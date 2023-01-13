ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

whdh.com

Police: 2 teens arrested in connection with stabbing near Boston Common

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two teens have been arrested in connection with a stabbing that occurred near the Common on Sunday, according to police. Officials say a 17-year-old and a 13-year-old, both males from Boston, are facing charges including delinquent to wit: assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon and delinquent to wit: joint venture.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Framingham Police searching for missing woman

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — Officials are attempting to locate a woman who went missing last week. 33-year-old Madeline DeShazo was last seen in Framingham on Thursday and may be in danger due to health reasons, according to Framingham Police. Authorities say she may be wearing white pants and a baggy...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

After 15 years, arrest made in connection with alleged murder of missing Dorchester mother

BOSTON — After more than a decade, authorities announced on Monday they’ve made an arrest in connection with the 2007 murder of a missing Dorchester mother. 33-year-old David Pena arrived at a Macclenny, Florida jail on Saturday for rendition. He was wanted on an outstanding warrant for a murder charge related to the death of Felicia McGuyer, according to Boston Police.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Boston police investigating shooting on Dorchester Avenue

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating a shooting on Dorchester Avenue in Boston on Sunday. Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 629 Dorchester Ave. around 5:15 p.m. found a victim suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story;...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Why Are There So Many Mass. Women Missing Right Now?

Massachusetts has seen a string of mysteries involving women who have disappeared. Some of the most recent cases include new calls for help from Framingham and Brookfield, to a case that's lasted for months out of East Boston, to the disappearance of a mom in Cohasset that grabbed international headlines.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

MBTA Transit Police mourn unexpected loss of K9 ‘Mikee’

BOSTON (WHDH) - MBTA Transit Police are mourning the unexpected loss of their K9 Mikee, who died on Sunday. The 10-year-old dog worked with Officer Gonzalez for most of his life and is described as being a “great asset” the the team. The two had been a team...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Manchester, NH police searching for suspect in pedestrian hit-and-run

LITTLETON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Manchester, New Hampshire are searching for a suspect in a pedestrian hit-and-run. Investigators say they are searching for the driver of a small black hatchback that hit a man on Union Street early Sunday morning. The victim suffered serious head injuries. Anyone with information...
MANCHESTER, NH
fallriverreporter.com

Missing and endangered Bristol County man still among the missing

A Bristol County man that was reported missing and endangered in 2021 is still missing and his case was recently registered with the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System in the beginning of 2023. A now 26-year-old Matthew Yeomans of Easton was last seen Sunday, Sept. 19 of 2021, at...
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
nbcboston.com

Boston Man With Machine Gun in BMW Flees Traffic Stop, Later Found and Arrested: Police

Multiple agencies spent hours searching Monday for a man who fled a traffic stop in Boston after police tried to arrest him for illegally possessing firearms. Michael Williams, 31, of Boston, was eventually found and taken into custody, police said. He is facing numerous weapons charges and is being held without bail until his arraignment in Dorchester District Court.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Boston police looking to identify indecent assault suspect

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Police Department is turning to the public for help identifying a suspect in connection with an alleged indecent assault on Thursday night in the South End. The incident occurred in the area of 50 Malden St. around 7 p.m. Anyone with information on this individual...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Two cars crash at same location in Brookline

BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - Two cars crashed at the same location in Brookline within minutes of each other, according to Brookline Police. The crashes took place on Clinton Road. The Brookline DPW immediately responded to the area to sand and salt the road. Police say no one was injured. The...
BROOKLINE, MA
whdh.com

Storm creates slick driving conditions across Mass.

BOSTON (WHDH) - Following a morning of snowfall and cold that made for a slick commute throughout Massachusetts, some drivers were faced with much of the same on the way home as the storm moved out. The day started off on a rough note for a number of drivers as...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
whdh.com

Fire destroys home in Middleton

MIDDLETON, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire left a home on Log Bridge Road in Middleton completely charred on Sunday. Firefighters from multiple companies battled the flames in the middle of a snowstorm. Officials say no one was inside when the fire broke out. The cause remains under investigation. (Copyright (c)...
MIDDLETON, MA
whdh.com

Police looking to identify suspects in downtown Boston beating

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help as they work to identify the suspects involved in a New Year’s Day beating in the area of 540 Atlantic Ave. that left a male victim hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect descriptions available at this time...
BOSTON, MA

