Oviedo man dies in crash with fence, bridge support on SR-46 in Lake County
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A 23-year-old man died Sunday night after losing control of his pickup truck and crashing into a fence and bridge support on State Road 46 in Lake County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The fatal crash happened around 7:35 p.m. on S.R. 46 near...
77-year-old Leesburg man dies after truck crashes into guardrail and overturns
A 77-year-old Leesburg man was killed when his truck crashed into a guardrail and overturned. He had been driving a 2022 Toyota Tundra at 10:19 a.m. Sunday on State Road 429 in Orange County when he lost control of the vehicle, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. The truck hit the guardrail and overturned.
OFR rescued a driver and their vehicle after finding them stuck on the train tracks
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A classic case of being in the right place at the right time may have saved a driver in Marion County last night. While driving to his Ocala Fire Rescue station, a captain noticed a pair of headlights looking very out of place. The driver of...
Hit-and-run: Brooksville woman left to die on side of road after crash
The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for a driver who struck and killed a woman in Hernando County and left the scene.
Resident has bicycled 100,000 miles since moving to The Villages
A resident has reached a milestone of bicycling 100,000 miles since moving to The Villages. Jerry Vicenti of the Village of Hadley retired from the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey after 35 years as a supervisor of operations at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal. He also worked at the World Trade Center for the Port Authority recovery unit during 9-11.
Woman trauma alerted after crash shuts down traffic on Cherry Lake Road
A woman was trauma alerted from the scene of a crash that shut down traffic Thursday night on Cherry Lake Road. The crash occurred at 5:18 p.m. at Keystone Lane and Cherry Lake Road in the Lake County portion of the roadway that runs behind the Village of Caroline and the Village of Mallory Square.
Distracted drivers prompting greatest number of accidents in roundabouts
The majority of crashes in The Villages are occurring in roundabouts and most of those accidents are being caused by distracted drivers. Lt. Robert Siemer reported on crashes in his quarterly update Friday morning to community development district supervisors at Savannah Center. Siemer, who serves as commander for The Villages...
This Week in Lake County, Florida - Monday, January 16, 2023 - Sunday, January 22, 2023
Looking for something to do this week here in Lake County, Florida? Here are a few ideas!. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade: begins at 10:00 am at McKinney Park (801 Bloxam Avenue) and ends at Waterfront Park (100 3rd Street) in Clermont.
Ocala gears up for annual Cattle Drive and Duck Derby
OCALA, Fla. — Dust off your cowboy hat and shine up your boots for Ocala’s Cattle Drive and Cowboy Round-Up. The City of Ocala Recreation and Parks Department will host the annual Cattle Drive and Cowboy Round-Up from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Feb. 11. >>>...
Hairdresser hopes to ditch alcohol monitor after acquittal in one of two DUI charges
A hairdresser is hoping to ditch an alcohol monitor she was ordered to wear after a pair of drunk driving arrests. Aimee Pauline Kidd, 40, of Lady Lake had been arrested in November 2021 on a charge of driving under the influence after nearly hitting a construction barrier on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake. That charge is still pending.
Webuild wins $218m highway contract in Orlando, Florida
Webuild’s US subsidiary Lane Construction has landed a $218m contract to widen and upgrade 6km of Interstate 4 (I-4) in Orange County, Florida. Once completed, the project will reduce traffic, wait time at traffic lights, overall travel times and carbon dioxide emissions. The interchange connects tourist attractions such as...
Multi-vehicle I-75 accident injures 2
Two drivers were injured when a box truck and sedan collided, flipped and landed off the side of I-75 north of Micanopy on Friday morning. According to an Alachua County Fire Rescue (ACFR) release, the collision occurred around 8:30 a.m. northbound at the 375 mile marker. ACFR and Micanopy Fire...
15 Free Things to Do in The Villages, FL
Hunt for free things to do in The Villages, and you’ll certainly appreciate why it’s been dubbed “Florida's Friendliest Hometown.”. A census-designated place (CDP), The Villages spreads over an area of about 32 square miles. Its acreage was carved from slices from three central Florida counties—Sumter, Marion,...
Build-to-rent duplexes under construction to meet workforce housing demands
Build-to-rent duplexes are under construction in Wildwood in an effort to meet the huge demand for workforce housing. The Dinerstein Companies is building the 192 homes on 18.7 acres at 5727 East County Road 462. The build-to-rent duplex community features homes with fenced backyards and detached garage parking. The community offers one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom layouts ranging from 685-square-feet to 1,445-square-feet. The development is expected to be completed in mid-fall 2024 with initial occupancy beginning in spring 2023.
Officials warn that The Villages selling patio villas in violation of deed compliance
Community Development District 3 supervisors are warning that The Villages is selling patio villas that are obviously in violation of deed compliance. Supervisor Terry Biddle at Friday’s board meeting at Savannah Center held up a Properties of The Villages sales insert which was recently published in The Villages Daily Sun. He pointed to several of the listed patio villas with rock landscaping, which is not allowed.
District offices in The Villages will be closed in honor of MLK holiday
The District Customer Service Center and all District administrative offices will be closed on Monday, Jan. 16 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Normal business hours will resume on Tuesday, Jan. 17. If you have any questions or would like additional information, contact the District Customer Service Center at (352) 753-4508.
Suspects ram Polk County deputy vehicle, cause deadly crash in stolen SUV, sheriff says
DAVENPORT, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrests of three people after they allegedly caused a deadly crash after a chase in a stolen vehicle early Saturday morning. Deputies said the incident happened as they investigated an open house party at a rental home in...
Man from Mexico jailed after caught driving without a license
A man from Mexico was jailed after he was caught driving without a license. Arcos Anacona, 28, was at the wheel of a gray Mazda at about 7 p.m. Thursday when he was pulled over for a faulty tag light on County Road 471 in Webster, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
Bond set for two women arrested in shooting near Village of Marsh Bend
Bond has been set for two women arrested in a shooting near the Village of Marsh Bend. Gracie Madison Lemke, 20, and Lauren Paige Locher, also 20, were arrested Saturday along with 24-year-old Joshua Aaron Timmons. The three Wildwood residents are facing charges in the robbery and shooting of a man on County Road 510 in Adamsville, which is located on the back side of the Village of Marsh Bend. The man had been shot in the back and was transported to a hospital in Ocala. He was said to be in stable condition.
A Wendy’s restaurant in Marion County caught fire
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The inside of a fast food restaurant in Marion County is left partially burnt after a fire on the night of January 14th. A small fire started in the Wendy’s on 31-55 North Pine Avenue in Ocala around 7 p.m. Ocala Fire Rescue units put...
