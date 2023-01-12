ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denison, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

TGI Fridays shuts down Plano location

All TGI Friday signage has been removed from the building. (Jake Reynolds/Community Impact) The TGI Fridays at 2444 Preston Road permanently closed its doors Jan. 3. According to a statement posted on the door, the company is “extremely grateful” to guests and staff and invites customers to “visit other Fridays.” The closest TGI Fridays to the closed Plano location is located at 4951 Belt Line Road, Dallas. The restaurant chain offers a number of dishes, including burgers, pasta and seafood.
PLANO, TX
dallasexpress.com

H-E-B to Open a Second DFW Location

Grocery chain H-E-B is continuing its expansion into North Texas and the Dallas-Fort Worth area by opening up a second location in Frisco, according to the Dallas Morning News. Frisco’s planning and zoning staff granted the San Antonio-based H-E-B a 30-day extension to submit the preliminary paperwork for the eventual...
FRISCO, TX
KTEN.com

Mobile home destroyed in Sunday fire

POTTSBORO, Texas (KTEN)—A mobile home went up in flames Sunday afternoon. The Pottsboro, Denison, and Sherman fire departments were among those who responded to a blaze on Webster Lane off of FM 1417 around 12:30. Pottsboro Fire Chief Brenden McCloud said there was one person in the home when...
POTTSBORO, TX
easttexasradio.com

Texas Freshwater Fishing Hall Of Fame

ATHENS – The Texas Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame committee is pleased to announce that Wally “Mr. Crappie” Marshall of Anna, Texas, will be inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2023. Marshall revolutionized crappie fishing through innovative products, tournaments, and promotion of the sport. In addition, Marshall generously gives back to the fish community through his philanthropic work, teaching youth to fish and donating time and products to multiple charitable organizations and events.
TEXAS STATE
KTEN.com

Egg prices soaring across Texoma

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Eggs at the grocery store are getting harder to find... and a lot more expensive. The Department of Agriculture said the average cost of a dozen eggs in January 2022 was $1.50. A carton now runs $5.30. "Last year, we were selling them for four...
SHERMAN, TX
KTEN.com

Ardmore youth organization building new facility

ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) -- An Ardmore based non-profit is looking to help more people. Community Youth Services of Southern Oklahoma provides shelter and counseling for young people in Carter and Love counties. Through donations over the course of three years, the organization is developing a new facility with a price...
ARDMORE, OK
a-z-animals.com

How Deep is Lavon Lake in Texas?

Texas is home to hundreds of lakes, reservoirs, and rivers, all with a unique history. Many of the lakes seen in Texas are man-made, often for the purpose of flood control, water management, or hydroelectricity. Today, we are going to take a look at one of the larger man-made lakes in the state, Lavon Lake. Let’s learn all about Lake Lavon, including its depth, history, and current uses!
TEXAS STATE
KXII.com

Ardmore celebrates the life and legacy of Dr. King

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) -Monday morning, the HFV Wilson Community Center organized its annual Martin Luther King Jr. parade and celebration. Executive Director at the HFV Wilson Community Center, JaMia Cody said it’s “a day to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King.”. Parade goer, Marie...
ARDMORE, OK
KTEN.com

Federal help for Fannin County farmers, ranchers hit by tornado

BONHAM, Texas (KTEN) — Applications are now open for funds to help repair damage to farmland during the December 13 tornado in Fannin County. The USDA's Emergency Conservation Program can pay to remove debris and restore fencing to pre-disaster conditions. "Farming is a difficult occupation as it is," said...
FANNIN COUNTY, TX
fox4news.com

Authorities seek information on missing woman in Collin County

FRISCO, Texas - The Collin County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a 33-year-old woman who was reported missing last week. Kayla Kelley was reported missing on January 11 after her friends said they had not seen her for several days. Kelley's vehicle was found in...
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
fox4news.com

Police investigating suspicious death at Denton home

DENTON, Texas - Denton police are investigating after a man was found dead at his home Friday night. Officers were called out to a home in the 2000 block of Spinnaker Drive just after 7:30 p.m. A woman called 911 and said her husband was unresponsive after she found him...
DENTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy