant crisis in her...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Gov. Hochul quietly sneaks in proposal to ban sale of gas stoves, fuels outrage across New York

Here’s something that will leave a bad taste in people’s mouths. Gov. Kathy Hochul quietly snuck a proposal to outlaw new gas stoves into the “New York Housing Compact” she unveiled during her State of the State speech Tuesday — urging people to ditch their kitchens’ gas grills and go electric. The ban would affect old-timers and millennials who are obsessed with cast-iron pans, which are tricky to use on electric stoves. “This is plain stupid,” said a 70-year-old resident of Sea Gate, Brooklyn, who gave his name as Victor K. “We lost electricity before, during Hurricane Sandy. The only thing...
NEW YORK STATE
The Independent

George Santos’ former landlord claims rep-elect left Queens apartment with a ‘lot of damage’

Embattled congressman-elect George Santos left his Queens apartment with massive damage before moving on with his campaign trail, his former landlord has said.Mr Santos and his sister Tiffany Lee Devolder Santos lived in the apartment in Whitestone until three months ago, the New York Post reported. The landlord of the two-bedroom 960-sq-ft apartment said that the siblings never paid rent late, but did cause damage. “They had four dogs and they did a lot of damage to the place, so they left,” Nancy Pothos told the Post.The outlet also reported that the modest residence, bought in 1999 for $200,000,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
AOL Corp

How much is Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez worth?

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., 33, is the youngest woman to be elected to Congress. Ocasio-Cortez, who represents New York’s 14th Congressional district, is affectionately known as AOC and has become the modern face of the political left since she was elected in 2018. True to millennial form, she’s honest...
WASHINGTON STATE
New York Post

NY Rep.-elect George Santos claims he made millions selling used luxury goods

Truth-challenged Rep.-elect George Santos attempted to explain his mysterious wealth Wednesday, saying he made millions of dollars by selling second-hand luxury goods on the down-low with little documentation. “What I will do is, I will go look out there, within my Rolodex and be like: ‘Hey, are you looking for a plane?’ ‘Are you looking for a boat?’ I just put that feeler out there,” he told Semafor about how he supposedly flipped $20 million yachts for six-figure referral fees after raking in just $55,000 in annual salary as recently as 2020. Santos, 34, declined to offer any specific examples...
CBS New York

Long Island GOP leader says he has proof Rep. George Santos admitted to crimes in Brazil

NEW YORK -- A Long Island Republican party leader says he has proof Rep. George Santos, who lied about much of his resume and life story, admitted to crimes in Brazil.Meantime, the Santos campaign office in Douglaston, Queens appeared to be closed again Monday as new videos of the embattled congressman emerged. One video involved Baruch College, a school Santos never attended. "I actually went to school on a volleyball scholarship. We went to play against Harvard, Yale, and we slayed them. Look, I sacrificed both my knees and got very nice knee replacements from HSS playing volleyball. That's how serious I took the...
NEW YORK STATE
Boston

The new communications director for George Santos previously worked for Charlie Baker’s administration

Naysa Woomer previously worked for the Massachusetts Dept. of Revenue and the Massachusetts Republican Party. New York Congressional Rep. George Santos, who infamously lied about major parts of his background and committed alleged campaign finance law violations, has a new communications director with ties to former Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker and his administration.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
New York Post

Ex-George Santos campaign aide predicts lying lawmaker will be ‘perp-walked’

A former campaign worker for embattled Rep. George Santos, who is facing bipartisan calls to resign after admitting he fabricated large parts of his resume, said he sees the Long Island Republican being “perp-walked” in the future. ​​“Lying on your resume is one thing,” the ​former aide told Talking Points Memo on Wednesday. “But I think George is going to be perp-walked out of a building because of this financial mess.”   T​he veteran Republican political operative quit Team Santos after an examination of the campaign’s books raised suspicion that “things were not on the up and up.” “I thought that the lack of a...
CBS Austin

Republicans say "no excuse" for allowing Democrat leadership after rules vote

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas House Republicans held a press conference on Thursday, deriding the outcome of Wednesday's vote on the House rules package, which continues the longstanding precedent of allowing Democrat leadership in committees. Several Republicans, including Reps. Tony Tinderholt of Arlington and Bryan Slaton of Royse City, stood...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority

The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
WASHINGTON, DC
New York Post

Hochul’s myopic migrant view could bankrupt NY city and state

Gov. Kathy Hochul says she didn’t discuss the huge inflow of migrants (40,000 and counting) into the Big Apple in her State of the State address on Tuesday because the problem doesn’t have “broad, statewide interest.” Huh? Earth to Kate: The downstate migrant crisis is of immense interest to the rest of New York. It’s another case of “if the city gets a cold, the state gets pneumonia.” First off: Illegal immigrants don’t all stay in the city. MS-13 and other gangs plaguing Long Island are ample testimony to that. And while Hochul won’t entertain inviting migrants upstate from the city, they’re...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
160K+
Followers
73K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy