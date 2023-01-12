ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgefield, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hamlethub.com

Fairfield County Bank Coat Drive Now Through January 25!

Fairfield County Bank’s 17 branch office locations is collecting new and gently used winter coats for children in Fairfield County, benefitting Clothes to Kids of Fairfield County and the Connecticut Institute For Communities’ (CIFC) Early Learning Programs in Danbury. The drive will run from January 9—January 25, 2023.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
hamlethub.com

Why Small Businesses Matter in Westport: Vergelegen USA

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Vergelegen USA!
WESTPORT, CT
hamlethub.com

Taste of Ridgefield Sponsor Spotlight: Fairfield County Bank

Today, the Rotary Club of Ridgefield thanks Fairfield County Bank for their longtime support! The bank has been the Annual Sponsor of Ridgefield Rotary for over 10 years!. This partnership of Caring for the Community since 1871 and Service Above Self has helped Rotary raise over $500,000 to provide scholarships to Ridgefield High School graduates and Community Grants to nonprofit organizations in the area.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

NPT Presents "Grease" Summer Production

FAIRFIELD, CT – The New Paradigm Theatre Company (NPT), well known for its inventive productions that are presented with multi-cultural and multi-generational casting, has chosen "Grease" for its summer production!. Applications for students 8-18 are being accepted now. Each summer these young actors not only learn singing, dancing and...
NORWALK, CT
hamlethub.com

Elizabeth DeMassa of Ridgefield Named to Moravian University Dean's Honors List

Today, Moravian University announced that Elizabeth DeMassa of Ridgefield was among the students named to the Dean's Honors List for Fall 2022. Undergraduate students who carry three or more completed/graded (letter grade) course units in a Fall or Spring term and attain a GPA for the term of 3.50 or higher are placed on the Dean's Honor List.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Branchville Teams Up with Prospector Theater for DEIB Lessons

Since the 2018-2019 school year, the Branchville Elementary PTA Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Belonging Committee has been sponsoring school visits and field trips to the Prospector Theater. Each year, Prospects come to school to visit with second graders to present and talk about how our differences are what make us...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Deana Robinson to Run for Yonkers City Council

Yonkers NY City Councilwoman, Shanae Williams, has announced her candidacy for the board of Westchester County Legislators 16th district. Williams age 29, officially declared her intentions on January 9th, 2023. “Today marks the day the residents of Yonkers’ 16th Westchester County Legislative District can expect accountability, transparency, and above all...
YONKERS, NY
hamlethub.com

Fundraiser dinner on February 2 supports Acts 4 Ministry

In celebration of the 20th anniversary of the non-denominational non-profit Acts 4 Ministry that serves the daily living needs of individuals and families throughout the greater Waterbury region, a dinner to raise funds for the organization will be held by the Pontelandolfo (Ponte) Community Club at La Bella Vista Banquet Facility at 380 Farmwood Road in Waterbury on Thursday, February 2 beginning at 6:30 PM.
WATERBURY, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy