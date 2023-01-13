Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
One of "America's Finest Indoor Dog Parks" is in Massachusetts!Norwell, MA
18 Months & 1 Cross-Country Trip Later: How 'The Embrace' Finally Made It To BostonDianna CarneyBoston, MA
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Massachusetts?Ted RiversMassachusetts State
Former HBO Contestant is Now Grooming Dogs on the South ShoreHanover, MA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Related
whdh.com
Police: 2 teens arrested in connection with stabbing near Boston Common
BOSTON (WHDH) - Two teens have been arrested in connection with a stabbing that occurred near the Common on Sunday, according to police. Officials say a 17-year-old and a 13-year-old, both males from Boston, are facing charges including delinquent to wit: assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon and delinquent to wit: joint venture.
Framingham Police searching for missing woman
FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — Officials are attempting to locate a woman who went missing last week. 33-year-old Madeline DeShazo was last seen in Framingham on Thursday and may be in danger due to health reasons, according to Framingham Police. Authorities say she may be wearing white pants and a baggy...
After 15 years, arrest made in connection with alleged murder of missing Dorchester mother
BOSTON — After more than a decade, authorities announced on Monday they’ve made an arrest in connection with the 2007 murder of a missing Dorchester mother. 33-year-old David Pena arrived at a Macclenny, Florida jail on Saturday for rendition. He was wanted on an outstanding warrant for a murder charge related to the death of Felicia McGuyer, according to Boston Police.
whdh.com
Boston police investigating shooting on Dorchester Avenue
BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating a shooting on Dorchester Avenue in Boston on Sunday. Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 629 Dorchester Ave. around 5:15 p.m. found a victim suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story;...
thisweekinworcester.com
Worcester Police Seek to Identify Man in Connection with Main Street Incident
WORCESTER - The Worcester Police Department is asking the public to help identify a man wanted for questioning in connection with an incident on Main Street. The man wanted for questioning is in the photo above. The photo is taken in front of the Denholm building at 484-500 Main St.
NECN
Why Are There So Many Mass. Women Missing Right Now?
Massachusetts has seen a string of mysteries involving women who have disappeared. Some of the most recent cases include new calls for help from Framingham and Brookfield, to a case that's lasted for months out of East Boston, to the disappearance of a mom in Cohasset that grabbed international headlines.
David Pena arrested in connection with 2007 missing persons case of Felicia McGuyer
More than 15 years after a 32-year-old mother was reported missing, a man was arrested in connection with her death. Felicia McGuyer, 32, was reported missing in 2007. She was last seen on Oct. 7, 2007 in the area of Roxton Street in Dorchester. The Boston Police Department said it...
whdh.com
Man arrested after smashing taxi window, ticket machines with a brick at Ashmont MBTA station
BOSTON (WHDH) - A 34-year-old man was arrested Monday night after smashing a taxi window and several machines with a brick at the Ashmont MBTA station, according to Transit Police. Police say the incident happened around 11:30 p.m. The man allegedly smashes a taxi window, AFC ticket machines, and an...
whdh.com
MBTA Transit Police mourn unexpected loss of K9 ‘Mikee’
BOSTON (WHDH) - MBTA Transit Police are mourning the unexpected loss of their K9 Mikee, who died on Sunday. The 10-year-old dog worked with Officer Gonzalez for most of his life and is described as being a “great asset” the the team. The two had been a team...
whdh.com
Manchester, NH police searching for suspect in pedestrian hit-and-run
LITTLETON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Manchester, New Hampshire are searching for a suspect in a pedestrian hit-and-run. Investigators say they are searching for the driver of a small black hatchback that hit a man on Union Street early Sunday morning. The victim suffered serious head injuries. Anyone with information...
fallriverreporter.com
Missing and endangered Bristol County man still among the missing
A Bristol County man that was reported missing and endangered in 2021 is still missing and his case was recently registered with the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System in the beginning of 2023. A now 26-year-old Matthew Yeomans of Easton was last seen Sunday, Sept. 19 of 2021, at...
nbcboston.com
Boston Man With Machine Gun in BMW Flees Traffic Stop, Later Found and Arrested: Police
Multiple agencies spent hours searching Monday for a man who fled a traffic stop in Boston after police tried to arrest him for illegally possessing firearms. Michael Williams, 31, of Boston, was eventually found and taken into custody, police said. He is facing numerous weapons charges and is being held without bail until his arraignment in Dorchester District Court.
whdh.com
Boston police looking to identify indecent assault suspect
BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Police Department is turning to the public for help identifying a suspect in connection with an alleged indecent assault on Thursday night in the South End. The incident occurred in the area of 50 Malden St. around 7 p.m. Anyone with information on this individual...
22-Year-Old Man Shot On Main Street In Worcester: Police
A 22-year-old man is in the hospital after he was injured in a late morning shooting in Worcester, authorities said.Police responded to the shooting near 925 Main Street around 11:15 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15, according to Worcester Police. Upon arrival, officers found the man suffering from gun…
whdh.com
Two cars crash at same location in Brookline
BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - Two cars crashed at the same location in Brookline within minutes of each other, according to Brookline Police. The crashes took place on Clinton Road. The Brookline DPW immediately responded to the area to sand and salt the road. Police say no one was injured. The...
22-year-old man shot in Worcester on Sunday, police say
WORCESTER — A 22-year-old man was shot on Main Street in Worcester on Sunday morning, police said. At about 11:15 a.m., officers responded to the area of 925 Main St. for a report of a gunshot victim. Officers assisted the man until paramedics arrived, police said. The victim was...
whdh.com
Storm creates slick driving conditions across Mass.
BOSTON (WHDH) - Following a morning of snowfall and cold that made for a slick commute throughout Massachusetts, some drivers were faced with much of the same on the way home as the storm moved out. The day started off on a rough note for a number of drivers as...
whdh.com
Fire destroys home in Middleton
MIDDLETON, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire left a home on Log Bridge Road in Middleton completely charred on Sunday. Firefighters from multiple companies battled the flames in the middle of a snowstorm. Officials say no one was inside when the fire broke out. The cause remains under investigation. (Copyright (c)...
whdh.com
Police looking to identify suspects in downtown Boston beating
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help as they work to identify the suspects involved in a New Year’s Day beating in the area of 540 Atlantic Ave. that left a male victim hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect descriptions available at this time...
Police make arrest in Dorchester shooting that left one with life-threatening injuries
DORCHESTER — Police have made an arrest in the Dorchester shooting that left one person in critical condition. One person was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Dorchester Saturday night. According to a Boston Police spokesperson, officers responded to the area of 117 Ellington...
Comments / 0