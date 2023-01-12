ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Virginia rocket launch to be visible to much of East Coast

WALLOPS ISLAND, Va. - A rocket launch set for Monday, January 23 in Virginia will be visible to much of the east coast of the United States, according to NASA. The 59-foot-tall Electron rocket from Rocket Lab USA is set to take off from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility along the southeastern coast of Virginia sometime between 6 and 8 p.m.
VIRGINIA STATE
Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan facing heat from Texas GOP

The Texas GOP said in an email that lawmakers have gone against the will of the majority of Texas voters. This after Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan blocked amendments to House rules. FOX 7 Austin's Mike Warren talks to Democratic analyst Ed Espinoza and President of JD Communications James Dickey about this in the FOX 7 Discussion.
TEXAS STATE
Central Texas weather: Warm days ahead followed by rain

We're seeing some warm temperatures for the start of your work week, with highs hitting in the low 80s by Tuesday, then a cold front brings some rain chances come Wednesday. FOX 7 Austin chief meteorologist Scott Fisher has the details.
AUSTIN, TX
Texas governor inauguration weather forecast

Governor Greg Abbott will be inaugurated for his third term at the State Capitol and tonight an inaugural fireworks show was held on the South Lawn to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Meteorologist Carlo Falco has details about the event and a look at the weather.
TEXAS STATE

