Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Coming Soon: One Rare Italian Steakhouse 16 East Parkway, Scarsdale, NY 10583Bassey BYScarsdale, NY
Iconic 43-Year Old Shopping Mall Permanently Closing in MarchJoel EisenbergWhite Plains, NY
Jeff Beck: Legendary Guitarist Passes Away of Bacterial Meningitis at Age 78Suzanne RothbergPort Chester, NY
This Mom Saves Money on Groceries By Finding Edible Plants Near Her HomeJudyDSoutheast, NY
Is Your Local Joann Fabric Store Closing? Check Out The List HereMinha D.Marion, OH
Related
hamlethub.com
Ridgefield is a beloved community, residents gather for our Town’s 27th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration
We are intentional about the use of the word "celebration" The community gathered at The Ridgefield Playhouse today for our Town’s 27th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration honoring the legacy of the great civil rights leader and paying tribute to a resident who walks in his footsteps.
hamlethub.com
Southbury residents to receive Phone Survey regarding renovations and updates to the Town Pool at Ballantine Park
The Southbury Board of Selectmen is reminding the residents that The Center for Research and Public Policy (CRPP) is conducting a phone survey among the taxpaying residents regarding renovations and updates to the Town Pool at Ballantine Park. Phone calls will come from a number 201-484-0582 and should show a...
hamlethub.com
Fairfield County Bank Coat Drive Now Through January 25!
Fairfield County Bank’s 17 branch office locations is collecting new and gently used winter coats for children in Fairfield County, benefitting Clothes to Kids of Fairfield County and the Connecticut Institute For Communities’ (CIFC) Early Learning Programs in Danbury. The drive will run from January 9—January 25, 2023.
hamlethub.com
Why Small Businesses Matter in Westport: Vergelegen USA
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Vergelegen USA!
hamlethub.com
Why Small Businesses Matter in Ridgefield: Salt Sugar Spice (living deliciously)
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Salt Sugar...
hamlethub.com
Taste of Ridgefield Sponsor Spotlight: Fairfield County Bank
Today, the Rotary Club of Ridgefield thanks Fairfield County Bank for their longtime support! The bank has been the Annual Sponsor of Ridgefield Rotary for over 10 years!. This partnership of Caring for the Community since 1871 and Service Above Self has helped Rotary raise over $500,000 to provide scholarships to Ridgefield High School graduates and Community Grants to nonprofit organizations in the area.
hamlethub.com
NPT Presents "Grease" Summer Production
FAIRFIELD, CT – The New Paradigm Theatre Company (NPT), well known for its inventive productions that are presented with multi-cultural and multi-generational casting, has chosen "Grease" for its summer production!. Applications for students 8-18 are being accepted now. Each summer these young actors not only learn singing, dancing and...
hamlethub.com
Ridgefield resident John David Buckley, 51, has died
John David Buckley, 51, of Ridgefield, died on Friday, January 13, 2023. John was the loving husband of Ingrid (Buttner) Buckley and the beloved father of Juliana and AJ Buckley.
hamlethub.com
Elizabeth DeMassa of Ridgefield Named to Moravian University Dean's Honors List
Today, Moravian University announced that Elizabeth DeMassa of Ridgefield was among the students named to the Dean's Honors List for Fall 2022. Undergraduate students who carry three or more completed/graded (letter grade) course units in a Fall or Spring term and attain a GPA for the term of 3.50 or higher are placed on the Dean's Honor List.
hamlethub.com
Branchville Teams Up with Prospector Theater for DEIB Lessons
Since the 2018-2019 school year, the Branchville Elementary PTA Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Belonging Committee has been sponsoring school visits and field trips to the Prospector Theater. Each year, Prospects come to school to visit with second graders to present and talk about how our differences are what make us...
hamlethub.com
Deana Robinson to Run for Yonkers City Council
Yonkers NY City Councilwoman, Shanae Williams, has announced her candidacy for the board of Westchester County Legislators 16th district. Williams age 29, officially declared her intentions on January 9th, 2023. “Today marks the day the residents of Yonkers’ 16th Westchester County Legislative District can expect accountability, transparency, and above all...
hamlethub.com
Fundraiser dinner on February 2 supports Acts 4 Ministry
In celebration of the 20th anniversary of the non-denominational non-profit Acts 4 Ministry that serves the daily living needs of individuals and families throughout the greater Waterbury region, a dinner to raise funds for the organization will be held by the Pontelandolfo (Ponte) Community Club at La Bella Vista Banquet Facility at 380 Farmwood Road in Waterbury on Thursday, February 2 beginning at 6:30 PM.
Comments / 0