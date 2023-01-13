Read full article on original website
Related
sportszion.com
“I’ll miss the guys” Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers makes shocking statement amid retirement rumors
For quite some time, rumors about Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers have been circulating. As he’s emphasized before, Rodgers is going to take some time to get away, ponder whether he wants to continue playing, and discuss with the Packers where the organization stands. His recent statement fueled that anticipation once again in a press conference.
Stephen A. Smith Says NFL Coach Is Getting Fired
An NFL head coach firing is underway, according to ESPN's Stephen A. Smith. The Los Angeles Chargers fell to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday evening, blowing a 27-point lead on the road. Following the game, many in the NFL world are calling for the head coach to be fired. Earlier this week, ...
Yardbarker
Seahawks reportedly made decision on Geno Smith's future
After an impressive season leading the team to the NFL playoffs, the Seattle Seahawks are expected to make re-signing Geno Smith to a multiyear deal a priority in the offseason. Ahead of the Seattle's playoff matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that the Seahawks have...
Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation
A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
Matt Patricia's next position with Patriots might have been revealed
Matt Patricia might have experienced his worst season as a New England Patriot after being promoted to offensive play-caller in place of former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. Surely, the former Detroit Lions head coach and Patriots defensive coordinator hoped to rehabilitate his coaching image in New England to potentially land...
Michael Irvin Reveals His Super Bowl Prediction, Winner
The NFL Playoffs are finally here and before we know it, the Super Bowl will be kicking off. Michael Irvin has his two teams picked out. Irvin can be very opinionated at times. However, his picks aren’t that controversial. One may say predictable. Now, Irvin has a job to...
thecomeback.com
Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news
The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
Ed Reed: 'Prime Was Not Wrong' and HBCU Administrators Have 'Broken Mentalities'
Reed expressed frustration with the state of HBCUs and their athletic departments in a recent video on Tik Tok.
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's 'Most Likely' 2023 Team
It's still a question as to whether or not Tom Brady will return for a 24th NFL season. But if he does, one writer believes there's a team with a leg up over the others. Per the AP's Rob Maaddi, "IF Tom Brady plays next season, the Buccaneers are still his most likely team despite all the interest ...
MassLive.com
Patriots assistant Nick Caley to interview for New York Jets coordinator job
The New York Jets are narrowing down their search for a new offensive coordinator. The Patriots AFC East rivals are focused on one of New England’s top offensive assistants. According to Sports Illustrated, the Jets are interviewing Patriots tight ends coach Nick Caley today on Tuesday. Caley, 39, has been in New England since 2015. He came to the Patriot after 14 seasons as a college assistant coach. The Canton, Ohio, native was first an offensive assistant before being promoted to the Patriots tight end coach in 2017.
Patriots legend Vince Wilfork gives strong take on Jack Jones incident
Former New England Patriots defensive tackle Vince Wilfork agreed with Ty Law’s take on new-age players, as the Jack Jones-Bill Belichick report continues to make waves. Law indicated Belichick may not command as much respect as in previous years, due to players making more money. Wilfork agreed with the...
Top New England Patriots executive reportedly pushing for specific offensive coordinator
The New England Patriots vowed to make changes to their offensive coaching staff for the 2023 season. While the search
Titans request to interview two Chiefs assistants for offensive coordinator: report
ESPN reported the news Sunday morning.
Texans ‘Watching’ Patriots Coach Nick Caley, Potential Offenisve Coordinator?
Gannon, who interviewed with the Texans on Saturday, may have Caley on his list of potential candidates for offensive coordinator, if hired.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
92K+
Followers
74K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0