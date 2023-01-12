Read full article on original website
Related
fox7austin.com
Athena Brownfield: Search for Oklahoma 4-year-old now a 'recovery operation'
CADDO COUNTY, Okla. - The disappearance of a 4-year-old girl in Oklahoma took a grim turn on Monday, as authorities announced they are now looking for her remains as the search transitions to a "recovery operation." Athena Brownfield was first reported missing on Jan. 10 in Cyril, a small town...
Idaho murders: Suspect Bryan Kohberger apparently called himself a pacifist in Soundcloud rap from 2011
Bryan Kohberger, charged with the Idaho murders, apparently posted a rap to Soundcloud that addresses remaining pacifist to avoid a "bloody fist."
fox7austin.com
Polka dot surprise: 'Rare' pattern of air pockets pop up in Utah school lot
Polka dots of air pockets pop up on icy Utah school lot. The Whittier Elementary School playground in Utah was peppered with unusual white polka dots on Wednesday. Chris Herrmann arrived at the school for work one chilly January morning when he came across the bizarre sight. Thousands of white...
fox7austin.com
Virginia rocket launch to be visible to much of East Coast
WALLOPS ISLAND, Va. - A rocket launch set for Monday, January 23 in Virginia will be visible to much of the east coast of the United States, according to NASA. The 59-foot-tall Electron rocket from Rocket Lab USA is set to take off from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility along the southeastern coast of Virginia sometime between 6 and 8 p.m.
fox7austin.com
Central Texas Weather: 80s today with a couple of chances of rain this week
We're getting a preview of spring for the next couple of days before the temperatures fall again. Zack Shields has details, plus a couple of chances of rain in his full forecast.
fox7austin.com
Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan facing heat from Texas GOP
The Texas GOP said in an email that lawmakers have gone against the will of the majority of Texas voters. This after Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan blocked amendments to House rules. FOX 7 Austin's Mike Warren talks to Democratic analyst Ed Espinoza and President of JD Communications James Dickey about this in the FOX 7 Discussion.
fox7austin.com
Severe weather outbreak turns deadly after violent storms tear through South
SELMA, Ala. - Severe storms that spawned tornadoes left behind trails of destruction across the South and were blamed for at least nine deaths on Thursday. Storm damage was reported in nine states, with Alabama appearing to be the hardest hit during the severe weather outbreak. The dangerous storms prompted...
fox7austin.com
Central Texas weather: Warm days ahead followed by rain
We're seeing some warm temperatures for the start of your work week, with highs hitting in the low 80s by Tuesday, then a cold front brings some rain chances come Wednesday. FOX 7 Austin chief meteorologist Scott Fisher has the details.
fox7austin.com
Central Texas weather: Above average temperatures continue, record highs possible
Scott Fisher says things are definitely warmer than usual around here. He has all the details about when we can expect rain and cooler temperatures in his full forecast.
fox7austin.com
Central Texas Weather: Near record heat ahead of tomorrow's cold front
80s again today, but cooler weather is on the way, along with a couple of chances for some rain. Zack Shields has details on the upcoming weather changes in your full forecast.
fox7austin.com
Gov. Abbott and Lt. Gov. Patrick take the oath of office for the 3rd time today
AUSTIN, Texas - Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Lt. Governor Dan Patrick are set to take the oath of office at an inauguration ceremony scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. today. You can watch it live here on fox7austin.com. Last night, Gov. Abbott tweeted his view from the podium adding,...
fox7austin.com
Texas governor inauguration weather forecast
Governor Greg Abbott will be inaugurated for his third term at the State Capitol and tonight an inaugural fireworks show was held on the South Lawn to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Meteorologist Carlo Falco has details about the event and a look at the weather.
fox7austin.com
Central Texas weather: Windy and warm with rain chances on the way
AUSTIN, Texas - Happy Sunday! Today will be beautiful. We will warm up from about 50 into the mid-70s with low humidity. The only complaint is it will be a very windy day. Get ready for gusts of about 30 mph. If you like the warm weather, we have more...
fox7austin.com
The Issue Is: A conversation with State Comptroller Glenn Hegar about Texas' $33 billion surplus
HOUSTON - The state continues to figure out what to do with the gigantic $33 billion budget surplus. We sat down with the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Texas government, State Comptroller Glenn Hager to share his thoughts on the matter. Greg Groogan: "You are the CFO (Chief Financial...
Comments / 0