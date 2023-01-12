Read full article on original website
State updates standards to lighten teacher loads
GILLETTE —After receiving concerns about ever-growing teacher workloads, the State Board of Education has started to comb through and narrow the number of teaching standards instructors and students deal with every school day. The process also builds equity and consistency in districts throughout Wyoming. So far, math and science...
Legislative Update from Representative Bill Henderson (R-41)
The 2023 General Session kicked off on Tuesday. The first week of session is dedicated to legislative ceremonies, taking the oath of office and learning about legislative processes and procedures. On Wednesday, we held a joint session and welcomed Governor Gordon to hear his State of the State message. Governor Gordon reported on the strength of Wyoming and focused on five areas during his speech:
Wyoming High School All-State Music Event Taking Place In Sheridan
There’s music in the air and it’s coming from Sheridan High School. Several hundred Wyoming High School musicians and choir singers are in Sheridan for the annual All-State Music Event. Sheridan hosts this year, because it was its turn in the 8-year rotation. Performers were selected via recorded...
Wyoming High School Girls Basketball Scoreboard: Jan. 16-21, 2023
The seventh week of the girls’ high school basketball season in the 'Cowboy State' is here. Teams start to concentrate on conference games around the state. There are still some interclass, cross-quadrant, and games against out-of-state opponents, as well. For the first time all season, there are no tournament games this week.
Facing ‘Clear And Present Danger’ From Anti-Coal Policies, Wyoming Lawmakers OK More Money To Sue
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The House Minerals, Business and Economic Development Committee on Monday unanimously passed an amendment to a bill that will give Gov. Mark Gordon more flexibility in litigating over coal plant closure cases. In 2021, Wyoming lawmakers passed a $1.2 million appropriation...
Well, That Was Quick: Resolution To Ban Electric Vehicles In Wyoming Dies In Committee
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A Wyoming Senate resolution to phase out electric vehicles in Wyoming has died. If it had passed the full Legislature, Senate Joint Resolution 4 would have made it a goal that the sale of new electric vehicles (EV) in the state be phased out by 2035.
WHP announces unprecedented incentives for new state trooper applicants
The Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) is excited to offer an exceptional opportunity to become a Wyoming State Trooper.
Wyoming Cowboy Auctioneer Still Going Strong At 81
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. When Larry Brannian was young, he had two goals: to be a cowboy, and to be an auctioneer. In his 81 years, he has accomplished both, spectacularly. Brannian was named the Wyoming State Auctioneering Champion in 2000 and 2010, which also...
Couple’s Library Tour Of Wyoming Continues; Impressed With Story, Moorcroft, Newcastle
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. And the Clearmont library, while “inconspicuous,” is worth seeking out. That’s the most recent report from new Wyoming residents Vern and Shireen Liebl, who have made it their mission to visit every library in their new home state.
No More Spanking In Wyoming Schools? Legislation Moves Forward To Crack Down On It
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A law change that would remove legal protections from public school staffers who spank or swat students cleared a Wyoming legislative committee Friday on a unanimous vote. If it passes the Legislature, Senate File 47 would remove legal immunity from teachers,...
Casper Woman Crowned Ms. Wheelchair Wyoming 2023
"Just because you're a mom with a disability doesn't mean you can't continue with day-to-day life." There was only one contestant for the Ms. Wheelchair Wyoming program today, Jan. 14, but the room was full of supporters. Teka Perry was crowned today as the new Ms. Wheelchair Wyoming. During the...
10 Perfectly Acceptable Excuses For Being Late In Wyoming
If there's one thing I hate, it's being late for something. As a matter of fact, if I'm not 5 minutes early, I consider that being late. I think I get that trait from my Grandpa, you knew you had to be ready to go when he was ready or else you were getting left behind. Is his book of reasoning, there is no good reason to be late. The older I get, the more and more I understand. If you were the cause of him not being on-time, you'd know it.
Casper Police looking for armed robber
Legislature discusses Mental Health and Education-pkg- Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version. As much as ARPA funds have helped the state of Wyoming create supportive programs, the sunset date for these funds is around the corner, causing legislators to come up with new ways to sustain these projects’ financing. On Thursday legislature focused on mental health and education.
Wyoming Legislators Say No To $40 Million Expense To Build Bike Routes And Paths In State
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A bill that sought $40 million from the state’s General Fund for a grant program to build safe pedestrian and bicycle routes, as well as more soft-surface trails throughout Wyoming, was narrowly defeated Thursday despite arguments from proponents that the projects would improve safety and could help quickly pay for themselves by increasing tourism.
Multiple Deaths, Skyrocketing Costs, Overflows: The History Of Wyoming’s Original Boysen Dam
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Asmus Boysen was a dreamer. Born in Skanderup, Denmark, around 1868, he made his way to America as a youngster and settled in Illinois. When he was 21, he married and moved to Iowa, where he became a millionaire investor in real estate and banking.
Governor Gordon Orders Flags Be Flown at Half-Staff Statewide on Sunday, January 15 in Honor of Wyoming EMT
CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Governor Mark Gordon has ordered both the U.S. and State of Wyoming flag be flown at half-staff statewide on Sunday, January 15 in honor and memory of Tyeler Harris, an Emergency Medical Technician from Saratoga. On December 21, Harris was responding to an accident on Interstate 80 during a winter storm when he was fatally struck by a semi-truck. Services for Harris will be held Sunday in Riverton.
Wyo4News Insights – Vitalant Blood Services
Welcome to Wyo4News Insights, a weekly feature highlighting community issues and events that shape our lives in Southwest Wyoming. Wyo4News insights airs each Sunday on 96.5 FM at 7:00 am, 106.7 FM at 9:00 am, 99.7 FM at 8:00 am, and 1360 AM at 8:00 am. Insights is sponsored by Genesis Alkali.
Bill To Repeal Most Gun-Free Zones Filed In Wyoming Legislature
A bill that would repeal most gun-free zones for people who can legally carry concealed weapons in Wyoming has been filed for the 2023 legislative session. House Bill 105 here. The bill is sponsored by Reps. Haroldson, Allemand, Angelos, Bear, Jennings, Knapp, Locke, Niemiec, Pendergraft, Penn, Rodriguez-Williams, Smith, Strock, Tarver, Ward and Winter and Senator(s) Biteman, Case, Hutchings, Laursen, D and Steinmetz.
Daddy Day Care From The Floor Of The Wyoming Senate
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. For at least one of Wyoming’s 93 state lawmakers, Friday was take-your-child-to-work day. Babysitting duties fell to State Sen. Brian Boner, R-Douglas, at a most unfortunate time as he was at the Capitol for the fourth day of the Wyoming Legislature’s 2023 session.
Effort to take duties from secretary of state revived
CASPER —A bill to restrict some of the secretary of state’s powers is being proposed again after an initial effort to push such legislation following the primary elections floundered. Laramie Democrat and University of Wyoming law professor Rep. Kenneth Chestek, a freshman lawmaker, is sponsoring a bill that...
