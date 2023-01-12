22800 block 41st Place West: A man said that his house was spray painted and a vehicle registered to his mother was also spray painted and one of her tires was slashed. The victim told police that he heard a loud bang just before 10 p.m., looked outside and saw three juveniles running. The man discovered the home’s garage doors and the back and passenger side vehicle door had been vandalized with graffiti. The victim said he has had past issues with three juveniles who have been smoking marijuana on the side of his house, and he is certain that one of them was among the three who fled the scene. Damage to the house and the vehicle was estimated at $1,000.

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO