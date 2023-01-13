ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Victim identified in deadly Lincoln Park shooting

By Zac Self
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 4 days ago
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A 20-year-old man who was shot and killed in San Diego's Lincoln Park neighborhood Monday has been identified.

According to San Diego Police, Keijuan Franklin was shot on January 10 around 2:30 a.m. on the 4700 block of Nogal Street.

After arriving on scene, officers found three victims suffering from gunshot wounds in the garage of a home. In addition to Franklin, a 16-year-old Asain female and a 17-year-old Black male were shot. The identities of the two teenage victims are not being released.

Franklin was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead. The two other victims received non-life threatening injuries.

“It is still early in the investigation and detectives are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting,” the department said. “At this time information is very limited, but it appears there may be some type of relationship between the suspect and the victim(s) in this incident.”

Police said a lone male suspect wearing dark clothing was seen running from the shooting. No suspect or vehicle information is available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call San Diego Police at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

ABC 10 News KGTV

ABC 10 News KGTV

