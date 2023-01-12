Read full article on original website
Pack wrestlers claim ninth straight conference title
Washington High School’s wrestling team put home mat advantage to good use Saturday on the way to their ninth straight conference championship at the Eastern Plains Conference duals. The Pack defeated SouthWest Edgecombe and Greene Central, 75-6, North Pitt 64-15, Ayden-Grifton 48-24 and West Craven 46-34 to complete a...
Sharing memories of a Washington character
My friend, Phil Edwards, recently gave me two articles by the late Dennis Rogers. He was a favorite story teller of mine from the News and Observer who passed away in 2020 but not after he wrote about Washington, N.C. It tells about one of Washington’s most beloved characters, Garbo Tetterton.
Whistle Express celebrates ribbon cutting
Whistle Express Car Wash held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday afternoon (Jan. 13) to celebrate its official opening on Thursday, Jan. 5. The ceremony was co-hosted by the car wash, City of Washington Mayor Donald Sadler and the Washington-Beaufort County Chamber of Commerce. “We are so excited to welcome...
