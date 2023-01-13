ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

LPD released image, investigation of deadly downtown shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Lubbock Police Department on Monday released a photo of a vehicle connected with a shooting in downtown Lubbock on Friday that killed a 40-year-old man. The vehicle, described as a black four-dour sedan was last seen Friday, LPD said. On Friday, police were called for...
Plainview burglary suspect identified as escaped New Mexico prisoner

PLAINVIEW, Texas (KCBD) - The Plainview Police Department has identified a suspect believed to be linked to a string of burglaries in the area from March 2022 through Oct. 2022. Police say DPS recovered DNA from a burglarized local dealership that matched a New Mexico man. The man is accused...
LPD investigating early Tuesday crash, one with serious injuries

LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was seriously hurt in a crash Tuesday morning in the 3300 block of Milwaukee Avenue, the Lubbock Police Department said in a press release. The call came in at 4:54 a.m., and the person was transported by EMS to be treated for their injuries, LPD said.
LPD conducting follow-up crash investigations on Monday, Jan. 16

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Investigation Unit will conduct three follow-up crash investigations during the morning hours on Monday, January 16. According to an LPD press release, the investigations will be conducted at the intersection of North Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and East...
Police investigating deadly shooting in downtown Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) – Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a deadly shooting early Friday morning in downtown Lubbock. Just before 5:30 a.m., officers responded to a shots fired called in the 1900 block of Ave. M where they found 40-year-old David Perez with a gunshot wound to his side.
Lubbock store robbed at gunpoint, LPD report said

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Lubbock Police Department was investigating a robbery that occurred at a Dollar General store on 82nd Street Monday evening, according to a police report. According to the report, the victim was assisting a customer just before 10:00 p.m. when she saw the suspect from the...
Teenager arrested over shooting death of another teen in Central Lubbock, LPD said

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department revealed new details about a deadly shooting that happened at 6:24 p.m. Wednesday in the 4300 block of Canton Avenue. According to LPD, Noah Rodriguez, 15, was found with a gunshot wound. Officers performed “lifesaving measures,” however, Rodriguez was pronounced dead at the scene. In a press release, […]
Lubbock Animal Shelter says reported dog attack did not happen in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Animal Shelter and Adoption Center released a statement on Saturday, saying a dog attack reported on social media did not actually happen in Lubbock. The rumor had been circulating on social media, but the shelter confirmed that this Lubbock resident was attacked in another...
Littlefield police arrest 16 in Operation Child Protection

LITTLEFIELD, Texas (KCBD) - Littlefield police have arrested 16 individuals on drug related and child sex crime charges in its Operation Child Protection. Littlefield officials say the mission of the operation is to “investigate violations of internet and violent offenses against children and permanently interrupt the drug trade within the City of Littlefield.”
So You Want A New Tattoo Or Piercing In Lubbock, Texas

I see it on social media constantly- where should I go for a tattoo? A piercing? A very specific style of tattoo and an obscure type of piercing?. And that's okay. Like most businesses, tattoo parlors and piercing studios live or die by word of mouth and their reputation in general. However, if you want the best possible tattoo or piercing, I'm afraid you're going to have to go talk to some actual tattoo artists and piercers. I know. It's scary. Even if you set the whole thing up online, you still have to communicate with the person beyond just setting a date, especially if you want a large or custom design.
Premiere Cinemas is proud to part of Lubbock Dining For Charities

LUBBOCK, Texas— Premiere Cinemas knows how important the community is and they are always willing to give back. One way they are doing this is by being part of Lubbock Dining For Charities. What a great way to enjoy some fun while giving back to the community. This month, DFC is supporting Open Door, which helps those in poverty or fighting homelessness. Find out more at @LBKPremiereImax, diningforcharitieslub.com, opendoorlbk.org.
