Spanish Fork, UT

Idaho State Journal

Two injured in wreck that shut down Interstate 15 northbound in Southeast Idaho

Idaho State Police are investigating a single vehicle rollover crash that occurred at 8:09 AM on Monday, January 16, 2023, on northbound I-15 at milepost 27 in Bannock County. A 2003 Toyota Tacoma, driven by a 36-year-old male from Midvale, Utah, was traveling southbound. The driver lost control of the vehicle and rolled into the median and came to rest in the northbound lanes. The driver was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital. The passenger, a 31-year-old male from Provo, Utah, was transported by air ambulance to a local hospital. Both northbound lanes were blocked for approximately one hour. This crash remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID
Gephardt Daily

SLCPD investigates 2 hit-and-run incidents, 1 fatal

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 15, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police in Salt Lake City investigated two hit-and-run incidents early Sunday, one of which killed the man who was struck, and one that sent two teens to the hospital with serious injuries. The investigation into the fatal hit and...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Lost horses found in Utah County after nearly six weeks

UTAH COUNTY, Jan. 16, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Lost ponies have been returned home here after their disappearance just after Thanksgiving. The horses were found within days of the Utah County Sheriff’s Office posting Jan. 12 the young hoofers were considered likely stolen after more than a month of searches since they wandered off Nov. 27.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Wasatch County crews rescue 2 snowmobilers stuck in deep snow

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 15, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Wasatch County Search and Rescue crews recently assisted two snowmobilers stuck in deep snow. Rescue teams were notified at 5:50 p.m. about two snowmobilers, ages 50 and 30, who “were stuck in a steep canyon with very deep snow” near Nobletts Creek, according to a social media post from Wasatch County Search and Rescue.
WASATCH COUNTY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Provo man jailed on suspicion of committing 8 felonies

SPRINGVILLE, Utah, Jan. 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Provo man is facing 14 charges, eight of them felonies, after Springville police say he was found in a stolen vehicle, reversed his vehicle as police were extracting him, backed into a police vehicle and was found with illegal drugs.
PROVO, UT
Gephardt Daily

Fire damages 4 units, displaces occupants at Hotel Park City

PARK CITY, Utah, Jan. 14, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Four units at a Park City hotel were damaged in a fire Saturday evening. Crews responded about 5:30 p.m. to a fire at Hotel Park City, 2001 Park Ave., according to a social media post from the Park City Fire District.
PARK CITY, UT
ksl.com

Snow depth doubled in 30 days at some Utah sites, researcher says

SALT LAKE CITY — The snow keeps piling up quickly in Utah's mountains, delivering the kind of water that communities need to climb out of the extended drought. In the mountains near Alta, the snowpack is already stacking up as one of the wettest in 20 years. In a year when Utah's reservoirs desperately need a recharge, Utah is fortunate that the storms have delivered so far.
UTAH STATE

