everythinglubbock.com
LPD released image, investigation of deadly downtown shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas – The Lubbock Police Department on Monday released a photo of a vehicle connected with a shooting in downtown Lubbock on Friday that killed a 40-year-old man. The vehicle, described as a black four-dour sedan was last seen Friday, LPD said. On Friday, police were called for...
KCBD
Plainview burglary suspect identified as escaped New Mexico prisoner
PLAINVIEW, Texas (KCBD) - The Plainview Police Department has identified a suspect believed to be linked to a string of burglaries in the area from March 2022 through Oct. 2022. Police say DPS recovered DNA from a burglarized local dealership that matched a New Mexico man. The man is accused...
everythinglubbock.com
LPD investigating early Tuesday crash, one with serious injuries
LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was seriously hurt in a crash Tuesday morning in the 3300 block of Milwaukee Avenue, the Lubbock Police Department said in a press release. The call came in at 4:54 a.m., and the person was transported by EMS to be treated for their injuries, LPD said.
everythinglubbock.com
LPD conducting follow-up crash investigations on Monday, Jan. 16
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Investigation Unit will conduct three follow-up crash investigations during the morning hours on Monday, January 16. According to an LPD press release, the investigations will be conducted at the intersection of North Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and East...
One killed in downtown Lubbock shooting, LPD asks for help finding ‘unknown suspect’
One person was killed after a shooting in downtown Lubbock early Friday morning, according to the Lubbock Police Department. The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit asked for the public's help identifying a suspect.
KCBD
Police investigating deadly shooting in downtown Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) – Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a deadly shooting early Friday morning in downtown Lubbock. Just before 5:30 a.m., officers responded to a shots fired called in the 1900 block of Ave. M where they found 40-year-old David Perez with a gunshot wound to his side.
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock store robbed at gunpoint, LPD report said
LUBBOCK, Texas – The Lubbock Police Department was investigating a robbery that occurred at a Dollar General store on 82nd Street Monday evening, according to a police report. According to the report, the victim was assisting a customer just before 10:00 p.m. when she saw the suspect from the...
Teenager arrested over shooting death of another teen in Central Lubbock, LPD said
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department revealed new details about a deadly shooting that happened at 6:24 p.m. Wednesday in the 4300 block of Canton Avenue. According to LPD, Noah Rodriguez, 15, was found with a gunshot wound. Officers performed “lifesaving measures,” however, Rodriguez was pronounced dead at the scene. In a press release, […]
fox34.com
Lubbock Animal Shelter says reported dog attack did not happen in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Animal Shelter and Adoption Center released a statement on Saturday, saying a dog attack reported on social media did not actually happen in Lubbock. The rumor had been circulating on social media, but the shelter confirmed that this Lubbock resident was attacked in another...
LPD tells drivers how to stay safe following fatal overnight crash on South Loop 289
LUBBOCK, Texas — An overnight crash in the 4300 block of South Loop 289 left one man dead and an Lubbock Police Officer with moderate injuries on Thursday. Questions have now been raised on the safety of Lubbock roads. LPD Lieutenant Brady Cross said Lubbock roads are safe and officers are working hard to make […]
Lubbock fire crews battle Sunday night trailer fire
LUBBOCK, Texas — Fire marshals were investigating a mobile home fire near 19th Street and Alcove Avenue that began around 5:30 p.m. Sunday night, according to Lubbock Fire Rescue. LFR said the fire started in one mobile home, spread to two others and a nearby tree. Two of the homes were vacant and one was […]
Murder victim’s sisters speak out after suspect sentenced to life in prison
It’s been two years since Chad Luera, 30, was stabbed to death by Alexander Yoichi Duberek, 25. Duberek was sentenced to life in prison Thursday, and Luera’s sisters said it's the closest thing to closure they’ll ever get.
Most successful Black restaurant owner in Lubbock celebrates 10 years of Lee’s Café
Dorothy Lee opened Lee's Café in January 2013.
Lubbock County crash on Friday morning leaves one person hospitalized, DPS says
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a crash on Woodrow Road and County Road 1730 just after 9:00 a.m. that left one person hospitalized with moderate injuries. DPS said one vehicle was driving east on Woodrow Road and was trying to pass another vehicle going the same way in front […]
We Can’t Believe That This Adorable Lubbock Home Is Actually On The Market
Sometimes, when you drive through Lubbock you see a home that catches your eye and makes you go "whoa." This one, has been just that for me. This standout among a sea of tract homes in North Lubbock, which looks tailor made for prom photos and Christmas gatherings. And now, it's up for sale.
KCBD
Littlefield police arrest 16 in Operation Child Protection
LITTLEFIELD, Texas (KCBD) - Littlefield police have arrested 16 individuals on drug related and child sex crime charges in its Operation Child Protection. Littlefield officials say the mission of the operation is to “investigate violations of internet and violent offenses against children and permanently interrupt the drug trade within the City of Littlefield.”
So You Want A New Tattoo Or Piercing In Lubbock, Texas
I see it on social media constantly- where should I go for a tattoo? A piercing? A very specific style of tattoo and an obscure type of piercing?. And that's okay. Like most businesses, tattoo parlors and piercing studios live or die by word of mouth and their reputation in general. However, if you want the best possible tattoo or piercing, I'm afraid you're going to have to go talk to some actual tattoo artists and piercers. I know. It's scary. Even if you set the whole thing up online, you still have to communicate with the person beyond just setting a date, especially if you want a large or custom design.
everythinglubbock.com
Premiere Cinemas is proud to part of Lubbock Dining For Charities
LUBBOCK, Texas— Premiere Cinemas knows how important the community is and they are always willing to give back. One way they are doing this is by being part of Lubbock Dining For Charities. What a great way to enjoy some fun while giving back to the community. This month, DFC is supporting Open Door, which helps those in poverty or fighting homelessness. Find out more at @LBKPremiereImax, diningforcharitieslub.com, opendoorlbk.org.
Man gets life in prison after traveling to Lubbock from California to stab his boyfriend
LUBBOCK, Texas –Alexander Yoichi Duberek, 25, of San Diego, California was sentenced to life in prison Thursday for the death of Chad Luera, 30, of Hale County, according to a press release from the United States Attorney’s Office. Duberek was accused of stabbing Luera 93 times on October 31, 2020. Court records said Duberek traveled […]
Former Hale Center ISD teacher indicted after accusations of ‘improper’ relationship with student
A grand jury in Lubbock on Wednesday indicted a former Hale Center ISD teacher, Amy Gilly, 46, on a charge of enticement and attempted enticement of a minor, according to federal court records.
