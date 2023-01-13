Read full article on original website
Daily Record
Neighbors: Through promoting healthy minds, bodies, Jenni Guentcheva has found her way to give back
There are many ways to make the world a better place whether it be picking up trash or holding the door open for a stranger. But Jenni Guentcheva, co-founder of GoodNeighbor and Green Thumb Initiative, has found her own way to make a difference. Guentcheva was born in a Bulgarian...
State suspends two Colorado Springs medical marijuana dispensaries
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two medical marijuana dispensaries in Colorado Springs are closed after the state suspended their business licenses. Plastered on the door of Canna Meds Wellness Centers’ two locations at 506 N. Chelton Road and 2218 N. Academy Place is a sign with “Notice of Suspension” in red bold letters. It states The post State suspends two Colorado Springs medical marijuana dispensaries appeared first on KRDO.
Help deputies identify 2 theft suspects in Fremont County
(FREMONT COUNTY, Colo.) — The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying two suspects involved in a theft on Saturday, Jan. 14. If you have information regarding the two individuals or the truck pictured above, call (719) 276-5555 ext. 8 and reference case number 23-0058.
KKTV
Colorado Springs Walmart briefly evacuated for bomb threat
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A bomb scare forced an evacuation at a southwest Colorado Springs Walmart late Sunday afternoon. Police tell 11 News an anonymous caller phoned in the threat to the 8th Street Walmart, immediately prompting management to clear the store and call 911. After a sweep of...
The Happiest Prisoner on Death Row Tells a Sad Tale from Colorado
The tragic case of Joe Arridy is one that lives in infamy for the state of Colorado and everyone involved. Once called, "the happiest man on death row," Arridy is believed to have been falsely accused and convicted of a brutal crime that resulted in his execution and a dark time for Colorado as a whole.
Neighbors fed up as population of wild turkeys booming in Douglas County
As Douglas County grows new neighbors arrive every day, but in the Pinery it's taking a bit of an adjustment. "They seem to think they rule the roost around here," said Ken Swierenga. Swierenga has proudly lived in the area for 30 years. Rarely is his community divided like this. "Oh, I like them," Bud Thomason said."I consider them filthy," Veronica Bergeron said. Swierenga and his neighbors aren't talking about people, but instead wild turkeys. Flocks of them roam their yards, pillage bird feeders, and slow traffic every day. "They'll strut across the street," Swierenga said. "They don't care." While the occasional...
KRDO
Woman stabbed in fight near Colorado Springs shopping center
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- A man has been arrested and a woman is in the hospital with serious injuries after a fight near a shopping center in Colorado Springs. Police officers were called to the area of 2800 South Academy on reports of a fight involving several people, according to Colorado Springs Police. Police say that during the fight a woman was cut across her face.
State indicts five convicted and imprisoned thieves of operating organized crime ring
Five people already behind bars had new state-level charges filed against them Wednesday. The group is accused of operating a crime ring across six Front Range counties that allegedly netted nearly $1 million in stolen vehicles and property. The Colorado Attorney General's Office announced the 90-count indictment reached by a state-wide grand jury. The state's cases were filed separately in Jefferson County District Court against Nathaniel Tsosie, Craig Keltner, Justin Jameson, Andrea Wettig, and Dustin James. According to the grand jury indictment, the group used stolen identities test drive vehicles from car dealerships. The 22 vehicles were never returned. The group...
iheart.com
One Colorado City Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
As more and more Americans start traveling again, they need to be aware of tiny hitchhikers. Bed bugs are known to catch a ride with passengers heading to different areas of the United States, ready to infest furniture, beds, and living spaces. Even worse, they feast on human blood with the potential to leave your skin super itchy.
Annual winter maintenance of Pueblo Riverwalk postponed
UPDATE: MONDAY 1/16/2023 2:43 p.m. (PUEBLO, Colo.) — Due to the forecasted winter weather heading for Southern Colorado during the originally planned maintenance, the drainage of the Riverwalk will be postponed a week. The Riverwalk channel is now scheduled to be drained for maintenance on Jan. 24 rather than Jan. 17. ORIGINAL STORY: Annual winter […]
Pedestrian killed crossing South Nevada Avenue identified
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — On Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, the El Paso County Coroner’s office identified the pedestrian who was hit and killed by a vehicle while crossing South Nevada Avenue. 40-year-old Tatiana Cooper of Colorado Springs was killed in the 1200 block of South Nevada Avenue on Dec. 23, 2022. Her death is the 55th fatal […]
Woman cut across the face after physical altercation
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) have arrested a suspect after a physical altercation led to a woman being cut across the face. On Jan. 15 around 4:20 p.m., CSPD officers were called to the 2800 block of South Academy Boulevard near Hancock Expressway. When officers arrived they learned a […]
Jan. 16 Fugitive Finder: Pikes Peak Most Wanted
(PIKES PEAK REGION) — Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s assistance in finding its weekly featured fugitives below. PEDRO DANIEL CISNEROS-MENA is a White Male, 18 years old, 6’ tall, and 150 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. CISNEROS-MENA is wanted for Felony Menacing, Disorderly Conduct and Trespass 1. SPENCER […]
17-year-old killed in N Nevada Avenue crash identified
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The El Paso County Coroner’s Office completed an autopsy of a 17-year-old killed in a deadly crash early Wednesday morning on Dec. 28, 2022. On Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, the Coroner’s Office identified a 17-year-old girl who died following a single-vehicle crash in the 1500 block of North Nevada Avenue between East Caramillo […]
Fort Carson soldiers involved in downtown Colorado Springs fight, one cut with knife
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Several Fort Carson soldiers were involved in a fight downtown early Saturday morning ending with one being severely cut by a knife, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Police said it happened just before 1 a.m. near Pikes Peak and Cascade Avenues. Officers responded to a call for a The post Fort Carson soldiers involved in downtown Colorado Springs fight, one cut with knife appeared first on KRDO.
mountainjackpot.com
State Laws Against Plastic Bags and Egg Limits Take Many Local Shoppers by Surprise
With the coming of the New Year, a spree of newly implemented laws swept across Colorado, like a bad fiscal storm, causing early 2023 impacts and definite shopper surprises. And unlike years in the past, some of these changes definitely affect the pocketbooks of local residents and shoppers. One of the recent controversial changes was the statewide crackdown on plastic bags at grocery stores.
KKTV
Police on Scene of Reported Stabbing at South Academy King Soopers
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police are currently on scene at the King Soopers located at 2910 S Academy Blvd. Officers tell 11 News that the was a stabbing in the vicinity of the grocery store. Colorado Springs Police report that the victim was hospitalized, and that one...
KKTV
Certain vehicles are at higher risk of being stolen in Pueblo, according to stats shared by police
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo Police are sharing statistics recently released by the Colorado Auto Theft Prevention Authority when it comes to stolen vehicles. According to the report, there were 38,339 vehicles reported stolen in Colorado in 2022. The statistic is a 3.25 percent increase when compared to 2021 and is more than 100 vehicles per day, on average.
KKTV
Three in custody after CSPD serves search warrant
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A routine search warrant led to three people being taken into custody Monday night, after Colorado Springs Police officers stumbled upon several stolen items in the suspect’s front yard, including two excavators. According to CSPD, officers arrived in the 4100 block of Meadowland Boulevard...
Hundreds of gallons of oil spills on busy road, in creek
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Along the side of East Garden of the Gods Road and North Nevada Avenue, the city identified two abandoned oil drums. When the city was moving the two waste items on Thursday, Jan. 12, the second one ruptured and spilled out onto the street. “But in the process of picking up the […]
