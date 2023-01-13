Read full article on original website
This Old Taylor Swift and Ellen DeGeneres Interview Is Seriously Messed Up
A 10-year-old Taylor Swift interview from The Ellen DeGeneres Show has gone viral, even prompting model and actress Emily Ratajkowski to weigh in. Posted by @thatnostalgicgirl on TikTok, the viral clip begins by showing Swift speaking on a radio show in more recent years. "I was like, 23 and people...
Why a Britney Spears and Beyonce Collaboration Is Long Overdue, Despite That Recent Failed Attempt
We finally almost got a long-overdue Beyoncé and Britney Spears collaboration. Unfortunately, it looks like we'll have to keep waiting. According to a Page Six report, Beyoncé recently asked Britney to appear in a new music video, but the plans fell through. "The Britney and Beyoncé collab could’ve...
Man leaves wife after 19 years of marriage because she was a man: "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing"
A man has spoken about the incident when he discovered his wife of 19 years was a man. And he exclaimed, "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing." Sharing their story, the 64-year-old man, who goes by Jan, said he had met his wife Monica when she accompanied his sister’s children as an au-pair. He recollected she was ‘beautiful and feminine’ but ‘poor at ironing’, which he never understood.
Prince Harry Shock: Meghan Markle’s Husband Allegedly Frustrated He’s Not Getting Any Kind of Response From King Charles, Prince William After Spare Release
Prince Harry’s memoir Spare has been out on the market for the past three days. But even before its scheduled release on Jan. 10, excerpts from the book were already leaked to the press. So, those who have read the stories that the Duke of Sussex shared would know that he dropped bombshell after bombshell about the royal family in his memoir.
A Surprising Member of the British Royal Family Honored Her Years-Long Friendship with Lisa Marie Presley in a Heartfelt Tribute
Lisa Marie Presley was a vivacious person, and it seems like she made friends wherever she went: including becoming BFFs with a member of the British Royal Family. After learning about the shocking death of her friend, Sarah Ferguson honored Presley with a heartfelt post on her social media. On Jan 12, the Duchess of York uploaded a framed photo of her and Presley with the heartfelt caption, “I say hello to you everyday and I love you my sissy and I will continue to say hello to you everyday. You were my sissy, an amazing mother to Ben, Riley, Harper...
Skrillex Is Back With New Music and He Looks Totally Different Now
Skrillex, the famously long-haired DJ and dubstep icon, is kicking off 2023 with brand new music — and a surprising brand new look. It seems a semi-shaved head, man bun and beard have made all the difference in the DJ's transformation. The "Where Are U Now" artist has long...
‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3: New trailer, full list of directors, and premiere date
A galaxy far, far away just got a little bit closer. Late Monday night, Disney released the first trailer for Season 3 of “The Mandalorian” – and also revealed the show’s return date and its impressive list of episode directors. First, the date: New episodes of “The Mandalorian” will start streaming on Disney+ on March 1. The third season will consist of eight episodes. Here’s the synopsis of where things stand heading into the new season: “The journeys of the Mandalorian through the Star Wars galaxy continue. Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu. Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles...
Here’s Why Kristen Bell Is ‘Jealous’ of Anna Kendrick
Kristen Bell has apparently been harboring some secret feelings of jealousy toward fellow actor Anna Kendrick — at least according to the Frozen star's husband, comedian and podcast host Dax Shepard. During a recent episode Shepard and Monica Padman's podcast, Armchair Expert, Shepard revealed his wife's envy to their...
Mariah Carey Reportedly Filing for Primary Custody of Twins After Nick Cannon Welcomes 12th Child
Mariah Carey is allegedly filing for primary custody of her and Nick Cannon's 11-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan. A source told Radar Online that Carey wants primary custody because the TV personality rarely sees Monroe and Moroccan. The twins were born in 2011, three years after Carey and Cannon got married in 2008.
Why Is Everyone Suddenly Thirsting Over Jack Black?
We don't deserve Jack Black. The funnyman is known for constantly entertaining us with his "twinkle toes" dance moves and apologetically fun-filled movie characters. But now it seems the internet is finally admitting that Jack Black is the ultimate thirst trap we didn't even know we needed. When you think...
’90 Day Fiance’s Big Ed and Liz Break Up for 11th Time, End Engagement Following Explosive Rose Revelation
Another reality TV couple bites the dust… again. Ed "Big Ed" Brown and Elizabeth "Liz" Woods have broken up following an explosive 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? tell-all. Here's how it all went down... A Big Ed and Rose Reunion. During the special, an argument ensued after...
Jack Nicholson Hasn’t Been Seen in Public in Over a Year, Friends Fear He’s ‘Living Like a Recluse': REPORT
Jack Nicholson reportedly hasn't been seen in public in over a year. Now, friends of the Hollywood legend are worried as the actor has allegedly isolated himself inside his California mansion. According to Radar Online, the 85-year-old actor was last seen attending a Los Angeles Lakers basketball game with his...
Britney Spears Leaves LA Restaurant After Patrons Allegedly Refuse to Stop Recording Her: REPORT
Britney Spears left a restaurant this weekend after fellow patrons continued to record videos and take photos of the pop star while she attempted to enjoy a meal, according to reports. On Friday (Jan. 13), the music icon was spotted out to eat at JOEY restaurant in the Woodland Hills...
El Paso Parents Share Hilarious Terms Their Kids Made Up For Words They Didn’t Know
When my son was around 5 or 6 years old he didn't know how to describe the visible steam we make when we exhale on a really cold day, so he'd refer to it as "ice breathe." “Look, dad,” he’d say to me before pursing his lips and blowing his breath out, “I have ice breathe.”
Best Man Caught Making Crude Comment About Bridesmaid on ‘Hot Mic’ in Viral Wedding Video: WATCH
Remember to choose your best man wisely! One groom learned that the hard way after his best man made a vulgar comment about a bridesmaid mid-ceremony... and it was all caught on camera. Wedding videographer @ChiolaFilms on TikTok shared the moment where a blonde bridesmaid was seen walking down the...
