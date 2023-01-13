Read full article on original website
Gephardt Daily
WVCPD: Semi driver dead, fuel load spilled, SUV driver critically injured in Mt. View Corridor collision
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Jan. 16, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A semi driver is dead after a collision on Mountain View corridor Monday morning. “A semi traveling southbound on Mt. View and a small SUV traveling westbound collided,” says a 9:55 a.m. tweet from West Valley City police.
SLCPD releases details in 3rd latest auto-pedestrian incident in 24 hours
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 16, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police have released details about a third auto-pedestrian incident in less than 24 hours. Officers were called to the scene, 700 S. State, at 11:40 p.m. Sunday, after a call to dispatch about a man crossing the road when he was struck.
A semi-truck driver died and the driver of a small SUV is in critical condition after the two vehicles collided in West Valley City, causing a "significant" diesel fuel spill.
Idaho State Police are investigating a single vehicle rollover crash that occurred at 8:09 AM on Monday, January 16, 2023, on northbound I-15 at milepost 27 in Bannock County. A 2003 Toyota Tacoma, driven by a 36-year-old male from Midvale, Utah, was traveling southbound. The driver lost control of the vehicle and rolled into the median and came to rest in the northbound lanes. The driver was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital. The passenger, a 31-year-old male from Provo, Utah, was transported by air ambulance to a local hospital. Both northbound lanes were blocked for approximately one hour. This crash remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.
Idaho State Police is investigating a single vehicle roll over crash that occurred at 8:09 a.m. on Monday at northbound I-15 at milepost 27, in Bannock County.
Two Utahns hurt in rollover in Idaho
POCATELLO, Idaho — The Idaho State Police are investigating a single-car rollover Monday morning that sent two Utah residents to the hospital. The ISP says the crash happened on northbound I-15 near milepost 27 in Bannock County at 8:09 a.m. The ISP says a 2003 Toyota Tacoma was traveling...
A woman was killed after she was pinned by a van that crashed through a Tooele business, also injuring another employee inside.
Salt Lake City police investigating State Street auto-pedestrian crash, 3rd such incident in 24 hours
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 16, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are investigating a Sunday night auto-pedestrian crash in Salt Lake City, the third such incident in less than 24 hours and the fourth since Friday. One person was taken to the hospital by ground ambulance after the crash,...
1 person dead, another critically injured in crash on Mountainview Corridor
WEST VALLEY CITY — One person died and another person was critically injured after a semitruck and a small SUV collided at the intersection of 3500 South and Mountain View Corridor Monday morning, police said. Emergency crews responded to a report of a crash at the intersection of the...
SLCPD investigates 2 hit-and-run incidents, 1 fatal
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 15, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police in Salt Lake City investigated two hit-and-run incidents early Sunday, one of which killed the man who was struck, and one that sent two teens to the hospital with serious injuries. The investigation into the fatal hit and...
A group of horses missing from Utah County and believed to have been stolen nearly two months ago were miraculously found over the weekend.
Lost horses found in Utah County after nearly six weeks
UTAH COUNTY, Jan. 16, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Lost ponies have been returned home here after their disappearance just after Thanksgiving. The horses were found within days of the Utah County Sheriff’s Office posting Jan. 12 the young hoofers were considered likely stolen after more than a month of searches since they wandered off Nov. 27.
Wasatch County crews rescue 2 snowmobilers stuck in deep snow
WASATCH COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 15, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Wasatch County Search and Rescue crews recently assisted two snowmobilers stuck in deep snow. Rescue teams were notified at 5:50 p.m. about two snowmobilers, ages 50 and 30, who “were stuck in a steep canyon with very deep snow” near Nobletts Creek, according to a social media post from Wasatch County Search and Rescue.
Residents on the east side of Salt Lake City were treated to a sight that's not so common in those parts.
Provo man jailed on suspicion of committing 8 felonies
SPRINGVILLE, Utah, Jan. 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Provo man is facing 14 charges, eight of them felonies, after Springville police say he was found in a stolen vehicle, reversed his vehicle as police were extracting him, backed into a police vehicle and was found with illegal drugs.
NAACP honors Liberty Bike Squad with First Responder Award for service to Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 16, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department’s Liberty Bike Squad on Monday received the NAACP First Responder Award for exemplary law enforcement service in 2022. The Liberty Bike Squad, led by Sgt. Allen Christensen, made 175 felony arrests, recovered...
Fire damages 4 units, displaces occupants at Hotel Park City
PARK CITY, Utah, Jan. 14, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Four units at a Park City hotel were damaged in a fire Saturday evening. Crews responded about 5:30 p.m. to a fire at Hotel Park City, 2001 Park Ave., according to a social media post from the Park City Fire District.
UPDATE (1/14/23 at 12:05 p.m.): The 14-year-old boy, identified as Zander Jones, succumbed to his injuries after being hit by a pickup truck on Thursday evening, and passed away at […]
Park City councilman charged with disorderly conduct after ‘profanity-laden tirade’
PARK CITY, Utah, Jan. 14, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Park City Councilman Jeremy Rubell has been charged with disorderly conduct after prosecutors say he “lost his cool and launched into a profanity-laden tirade” in an argument with a ski instructor. The class C misdemeanor charge stems from...
Snow depth doubled in 30 days at some Utah sites, researcher says
SALT LAKE CITY — The snow keeps piling up quickly in Utah's mountains, delivering the kind of water that communities need to climb out of the extended drought. In the mountains near Alta, the snowpack is already stacking up as one of the wettest in 20 years. In a year when Utah's reservoirs desperately need a recharge, Utah is fortunate that the storms have delivered so far.
