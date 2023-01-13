Read full article on original website
newsantaana.com
An O.C. Deputy Public Defender was killed in Rosarito, Mexico while celebrating his wedding anniversary
Orange County’s Deputy Public Defender, attorney Elliot Blair, was killed in Rosarito, Mexico on Friday, Jan. 14. Blair and his wife Kim were celebrating their first wedding anniversary in Rosarito. Kim is also an O.C. Public Defender. Blair was in his early 30’s. Blair’s family claims that he...
newsantaana.com
Stanton man arrested for fatally stabbing his girlfriend
Stanton, Ca. (Jan. 16, 2022) – At 11:50 p.m. on Jan. 15, 2023, Orange County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to an apartment in the 10000 block of Bell Street in the city of Stanton reference a stabbing. Upon arrival, deputies found Serena Celeste Gallardo, (22) suffering from life-threatening injuries. Gallardo was transported to the hospital where she was pronounced deceased. Two additional adult victims were treated at the scene for minor injuries.
