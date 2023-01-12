Read full article on original website
This Giant Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Texas
There's nothing like a day spent exploring an antique store for unique pieces. While Texas is home to plenty of antique stores, none are quite as amazing as this giant antique mall. Keep reading to learn more.
TGI Fridays shuts down Plano location
All TGI Friday signage has been removed from the building. (Jake Reynolds/Community Impact) The TGI Fridays at 2444 Preston Road permanently closed its doors Jan. 3. According to a statement posted on the door, the company is “extremely grateful” to guests and staff and invites customers to “visit other Fridays.” The closest TGI Fridays to the closed Plano location is located at 4951 Belt Line Road, Dallas. The restaurant chain offers a number of dishes, including burgers, pasta and seafood.
dallasexpress.com
H-E-B to Open a Second DFW Location
Grocery chain H-E-B is continuing its expansion into North Texas and the Dallas-Fort Worth area by opening up a second location in Frisco, according to the Dallas Morning News. Frisco’s planning and zoning staff granted the San Antonio-based H-E-B a 30-day extension to submit the preliminary paperwork for the eventual...
KTEN.com
Mobile home destroyed in Sunday fire
POTTSBORO, Texas (KTEN)—A mobile home went up in flames Sunday afternoon. The Pottsboro, Denison, and Sherman fire departments were among those who responded to a blaze on Webster Lane off of FM 1417 around 12:30. Pottsboro Fire Chief Brenden McCloud said there was one person in the home when...
easttexasradio.com
Texas Freshwater Fishing Hall Of Fame
ATHENS – The Texas Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame committee is pleased to announce that Wally “Mr. Crappie” Marshall of Anna, Texas, will be inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2023. Marshall revolutionized crappie fishing through innovative products, tournaments, and promotion of the sport. In addition, Marshall generously gives back to the fish community through his philanthropic work, teaching youth to fish and donating time and products to multiple charitable organizations and events.
TX Family Terrified to Go Outside After Bobcat Caught on Camera
What's up with wild cats getting out and about in Texas these days?. First, it was the biggest news story in Dallas over the weekend when the Dallas Zoo announced it had to close it'd door to find a missing snow leopard. Thankfully the leopard was found safe within the zoo compound.
KTEN.com
Egg prices soaring across Texoma
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Eggs at the grocery store are getting harder to find... and a lot more expensive. The Department of Agriculture said the average cost of a dozen eggs in January 2022 was $1.50. A carton now runs $5.30. "Last year, we were selling them for four...
Grand Opening Date Of First Texas Portillo's Location Revealed
The iconic Chicago-based restaurant is opening its first Texas location this month.
KTEN.com
Ardmore youth organization building new facility
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) -- An Ardmore based non-profit is looking to help more people. Community Youth Services of Southern Oklahoma provides shelter and counseling for young people in Carter and Love counties. Through donations over the course of three years, the organization is developing a new facility with a price...
Collin County residents are worried that Universal Studios in Frisco will cause rent spikes and traffic jams
FRISCO, Texas - A 100-acre Universal Studios theme park is headed to North Texas. Universal Parks & Resorts — the theme park division of media behemoth NBCUniversal — has purchased a site on the Dallas North Tollway for a new kids-themed park and hotel in Frisco.
a-z-animals.com
How Deep is Lavon Lake in Texas?
Texas is home to hundreds of lakes, reservoirs, and rivers, all with a unique history. Many of the lakes seen in Texas are man-made, often for the purpose of flood control, water management, or hydroelectricity. Today, we are going to take a look at one of the larger man-made lakes in the state, Lavon Lake. Let’s learn all about Lake Lavon, including its depth, history, and current uses!
KXII.com
Ardmore celebrates the life and legacy of Dr. King
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) -Monday morning, the HFV Wilson Community Center organized its annual Martin Luther King Jr. parade and celebration. Executive Director at the HFV Wilson Community Center, JaMia Cody said it’s “a day to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King.”. Parade goer, Marie...
KTEN.com
Federal help for Fannin County farmers, ranchers hit by tornado
BONHAM, Texas (KTEN) — Applications are now open for funds to help repair damage to farmland during the December 13 tornado in Fannin County. The USDA's Emergency Conservation Program can pay to remove debris and restore fencing to pre-disaster conditions. "Farming is a difficult occupation as it is," said...
Family hopeful Midland remains won’t be identified as missing Nevada woman
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Family and friends of missing Nevada woman Caitlin Denison are hoping that remains found recently in Midland won’t be linked to the woman last seen five years ago. On December 30, 2022, the Midland Police Department began an investigation after possible human remains were found in the 1700 block of E Texas- […]
Motorcyclist killed, several hurt in crashes around DFW Sunday
A motorcyclist was killed and several people were injured in separate crashes around Dallas–Fort Worth on Sunday. Both incidents remain under investigation.
KXII.com
Austin College’s 19th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Community Celebration
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - “When we acknowledge the past, we acknowledge how far people have come, so that you can recognize where you are today.”, said Austin College student, Jessica Osei. An auditorium full of people at Austin College’s 19th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Community Celebration....
fox4news.com
Authorities seek information on missing woman in Collin County
FRISCO, Texas - The Collin County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a 33-year-old woman who was reported missing last week. Kayla Kelley was reported missing on January 11 after her friends said they had not seen her for several days. Kelley's vehicle was found in...
Texas family's Ring doorbell camera captures bobcat perched on their backyard fence: 'I was terrified'
A family in Texas catches a glimpse of a bobcat sitting on a fence outside in their yard courtesy of footage caught on their Ring doorbell camera.
North Texas resident $3 million richer after Mega Millions lottery win
Winning is on top of everyone's mind in Texas as the Dallas Cowboys gear up for the NFL Playoffs and someone in North Texas got the winning off to a head start with a massive seven-figure lottery win.
fox4news.com
Police investigating suspicious death at Denton home
DENTON, Texas - Denton police are investigating after a man was found dead at his home Friday night. Officers were called out to a home in the 2000 block of Spinnaker Drive just after 7:30 p.m. A woman called 911 and said her husband was unresponsive after she found him...
