Amy Robach And T.J. Holmes Are Talking Marriage

Suspended “Good Morning America” co-anchors- and lovers- Amy Robach and TJ Holmes are ready to prove just how serious their relationship is. RadarOnline reports Robach and Holmes are fast-tracking their divorces from their spouses in order to marry each other. “They’re happy and in love,” says one insider....
Lana Del Rey Bares It All In Stunning Cover Art For Upcoming Album

Lana Del Rey is definitely lookin' "Young and Beautiful" on the cover of her upcoming album!. On her private Instagram account Friday (January 13), the "Summertime Sadness" singer revealed the tracklist and cover art for her new album, Did You Know That There's A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd. The cover art featured a scantily clad Lana wearing a button-down shirt that's open and exposes her chest as she holds a cassette tape.
Selena Gomez Is Dating The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart

Selena Gomez has a new love interest. The Golden Globe-nominated actress and singer is reportedly dating Andrew "Drew" Taggart of The Chainsmokers, according to Us Weekly. An insider told the outlet that the new couple's romance is "very casual and low-key." “They aren’t trying to hide their romance by sneaking...
“The Drew Barrymore Show” Segment Ends In Strip Down

You never know what will happen on “The Drew Barrymore Show.” NFL star Brandon Marshall was a guest along with Drew and Jonathan Scott and the segment turned out to be a strip down. Marshall was talking about his new health and wellness platform when he decided to...
MUSIC: Fall Out Boy New Music Tomorrow, AXL ROSE, Shinedown, and More!

Fall Out Boy… New Music Out Tomorrow! Says New Album "Made With Love" Patrick Stump wants fans to know that Fall Out Boy’s new album comes from the heart. “It was really important to me that we made something that we savored,” said Stump at the iHeartRadio ALTer Ego Fest.
Lookin' At Girlzzz: Danni Ashe, Dua Lipa, Britney, Lainey Wilson, Iggy!

Happy Birthday, Danni Ashe is 55. She was officially certified by "The Guinness Book of World Records" as the "Most-Downloaded Woman on the Internet" in 2000 . . . through her very naughty website, "Danni's Hard Drive." Dua Lipa's headstand!. There are new fears for Britney Spears as she FLIPS...
Michelle Obama Celebrates Her 59th Birthday Today

Max Adler is 37 (“Believe Me,” “Switched at Birth,” “Glee”) Naveen Andrews is 54 (“Lost,” “Once Upon a Time in Wonderland”) Jim Carrey is 61 (“Ace Ventura: Pet Detective,” “Bruce Almighty,” “Fun with Dick and Jane,” “Liar Liar,” “Th\e Incredible Burt Wonderstone”)
Lil Uzi Vert Debuts Six New Face Piercings

Even in the extensive world of rappers and their jewelry, Lil Uzi Vert has been known to stick out with some of their more eccentric fashion choices. Just yesterday video hit the internet of Uzi's newest accessories originating from the Instagram account of Kaia, the girl doing the piercings, and then quickly spread online.
Custody Battle Brewing After Lisa Marie Presley’s Death

Lisa Marie Presley's death has left a huge question mark for her family when it comes to custody. Presley, who died earlier this week after suffering a "full" cardiac arrest, has four children — and two of them could be involved in a custody battle. Lisa Marie married Michael...
Britney Spears Claps Back At Reports Of 'Manic Episode' At Restaurant

Over the weekend TMZ reported that Britney Spears had a "manic episode" in a Los Angeles restaurant that caused her husband Sam Asghari to abruptly leave. The report was immediately controversial, with the #FreeBritney Twitter account refuting claims made in the initial report after talking to the waiter who served Sam and Britney.
Jeremy Renner Shares Another Encouraging Update After Snowplow Accident

Jeremy Renner is giving us another glimpse into his recovery. After spending weeks in the hospital, the Avengers star shared an encouraging update on his Instagram Story on Friday (January 13). The video clip shows Renner being wheeled around in his hospital bed on his way to a medical scan. "I wish you all a very special night," he captioned the video.
Austin Butler's 'Heart Is Shattered' Over Lisa Marie Presley's Death

Austin Butler is mourning the loss of Lisa Marie Presley. The ELVIS star issued a touching statement the day after Lisa Marie, the only daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, passed away on Thursday (January 12). "My heart is completely shattered for Riley, Finley, Harper and Priscilla at the tragic...

