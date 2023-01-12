Today, the Rotary Club of Ridgefield thanks Fairfield County Bank for their longtime support! The bank has been the Annual Sponsor of Ridgefield Rotary for over 10 years!. This partnership of Caring for the Community since 1871 and Service Above Self has helped Rotary raise over $500,000 to provide scholarships to Ridgefield High School graduates and Community Grants to nonprofit organizations in the area.

RIDGEFIELD, CT ・ 3 DAYS AGO