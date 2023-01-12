Colder air to close the work week brings a small snow chance; Active pattern getting underway

Read full article on original website
There's a good chance for at least 6 inches of snow in winter storm Thursday to Friday
A round of light snow Wednesday night will serve as a precursor to a much larger and more dangerous storm that's expected to hit southeast Wisconsin hardest Thursday night into Friday night. There is still some uncertainty over how the storm will develop, but there is a good probability for at least 6 inches of snow for southeast Wisconsin, said JJ Wood, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Sullivan. ...
WSMV
First Alert Forecast: Snow showers possible in some parts today
With much colder air following our cold front yesterday, not only are we watching our temperatures tumble, but that colder air will help fire off some scattered flurries and even a couple of snow showers in parts of our area today. Very little to no accumulation is expected for most...
WCPO
When to expect a wintry mix this weekend
It was a beautiful start to the weekend with warm temperatures and sunshine but changes are on the way and will ramp up overnight. The mostly clear skies this evening will give way to mostly cloudy conditions as we move into the overnight tonight. We will be dry for most of the night, but after 4 or 5 a.m. we will see a chance for some snowflakes, sleet, or sprinkles. The wintry mix is only likely to last until around 8 a.m. before we dry up. Temperatures will drop into the upper 20s for the overnight tonight as well.
Powerful winter storm to bring freezing temperatures, snow to much of the U.S.
A powerful Arctic cold front was slated to bring blizzard conditions to several parts of the U.S. this week, lowering temperatures to dangerous levels, dumping heavy snowfall, causing potential power outages and creating a holiday travel nightmare for millions of Americans in the process. The storm will extend from the...
5 things NOT to do at home during the Arctic freeze
Forecasters predict an onslaught of heavy snow, ice, flooding and powerful winds from Thursday to Saturday in a broad swath of the country, from the Plains and Midwest to the East Coast. A surge of Arctic air will follow. The Christmas weekend could be the coldest in decades.
Where the storm threats are headed next
The U.S. is facing tornado threats, heavy rain and winter weather. The Weather Channel's Mike Bettes is tracking where the storm threats are headed next.
January Meteor Shower Expected to Peak Tonight: How and When to Watch
If you’re looking to ring in the New Year but missed the fireworks when the ball dropped Sunday night, you’re in luck. Mother Nature is putting on her own fireworks display. The Quadrantids is an annual meteor shower that lights up the sky every January. Experts say it will hit its peak late tonight. So, break out the telescope and put on an extra pot of coffee.
Powerful winter storm to hit Midwest
Another powerful winter storm could bring more than a foot of snow to the Plains and Upper Midwest this week. The National Weather Service (NWS) said “intense” snow rates and fast wind gusts were likely for Nebraska, South Dakota and Minnesota through Tuesday. “A major winter storm is bearing down on the Plains into the…
Fox 59
NHC tracks ‘uncommon’ January disturbance in Atlantic
(WFLA) — Nearly two months after hurricane season ended, a non-tropical disturbance has popped up in the Atlantic. The National Hurricane Center was tracking a low-pressure system centered in the northwest Atlantic Ocean Monday. In a 10:05 a.m. weather outlook, the NHC said the non-tropical system was producing “storm-force...
Heavy flooding turns 60ft waterfall into lake
Stunning footage shows a 60ft deep waterfall transformed into a lake after heavy flooding.Hull Pot, one of England’s largest natural holes, was swamped with surging water as storms rolled through the Yorkshire dales on Tuesday (10 January).Runner Brian Stallwood, who filmed the clip, said he was shocked to find the cascade had disappeared, quipping: “Lake’ Hull Pot this evening - who nicked the waterfall?”Hull Pot, which measures 300ft (91m) long by 60ft (18m) wide, sits on the western side of Pen-y-ghent, one of the mountains that feature in the famed ‘three peaks’ challenge.The hole was actually formed from a collapsed cave, and it’s possible for walkers to get close to the waterfall and watch its impressive jet spurt down to the ground.And remarkably, following dry weather, the waterfall can even dry up completely.The flooding that caused the huge hole to fill up left several roads around the Yorkshire Dales impassable, with motorists reportedly becoming stranded in their cars.But the waters have since rescinded, with most rural roads now free from obstructions once more.
U.S. forecaster sees shift from La Niña to neutral weather during February - April
Jan 12 (Reuters) - A transition from La Niña to El Niño-Southern Oscillation (ENSO) neutral conditions is expected during the February - April 2023 season, a U.S. government weather forecaster said on Thursday.
