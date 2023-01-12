ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumter County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
leesburg-news.com

77-year-old Leesburg man dies after truck crashes into guardrail and overturns

A 77-year-old Leesburg man was killed when his truck crashed into a guardrail and overturned. He had been driving a 2022 Toyota Tundra at 10:19 a.m. Sunday on State Road 429 in Orange County when he lost control of the vehicle, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. The truck hit the guardrail and overturned.
LEESBURG, FL
villages-news.com

Resident has bicycled 100,000 miles since moving to The Villages

A resident has reached a milestone of bicycling 100,000 miles since moving to The Villages. Jerry Vicenti of the Village of Hadley retired from the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey after 35 years as a supervisor of operations at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal. He also worked at the World Trade Center for the Port Authority recovery unit during 9-11.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Distracted drivers prompting greatest number of accidents in roundabouts

The majority of crashes in The Villages are occurring in roundabouts and most of those accidents are being caused by distracted drivers. Lt. Robert Siemer reported on crashes in his quarterly update Friday morning to community development district supervisors at Savannah Center. Siemer, who serves as commander for The Villages...
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
globalconstructionreview.com

Webuild wins $218m highway contract in Orlando, Florida

Webuild’s US subsidiary Lane Construction has landed a $218m contract to widen and upgrade 6km of Interstate 4 (I-4) in Orange County, Florida. Once completed, the project will reduce traffic, wait time at traffic lights, overall travel times and carbon dioxide emissions. The interchange connects tourist attractions such as...
ORLANDO, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Multi-vehicle I-75 accident injures 2

Two drivers were injured when a box truck and sedan collided, flipped and landed off the side of I-75 north of Micanopy on Friday morning. According to an Alachua County Fire Rescue (ACFR) release, the collision occurred around 8:30 a.m. northbound at the 375 mile marker. ACFR and Micanopy Fire...
MICANOPY, FL
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in The Villages, FL

Hunt for free things to do in The Villages, and you’ll certainly appreciate why it’s been dubbed “Florida's Friendliest Hometown.”. A census-designated place (CDP), The Villages spreads over an area of about 32 square miles. Its acreage was carved from slices from three central Florida counties—Sumter, Marion,...
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Build-to-rent duplexes under construction to meet workforce housing demands

Build-to-rent duplexes are under construction in Wildwood in an effort to meet the huge demand for workforce housing. The Dinerstein Companies is building the 192 homes on 18.7 acres at 5727 East County Road 462. The build-to-rent duplex community features homes with fenced backyards and detached garage parking. The community offers one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom layouts ranging from 685-square-feet to 1,445-square-feet. The development is expected to be completed in mid-fall 2024 with initial occupancy beginning in spring 2023.
WILDWOOD, FL
villages-news.com

Officials warn that The Villages selling patio villas in violation of deed compliance

Community Development District 3 supervisors are warning that The Villages is selling patio villas that are obviously in violation of deed compliance. Supervisor Terry Biddle at Friday’s board meeting at Savannah Center held up a Properties of The Villages sales insert which was recently published in The Villages Daily Sun. He pointed to several of the listed patio villas with rock landscaping, which is not allowed.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

District offices in The Villages will be closed in honor of MLK holiday

The District Customer Service Center and all District administrative offices will be closed on Monday, Jan. 16 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Normal business hours will resume on Tuesday, Jan. 17. If you have any questions or would like additional information, contact the District Customer Service Center at (352) 753-4508.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Man from Mexico jailed after caught driving without a license

A man from Mexico was jailed after he was caught driving without a license. Arcos Anacona, 28, was at the wheel of a gray Mazda at about 7 p.m. Thursday when he was pulled over for a faulty tag light on County Road 471 in Webster, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
WEBSTER, FL
villages-news.com

Bond set for two women arrested in shooting near Village of Marsh Bend

Bond has been set for two women arrested in a shooting near the Village of Marsh Bend. Gracie Madison Lemke, 20, and Lauren Paige Locher, also 20, were arrested Saturday along with 24-year-old Joshua Aaron Timmons. The three Wildwood residents are facing charges in the robbery and shooting of a man on County Road 510 in Adamsville, which is located on the back side of the Village of Marsh Bend. The man had been shot in the back and was transported to a hospital in Ocala. He was said to be in stable condition.
WILDWOOD, FL
WCJB

A Wendy’s restaurant in Marion County caught fire

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The inside of a fast food restaurant in Marion County is left partially burnt after a fire on the night of January 14th. A small fire started in the Wendy’s on 31-55 North Pine Avenue in Ocala around 7 p.m. Ocala Fire Rescue units put...
MARION COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy