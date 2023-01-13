As Douglas County grows new neighbors arrive every day, but in the Pinery it's taking a bit of an adjustment. "They seem to think they rule the roost around here," said Ken Swierenga. Swierenga has proudly lived in the area for 30 years. Rarely is his community divided like this. "Oh, I like them," Bud Thomason said."I consider them filthy," Veronica Bergeron said. Swierenga and his neighbors aren't talking about people, but instead wild turkeys. Flocks of them roam their yards, pillage bird feeders, and slow traffic every day. "They'll strut across the street," Swierenga said. "They don't care." While the occasional...

DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO ・ 4 DAYS AGO