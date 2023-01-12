Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NBCMontana
Southbound lanes now open on Reserve Street at Third Street
MISSOULA, Mont. — UPDATE: An alert from the Missoula Police Department reports all southbound lanes on Reserve Street at Third Street are now open. Officials said that travelers can expect delays if passing through the area. The Missoula Police Department announced at 8:24 p.m. all southbound lanes on Reserve...
UM and Missoula Police Respond to Reported Bomb Threat
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - KGVO News has received a timely warning from the University of Montana Police Chief Brad Giffin about an alleged bomb threat that was phoned into the University. “We’ve got a lot of activity going on on campus, but it was a notification,” began Chief Giffin....
Have You Read The Flathead Police Blotter Lately? It’s Bananas AF
Recently, I was taking a deep dive into some Montana police reports when I stumbled across the Flathead Police Blotter, and it's absolutely bananas. It's a guilty pleasure many of us have. Checking the local police roster, reading court cases, or just perusing the local police report. I'm not proud of it. It's akin to standing in line at the grocery store and flipping through the tabloids. Only when it comes to the Flathead Police Blotter, the tabloids might be more believable.
NBCMontana
Missoula pair sentenced to prison for trafficking drugs
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Missoula pair will serve prison time after being convicted of drug trafficking and firearm crimes. Law enforcement seized more than seven pounds of meth, fentanyl and firearms during an investigation. Carlos Guatimea Augirre, 36, pleaded guilty in May to possession with intent to distribute meth...
Missoula Police Arrest Two Separate Probationers for Having Drugs
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 6, 2023, Missoula Police Department officers were dispatched to assist U.S. Marshalls who had taken Wayne Spottedblanket into custody on one or more warrants for probation violations. An officer recognized Spottedblanket from previous interactions. Court documents indicate Spottedblanket was searched incident to arrest...
Eight Montanans Competing in Major Sled Dog Challenge Event
It is the only 300-mile Yukon Quest qualifier in the lower 48 states and one of only three such events for the Iditarod qualifier in the lower 48. That alone is probably enough to give it significant prestige. Add to that the caliber of the world-class mushers competing, and the race's reputation as one of the most grueling mushing competitions in the world, and you've got eight Montanans as part of some pretty lofty competition.
NBCMontana
Bed, Bath and Beyond to close 1 Montana store, other locations remain open
MISSOULA, Mont. — Bed, Bath and Beyond is closing a number of stores nationwide, including one in Montana. Stores in Missoula, Kalispell and Bozeman are safe for now, but the Great Falls location is on the list of closures. The company released an updated list of stores that have...
Montana Vet Warns of Strange Illness that Could Affect Your Dog
It is cold and flu season for many of us in Montana. It seems the cases of flu continue to rise, not to mention reported cases of COVID-19. It always just seems to be a part of life every year that we worry about getting sick. We find ourselves spending more time at our doctor's office and pharmacy, all in an effort to stay healthy and not come down with whatever dreaded illness will strike.
montanarightnow.com
Areas of black ice reported on roadways around Montana Saturday afternoon
MISSOULA, Mont. - Severe driving conditions and black ice were reported on roads outside Missoula Saturday morning. As of 2:00 pm Saturday, black ice is being reported near Missoula on MT-200 from Potomac to Ovando and on MT-83 from the junction with MT-200 to Seeley Lake. As of 2:00 pm,...
Man Hits Woman in the Head With a Hammer at the POV in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 8, 2023, at approximately 12:02 p.m., several Missoula Police Department officers were dispatched to the Poverello Center for a reported assault with a weapon. Dispatch relayed that a male suspect had struck a female victim with a hammer. When officers arrived, they made...
Missoula Police Arrest Man for His 6th DUI
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 5, 2023, at approximately 2:02 p.m., a Missoula Police Department officer responded to a report of a male passed out at the wheel of his vehicle off Russell Street. The male was parked between a car wash and a gas station with the car running and his blinker on. The male was sleeping in a curled-up position in the driver's seat.
Off-Duty Sheriff’s Deputy Helps Arrest Car Thief in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 6, 2023, at approximately 4:06 a.m., a woman was outside her home when she observed a male, later identified as Josiah Boushie, access a vehicle. According to court documents, Josiah then walked to the next vehicle, opened the driver’s side door, and shuffled...
What is Swatting and Why is it Happening in Missoula?
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On December 9, 2022, Montana law enforcement responded to several hoax calls about an active shooter in multiple parts of the state, but there was no evidence of an active shooter and no actual threats found. “This is likely an orchestrated hoax tactic called swatting,”...
How To Tell You Are In Missoula, Without Saying Missoula
Every town is different. It doesn't matter if you live in Montana, or somewhere else, every town is different. When you live in a place long enough, you get to understand and maybe even appreciate the differences that make your town unique. Missoula is different kind of town. Some of us are very proud of the differences. Even though some of the things that make us different are not all positive, they are just different. I recently asked our listeners on Facebook to "Tell me you're in Missoula, without telling me you're in Missoula." Here are some of the things that help keep Missoula unique.
Missoula Homicides Are Down But Drug Crimes Skyrocketed in 2022
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - There is both good news and bad news in the preliminary annual crime report from Missoula County Attorney Kirsten Pabst. The good news is that the number of homicides in 2022 was far fewer than those reported in 2021. Five Homicides were Charged in Missoula...
Listener Complaint Leads to a Look at JEDI Funding in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - KGVO recently received a request from a listener and reader of our KGVO Mobile App asking us to look into the funding of the JEDI program in Missoula. This individual, who asked to remain anonymous, was concerned about the sheer amount of time and money...
Mission woman found guilty of elder exploitation
ShayLynn Reid, a St. Ignatius woman who is already serving time for bail jumping, forgery and theft of identity, was found guilty in District Court Tuesday morning of criminal exploitation of an older or incapacitated person. The charges date back to 2020, when Reid was employed as a caregiver for Patricia Murphy, an 87-year-old woman suffering from paranoid schizophrenia and dementia. She was cared for at home by her son, Terrance Murphy, who had been her conservator since 2007. In an interview with Dan Yonkin, a detective with the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, Reid was asked about a series of unauthorized...
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 750 Cases, Seven New Deaths
According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,650,857 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 573,303 Montanans are fully immunized. In Missoula, 232,608 doses have been administered and 76,678 people are fully immunized. 65% of Missoula's eligible population are fully vaccinated, which is tied for the most in the state. You can find the current case numbers from the Missoula City-County Health Department right here.
Why Am I Being Charged A Fee To Use My Card At Montana Merchants?
The other night I was out for a quick bite to eat and one of my favorite local Missoula places. I've been there over a hundred times, but when my bill came this particular evening, it had an extra charge. I was being charged a fee for card processing. Literally, a fee to spend my own money. I needed to find out why and to see if this was even legal.
Montana Man Sentenced for Eight-Year Forest Land Arson Spree
More than 40 suspected arson fires. That over half of them were started in the last year of the spree suggests that this was only going to get worse. The U.S. Forest Service released information Thursday on the sentence handed down to a Superior, Montana, man who admitted to setting fires on Forest Service lands. Evidence quickly mounting against him helped turn the tide that led to the guilty plea.
Newstalk KGVO
Missoula, MT
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Newstalk KGVO has the best news coverage for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1