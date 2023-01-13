ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Tennessee Lady Vols basketball score vs. Texas A&M: Live updates

By Cora Hall, Knoxville News Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
 4 days ago
Lady Vols basketball is on a roll to start SEC play.

Tennessee (12-6, 4-0 SEC) is on a five-game winning streak after beating Vanderbilt on the road Sunday. The Lady Vols will face Texas A&M (5-9, 0-4) on Thursday (9 p.m. ET, SEC Network) at Reed Arena in College Station, Texas.

Tennessee is No. 1 in the conference in scoring offense in SEC games (82.5 points), but it's also No. 11 in scoring defense, allowing 70.8 points per conference game. Lady Vols coach Kellie Harper shared those conference statistics with her team this week.

"(We're) just talking very honestly about where we are, where we need to be, where we've got to grow and just try to instill the urgency," Harper said Wednesday. "The other thing we tried to say is, learn from it after a win, don't wait till a loss. Learn from it after a win, and that's what we're trying to make sure that we do. Because it will (catch up to us). You can't continue to win at that level."

Texas A&M is led by Joni Taylor, who is in her first season as coach of the Aggies after spending 11 years at Georgia, seven as head coach. Taylor's team has struggled without freshman star Janiah Barker and three other players because of injury.

But Harper reminded her team of the challenge of the SEC: No one can be overlooked.

"I think there's a lot of human nature in that," Harper said. "But as athletes and as a team that's trying to be the best we can be, you can't do that. Because as soon as you relax, they get hot, they get happy, they find a win. They're gonna play hard, they're gonna be motivated, they're gonna be physical and we have to be ready ... in every aspect, I expect to go to Texas A&M and be sharp, because we need to be sharp."

