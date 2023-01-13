ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Township, OH

WLWT 5

Crash blocking multiple lanes cleared from I-275 in Sharonville

SHARONVILLE, Ohio — UPDATE:. All lanes are reopened on I-275 in Sharonville after an earlier crash has been cleared. Eastbound I-275 will be seeing delays after a crash blocks the two center lanes, Tuesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5.
SHARONVILLE, OH
WLWT 5

Delays expected on I-75 in Glendale due to multiple crashes

GLENDALE, Ohio — First responders are on scene of two crashes, one on the southbound side and one on the northbound side of I-75 in Glendale, Tuesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. Traffic is flowing slowly through the area...
GLENDALE, OH
WLWT 5

Crash cleared on east I-275 in Loveland, all lanes open

INDIAN HILL, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking a lane on eastbound I-275 in Loveland has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. Police are at the scene of a crash blocking a lane on the interstate in Loveland, Monday evening. According to the Ohio Department...
LOVELAND, OH
WLWT 5

Crash cleared on south I-71 at US 50 in downtown Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. The crash blocking a lane along southbound I-71 at U.S. 50 in downtown Cincinnati has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. Police are at the scene of a crash on the interstate in downtown Cincinnati. According to traffic cameras from the Ohio...
CINCINNATI, OH
sciotopost.com

UPDATE – Guinness Beer Truck Crash Closes I-71 Southbound

Clinton County – A portion of I-71 was closed down for almost 10 hours last week when a beer truck overturned and crashed on I-71 According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, the single-vehicle crash occurred around 10 pm on Thursday, January 12, 2023, on I-71 in the area of the Ohio 72 exit for Sabina and Jamestown when a beer truck driven by Singh Bhupinder, 42, of Bellmore, New York traveled off the roadway on the right side and struck multiple trees before overturning.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

‘What the Fast and Furious?;’ Residents concerned after ‘drifting’ cars close down Dayton streets

DAYTON — Police are calling it a “pop-up street takeover” after dangerous drivers with high-performance cars took control of a downtown Dayton intersection Sunday. It took place Sunday around 1 a.m. in the area of East Third and South Jefferson Streets. Video from those in the area shows dozens of cars blocking three of the four ways of the intersection.
DAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

Downed wires in the roadway reported on Cornell Avenue in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Downed wires in the roadway reported on Cornell Avenue in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
HAMILTON, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a crash with injuries on Terra Firma Drive in Warren County

MASON, Ohio — Crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries on Terra Firma Drive, near Kroger, in Warren County. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's...
MASON, OH
WLWT 5

I-74 near Villages at Roll Hill reopened after earlier crash

CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. Crews have cleared the crash that had been the cause of the interstate closure near Villages at Roll Hill. All lanes are reopened and traffic is back to normal. Police have closed eastbound I-74 near Villages at Roll Hill after a crash Monday morning. Click the...
CINCINNATI, OH

