Read full article on original website
Related
mltnews.com
City council Jan. 17 scheduled to approve lodging tax funding
Meeting a day later than usual due to the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, the Mountlake Terrace City Council Jan. 17 is scheduled to approve 2023 funding recommendations from the city’s Lodging Tax Advisory Committee, among other agenda items. The Studio 6 Hotel, located in Gateway Place, is the...
mltnews.com
County Point-in-Time homeless count scheduled for Jan. 24
In collaboration with community and human service providers, the Snohomish County Department of Human Services is conducting the annual Point-in-Time (PIT) Homeless Count on Tuesday, Jan. 24. The annual count is an important tool in the community’s efforts to assess the number of homeless individuals and families in Snohomish County, as well as to determine ways of ending homelessness.
mltnews.com
Get help with your ‘brick wall’ research problems Jan. 21 in Lynnwood
Caroll Budny is available to help with “brick wall” research problems this Saturday, Jan. 21 at the Sno-Isle Genealogical Society Research Library, 19827 Poplar Way, Heritage Park, Lynnwood. To make a reservation, call 425-775-6267 to leave a message. Your call will be returned later to confirm your appointment....
mltnews.com
Edmonds School District offering dental sealants to second and third graders
The Edmonds School District is offering school-based dental sealants for second- and third-grade students at 12 local schools. By choosing to participate in the program, students are eligible to receive a free dental screening for oral diseases and dental sealants. Dental sealants are clear or opaque plastic materials applied to the chewing surfaces of the back teeth to prevent cavities and oral decay. Any child needing additional care will receive a referral to a local dentist.
mltnews.com
Scene in Mountlake Terrace: Sunny afternoon at Lake Ballinger
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *. Notify me of followup comments via e-mail. You can also subscribe without commenting. Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters. This is so we can...
mltnews.com
Expect traffic delays on 52nd Ave. W. from Jan. 16-20
Puget Sound Energy will be installing a new gas main on 52nd Avenue West between 220th and 221st Streets Southwest from Jan. 16-20, the City of Mountlake Terrace said. Workers will be on the west side of 52nd along the shoulder. They will have flaggers and spotters. Work hours are 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. daily.
mltnews.com
Community invited to Mountlake Terrace HS jazz concert Jan. 19
Mountlake Terrace High School is hosting its first jazz concert of 2023 this Thursday, Jan. 19, with performances from MTHS Jazz Ensembles 1 and 2. The free concert starts at 7 p.m. in the auditorium at Mountlake Terrace High School, 21801 44th Ave. W. You can find more information here.
mltnews.com
Calvary Fellowship sponsoring father-daughter dance Feb. 17
Calvary Fellowship in Mountlake Terrace is sponsoring the Princess Ball, a father-daughter dance at the Mountlake Terrace Community Senior Center from 6-8:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17. Activities include a DJ, photo booth, treats and crafts. The community is welcome but registration is required. Cost is $15 per family. Learn more...
mltnews.com
Playtime: MLK Jr. Day tribute, Lunar New Year and Parents Night Out
The 5th Annual Tribute to Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. will be at the Edmonds Waterfront Center Monday, Jan. 16. There will be two different events starting with the FREE families and children event in the morning from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and the ticketed program in the evening. The morning program will include “storytelling, dance, song, art activity, self defense and healthy snack making” and FREE COVID boosters and flu vaccines will be available.
mltnews.com
Restaurant News: Harvest Wonton Noodle offers Hong Kong-style fare
The Lunar New Year is celebrated on Jan. 22 this year. It’s the Year of the Rabbit, which seems appropriate because we’re getting overrun by rabbits in our neck of the woods, right? In general, the rabbit symbolizes fertility, luck and creativity. Rabbits also symbolize compassion and intuition. Often associated with new beginnings, these critters are a reminder that life is full of possibility. A new Hong Kong-style restaurant in Edmonds is full of possibility.
mltnews.com
Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Jan. 6-13, 2023
22800 block 41st Place West: A man said that his house was spray painted and a vehicle registered to his mother was also spray painted and one of her tires was slashed. The victim told police that he heard a loud bang just before 10 p.m., looked outside and saw three juveniles running. The man discovered the home’s garage doors and the back and passenger side vehicle door had been vandalized with graffiti. The victim said he has had past issues with three juveniles who have been smoking marijuana on the side of his house, and he is certain that one of them was among the three who fled the scene. Damage to the house and the vehicle was estimated at $1,000.
Comments / 0