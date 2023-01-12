ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Southbound lanes now open on Reserve Street at Third Street

MISSOULA, Mont. — UPDATE: An alert from the Missoula Police Department reports all southbound lanes on Reserve Street at Third Street are now open. Officials said that travelers can expect delays if passing through the area. The Missoula Police Department announced at 8:24 p.m. all southbound lanes on Reserve...
UM and Missoula Police Respond to Reported Bomb Threat

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - KGVO News has received a timely warning from the University of Montana Police Chief Brad Giffin about an alleged bomb threat that was phoned into the University. “We’ve got a lot of activity going on on campus, but it was a notification,” began Chief Giffin....
Have You Read The Flathead Police Blotter Lately? It’s Bananas AF

Recently, I was taking a deep dive into some Montana police reports when I stumbled across the Flathead Police Blotter, and it's absolutely bananas. It's a guilty pleasure many of us have. Checking the local police roster, reading court cases, or just perusing the local police report. I'm not proud of it. It's akin to standing in line at the grocery store and flipping through the tabloids. Only when it comes to the Flathead Police Blotter, the tabloids might be more believable.
Missoula pair sentenced to prison for trafficking drugs

MISSOULA, Mont. — A Missoula pair will serve prison time after being convicted of drug trafficking and firearm crimes. Law enforcement seized more than seven pounds of meth, fentanyl and firearms during an investigation. Carlos Guatimea Augirre, 36, pleaded guilty in May to possession with intent to distribute meth...
Missoula Police Arrest Two Separate Probationers for Having Drugs

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 6, 2023, Missoula Police Department officers were dispatched to assist U.S. Marshalls who had taken Wayne Spottedblanket into custody on one or more warrants for probation violations. An officer recognized Spottedblanket from previous interactions. Court documents indicate Spottedblanket was searched incident to arrest...
Eight Montanans Competing in Major Sled Dog Challenge Event

It is the only 300-mile Yukon Quest qualifier in the lower 48 states and one of only three such events for the Iditarod qualifier in the lower 48. That alone is probably enough to give it significant prestige. Add to that the caliber of the world-class mushers competing, and the race's reputation as one of the most grueling mushing competitions in the world, and you've got eight Montanans as part of some pretty lofty competition.
Montana Vet Warns of Strange Illness that Could Affect Your Dog

It is cold and flu season for many of us in Montana. It seems the cases of flu continue to rise, not to mention reported cases of COVID-19. It always just seems to be a part of life every year that we worry about getting sick. We find ourselves spending more time at our doctor's office and pharmacy, all in an effort to stay healthy and not come down with whatever dreaded illness will strike.
Missoula Police Arrest Man for His 6th DUI

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 5, 2023, at approximately 2:02 p.m., a Missoula Police Department officer responded to a report of a male passed out at the wheel of his vehicle off Russell Street. The male was parked between a car wash and a gas station with the car running and his blinker on. The male was sleeping in a curled-up position in the driver's seat.
What is Swatting and Why is it Happening in Missoula?

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On December 9, 2022, Montana law enforcement responded to several hoax calls about an active shooter in multiple parts of the state, but there was no evidence of an active shooter and no actual threats found. “This is likely an orchestrated hoax tactic called swatting,”...
How To Tell You Are In Missoula, Without Saying Missoula

Every town is different. It doesn't matter if you live in Montana, or somewhere else, every town is different. When you live in a place long enough, you get to understand and maybe even appreciate the differences that make your town unique. Missoula is different kind of town. Some of us are very proud of the differences. Even though some of the things that make us different are not all positive, they are just different. I recently asked our listeners on Facebook to "Tell me you're in Missoula, without telling me you're in Missoula." Here are some of the things that help keep Missoula unique.
Mission woman found guilty of elder exploitation

ShayLynn Reid, a St. Ignatius woman who is already serving time for bail jumping, forgery and theft of identity, was found guilty in District Court Tuesday morning of criminal exploitation of an older or incapacitated person. The charges date back to 2020, when Reid was employed as a caregiver for Patricia Murphy, an 87-year-old woman suffering from paranoid schizophrenia and dementia. She was cared for at home by her son, Terrance Murphy, who had been her conservator since 2007. In an interview with Dan Yonkin, a detective with the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, Reid was asked about a series of unauthorized...
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 750 Cases, Seven New Deaths

According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,650,857 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 573,303 Montanans are fully immunized. In Missoula, 232,608 doses have been administered and 76,678 people are fully immunized. 65% of Missoula's eligible population are fully vaccinated, which is tied for the most in the state. You can find the current case numbers from the Missoula City-County Health Department right here.
Why Am I Being Charged A Fee To Use My Card At Montana Merchants?

The other night I was out for a quick bite to eat and one of my favorite local Missoula places. I've been there over a hundred times, but when my bill came this particular evening, it had an extra charge. I was being charged a fee for card processing. Literally, a fee to spend my own money. I needed to find out why and to see if this was even legal.
Montana Man Sentenced for Eight-Year Forest Land Arson Spree

More than 40 suspected arson fires. That over half of them were started in the last year of the spree suggests that this was only going to get worse. The U.S. Forest Service released information Thursday on the sentence handed down to a Superior, Montana, man who admitted to setting fires on Forest Service lands. Evidence quickly mounting against him helped turn the tide that led to the guilty plea.
Newstalk KGVO has the best news coverage for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

