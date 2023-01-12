Everton firm up offer for Manchester United winger Anthony Elanga on an initial loan deal

Everton have firmed up their offer for out-of-favour Manchester United winger Anthony Elanga .

United boss Erik ten Hag has still to decide on the winger's future, but the 20-year-old has played far from a major role this season.

Everton want the Sweden international on an initial loan but ideally need to sell first with Abdoulaye Doucoure, Michael Keane, Mason Holgate, Yerry Mina and Jean-Philippe Gbamin among those who could go.

Elanga may be unwilling to hang around at Old Trafford as he is understood to be growing frustrated at his peripheral role under Erik Ten Hag.

The Swede prospered under former United boss Ralf Rangnick and has racked up an impressive 47 caps already for the Red Devils.

However, this season he has started just five matches under Ten Hag with 18-year-old Alejandro Garnacho seemingly above him in the pecking order.

With Jadon Sancho also currently out of the picture, Elanga has not been trusted by the Dutchman.

Elanga did start against Charlton in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals on Tuesday along with a host of youngsters including 17-year-old Kobbie Mainoo, but the Swede failed to make an impact in the No 9 role.

For Everton, manager Frank Lampard wants a winger and striker but will have to work within the loan market.

He was keen to sign Elanga last summer and is open to a deal in January. They won't be alone with a number of Premier League sides asking about the 20-year old situation.

Everton also have interest in Atletico Madrid defender Felipe who is a target for Wolves.