Rapidly-expanding food chain opens new location in OhioKristen WaltersHuber Heights, OH
Police Find Missing Dayton, Ohio Woman's Vehicle Abandoned In Middletown. Where Is Cierra?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedDayton, OH
Heidi Matheny: woman who allegedly drowned grandmother deemed fit to stand trialLavinia ThompsonEaton, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Kroger is Opening a New Location This MonthBryan DijkhuizenMiamisburg, OH
WLWT 5
Crash blocking multiple lanes cleared from I-275 in Sharonville
SHARONVILLE, Ohio — UPDATE:. All lanes are reopened on I-275 in Sharonville after an earlier crash has been cleared. Eastbound I-275 will be seeing delays after a crash blocks the two center lanes, Tuesday morning.
WLWT 5
Delays expected on I-75 in Glendale due to multiple crashes
GLENDALE, Ohio — First responders are on scene of two crashes, one on the southbound side and one on the northbound side of I-75 in Glendale, Tuesday morning. Traffic is flowing slowly through the area...
WLWT 5
Crash cleared on east I-275 in Loveland, all lanes open
INDIAN HILL, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking a lane on eastbound I-275 in Loveland has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. Police are at the scene of a crash blocking a lane on the interstate in Loveland, Monday evening. According to the Ohio Department...
WLWT 5
Crash cleared on south I-71 at US 50 in downtown Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. The crash blocking a lane along southbound I-71 at U.S. 50 in downtown Cincinnati has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. Police are at the scene of a crash on the interstate in downtown Cincinnati. According to traffic cameras from the Ohio...
sciotopost.com
UPDATE – Guinness Beer Truck Crash Closes I-71 Southbound
Clinton County – A portion of I-71 was closed down for almost 10 hours last week when a beer truck overturned and crashed on I-71 According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, the single-vehicle crash occurred around 10 pm on Thursday, January 12, 2023, on I-71 in the area of the Ohio 72 exit for Sabina and Jamestown when a beer truck driven by Singh Bhupinder, 42, of Bellmore, New York traveled off the roadway on the right side and struck multiple trees before overturning.
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on Hanover Road and Kenn Road in Springdale
SPRINGDALE, Ohio — Crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries on Hanover Road and Kenn Road in Springdale.
‘What the Fast and Furious?;’ Residents concerned after ‘drifting’ cars close down Dayton streets
DAYTON — Police are calling it a "pop-up street takeover" after dangerous drivers with high-performance cars took control of a downtown Dayton intersection Sunday. It took place Sunday around 1 a.m. in the area of East Third and South Jefferson Streets. Video from those in the area shows dozens of cars blocking three of the four ways of the intersection.
WLWT 5
Downed wires in the roadway reported on Cornell Avenue in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Downed wires in the roadway reported on Cornell Avenue in Hamilton.
WLWT 5
Report of a crash involving a Metro bus on Applegate and Robb in Cheviot
CHEVIOT, Ohio — Crews are responding to a report of a crash involving a Metro bus on Applegate and Robb in Cheviot.
Search underway for missing woman; police believe disappearance to be ‘well planned out’
DAYTON — A large search was launched Sunday in the hopes of finding a missing woman last seen in Trotwood. According to Dayton Police Department, Cierra Chapman was last seen in the early morning hours on Tuesday, Dec. 27 leaving her ex-boyfriend's apartment in Trotwood. Chapman was driving...
At least 1 person hospitalized following accident in Darke County
GETTYSBURG — At least one person is hospitalized following an accident in Darke County Monday afternoon, according to dispatchers from the Darke County Sheriff's Office. >>Springfield man charged with 2 felonies following pursuit on US-68 Officers and medics were dispatched to the area of U. S. 36 and...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on Terra Firma Drive in Warren County
MASON, Ohio — Crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries on Terra Firma Drive, near Kroger, in Warren County.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Brentwater Place in Independence
INDEPENDENCE, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries on Brentwater Place in Independence.
WLWT 5
I-74 near Villages at Roll Hill reopened after earlier crash
CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. Crews have cleared the crash that had been the cause of the interstate closure near Villages at Roll Hill. All lanes are reopened and traffic is back to normal. Police have closed eastbound I-74 near Villages at Roll Hill after a crash Monday morning.
1 taken to hospital after rollover crash in Preble Co.
PREBLE COUNTY — One person was taken to the hospital after a rollover crash in Preble County Monday. Crews were called to the intersection of state Route 503 and Pyrmont Road to reports of a single-car crash around 7:30 p.m. When crews arrived on the scene they found one...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash involving a Metro bus on Glenmore Avenue in Westwood
CINCINNATI — Crews are responding to a report of a crash involving a Metro bus on Glenmore Avenue in Westwood.
Police Find Missing Dayton, Ohio Woman's Vehicle Abandoned In Middletown. Where Is Cierra?
30-year-old Cierra Chapman lives in Dayton, Ohio with her sister. On December 27, 2022, Cierra dropped some items off to her ex-boyfriend on Autumn Woods Drive in the Trotwood area around 4:30 am. No one has seen or heard from Cierra since.
Springfield man charged with 2 felonies following pursuit on US-68
URBANA — A Springfield man has been charged with two felonies following a pursuit of a stolen vehicle on US-68 that began in Urbana and ended in Clark County late Saturday afternoon, according to Urbana Police. Isaac Chalender, 23, has been charged with two felonies, Theft of a Motor...
WLWT 5
Crews on scene of a reported barn fire on Old State Route 74 in Union Township
CINCINNATI — Crews on scene of a reported barn fire on Old State Route 74 in Union Township.
WLWT 5
Crews are on scene to a crash on I-75N near Shepherd Lane for a crash, blocking left lane
LOCKLAND, Ohio — Crews are on the scene to a crash on I-75N near Shepherd Lane for a crash, blocking the left lane. Use caution in this area.
