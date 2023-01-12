Read full article on original website
The Banshees Of Inisherin: BTS Facts Only Huge Fans Know About The Film's History
One of the most talked-about films of 2022 is Martin McDonagh's latest dark comedy, "The Banshees of Inisherin." This film stars Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson, who play two friends on a remote Irish island who go through a crisis when one wants to initiate a friendship breakup with the other.
Superman IV: The Quest For Peace: BTS Facts About The Worst Superman Movie Of All Time
It may be controversial to call "Superman IV: The Quest for Peace" the worst Superman film, but we stand by it. Say what you will about the Snyder/Cavill take on the Man of Steel, it has legions of rabid fans numerous enough to wear down Warner Brothers into giving the duo a multi-million-dollar mulligan with "Zack Snyder's Justice League." The nicest we've heard about "The Quest for Peace" is it's not as miserable as those other ones.
James Gunn Confirms Adam Warlock Is An 'Infant' In Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 And 'Not A Good Guy'
The Marvel Cinematic Universe has done an incredible job of bringing the expansive comic universe full of characters to life. While they were initially forced to avoid the most popular characters from the comics, like the Fantastic Four and the X-Men, due to contractual issues with other studios, they diligently adapted some of the more unique and unconventional characters to the movies. A great example of that has been the success of the Guardians of the Galaxy. Chris Pratt (Peter Quill/Star-Lord), Dave Bautista (Drax), Zoe Saldaña (Gamora), Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon), and Vin Diesel (Groot) brought the lovable space bunch of a-holes to life in unexpected success.
This Look At Michael Shannon As Spider-Man's Doc Ock Has Us Doing Double Takes
Whether you call him Doctor Octopus, Doctor Otto Octavius or simply Doc Ock, the ultra-intelligent villain has remained one of Spider-Man's most notorious adversaries since his debut in 1963's "The Amazing Spider-Man #3." The once brilliant scientist's experiments with a set of mechanical arms would go awry, leading the character to commit to a life of crime and villainy that has defined him for the last 60 years. From starting the Sinister Six to killing Captain George Stacy to eventually even swapping bodies with Spider-Man, the relationship between the eight-legged menace and the webhead is far more than just a simple good guy versus bad guy routine.
Golden Globes COVID Spread Continues With Jamie Lee Curtis, Colin Farrell, And Brendan Gleeson
It seems that this year's award season is not going quite as planned. On January 10, 2023, the 80th Golden Globe Awards took place to celebrate the best of film and television from the previous year. After last year's less-than-stellar show that saw the Golden Globes go for a hybrid style of part Zoom and part in-person presentation, this year's event brought things back to a more traditional and welcome manner. The prestigious ceremony saw some pretty major events take place, from Ke Huy Quan's wholesome best supporting actor win for "Everything Everywhere All At Once" to Eddie Murphy's Cecil B. DeMille Award win and subsequent speech that referenced another notable award ceremony moment.
Tár Director Says Harvey Weinstein Almost Ruined His First Film, Until Tom Cruise Stepped In
Tom Cruise has played a hero in several films like "Top Gun: Maverick" and the "Mission Impossible" movies, but he apparently has done some heroic things off camera as well. One of those good deeds was helping Todd Field, director of the hit 2022 feature "Tár," survive the wrath of one of Hollywood's most notorious monsters (via Variety) early in his directing career.
Marvel Characters We Want To See In Agatha: Coven Of Chaos
As inevitable as a beat-down from a Mad Titan, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to continue unfolding as we roll into 2023. Now, though, the slightly mixed bag that was Phase 4 has come to an end and Phase 5 is about to begin. There's a lot to look...
The Kingkiller Chronicle Fans Envision Willem Dafoe As Their Ideal Actor For The Cthaeh
There aren't many contemporary fantasy franchises as popular as "The Kingkiller Chronicle." Created by author Patrick Rothfuss, the beloved fantasy book series tells the story of Kvothe, a man who has already taken to living under a pseudonym as a low-key innkeeper by the time "The Name of the Wind," the first installment in "The Kingkiller Chronicle" series, begins. Throughout the book series' first two installments, Kvothe recounts in excruciating detail the story of his life and, specifically, how he transformed as a younger man from a wandering musician into a notorious wizard known as "Kingkiller."
Today's Studio Tax Write-Off Craze Is A Terrible Omen For The Future Of Hollywood
In 1967, or so the story goes, a disappointed Lucille Ball hopped a plane to Miami. Against the advice of her board of directors, she'd gambled on and stood by an odd new sci-fi series in whose yet-to-be proven value she fervently believed in, but whose per-episode cost drained her beloved Desilu Productions. Unwilling to give up on the series, she was eventually forced to sell Desilu to a company then called Gulf + Western. Under its new, more corporate ownership, the fledgling series' hackneyed third season failed to earn it a renewal, much to the relief, insiders say, of the company itself. In syndication, however — and just as Ball (who knew a thing or two about syndication) predicted — the series thrived, and in 1979, its begrudging owners released the first feature film of what would become a lasting, celebrated film and television franchise (via Smithsonian Magazine).
Christian Slater Details The Thrills Of Entering The World Of Lucasfilm With Willow - Exclusive Interview
The 1st season of the sequel series to the 1988 fantasy film classic "Willow" has wrapped after eight episodes on Disney, and among those basking in the warm memories of appearing on the show are acclaimed actor Christian Slater. Slater, who has amassed more than 130 film and TV credits...
A Scrapped Avatar: The Way Of Water Script Saw The Na'vi Have A Space Battle Off-Planet
Famously, production on "Avatar: The Way of Water," the sequel to James Cameron's 2010 blockbuster, "Avatar," was heavily delayed (via Polygon). This was because of the complex visual technology these movies are using, as well as the scripts needing more work and effort before they could be filmed. According to Entertainment Weekly, director James Cameron even formed a writers' room so multiple screenwriters could work on the "Avatar" films. Rick Jaffa explained, "The idea was six months in a writers' room, and that we were going to break down, beat by beat, three movies, which would describe a larger saga, but each movie would be distinct."
Laurence Fishburne Never Watched CSI Before Joining The Show
Laurence Fishburne has been an in-demand actor for some time now. Over a 50-year career, he has racked up a resume that includes more than 125 acting roles (via IMDb). Some of them –- such as Morpheus of the "Matrix" films and the Bowery King of the "John Wick" series –- are downright iconic. Thanks to his authoritative and magnetic screen presence, Fishburne is so synonymous with some properties that his absence is palpable when he is missing from them. It was, for example, noticeable when he was not cast in "The Matrix Resurrections" and replaced by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Morpheus. That same presence has, to date, garnered him an Oscar nomination, a Golden Globe nomination, five Screen Actors Guild nods, and 12 Emmy nominations, including three wins.
The Mandalorian Season 3 Trailer Has Star Wars Fans Bracing Themselves For Another Order 66 Flashback
The Disney "Star Wars" era may have seen its ups and downs, especially as far as the movies are concerned, but arguably the era's greatest strengths have lied in the realm of television. And there's no better example of this than the hit Disney+ original series, "The Mandalorian." First airing...
Cary Elwes Admits He Was A Fanboy Stepping Foot On Set Of Stranger Things
In Season 3 of "Stranger Things," Cary Elwes plays the corrupt Mayor Larry Kline, a superficial politician who's more interested in putting on a good show for the voters than he is in helping his constituents. Elwes, like Winona Ryder and Sean Astin, was a huge star in the '80s, the decade the show takes place in, and he starred in one of the great comedies of that decade, "The Princess Bride." His presence in the season acts as yet another callback to the era of big hair and shoulder pads.
The Last Of Us: Episode 1 Recap - Look For The Blight
Here we are at last. HBO's brave endeavor of bringing one of the most groundbreaking games ever to the small screen has finally been released for all the world to see. Critics already hyped it up with its nearly perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes, but is the live-action iteration of "The Last of Us" really that good? Well, if the first episode is any indication, we're in for some truly gripping television for the next nine weeks. Mixing all-new elements to keep fans guessing just as much as audience members going in blind, Episode 1 did an impeccable job of ensuring the tone and the terror of "The Last of Us" game wasn't lost in the adaptation.
Brendan Fraser Takes Home The Critic's Choice Award For Best Actor (& Why That's Huge For His Oscars Chances)
As he'd stated before the event, Brendan Fraser was conspicuously missing from the 2023 Golden Globes despite his nomination as best actor for "The Whale." As Looper's Golden Globe coverage pointed out, Fraser quite predictably didn't win, but it appears that he's still very much on track to acquire some serious conversation pieces for his mantelpiece this awards season.
If Spirited's Good Afternoon Gets An Oscar Nomination, Ryan Reynolds Has A Bold Promise
The Apple TV+ holiday film "Spirited," starring Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds, is packed to the brim with some truly side-splitting moments, and along the way, there's some pretty catchy music that can be heard, especially the track "Good Afternoon." And the fun doesn't stop there when it comes to the infamous tune because now it seems if that particular song earns a nomination from the Oscars, Reynolds is up for making the occasion a humiliatingly memorable affair.
The Last Of Us Makes Significant Changes To Ellie And Marlene's Relationship (& Why This Could Be Trouble)
Contains spoilers for "The Last of Us" Season 1, Episode 1. As Neil Druckman, the creator of "The Last of Us," told Nerd Reactor in 2013, "For the origins of the game, the high[-]level goal was to see if we can do a whole game based on a relationship. We started the story with two characters who don't know each other, barely even like each other. Through game play, through story, through art, through music, and by the end of it, you as a player will totally buy that these characters are willing to do anything and everything for each other."
Why Shia LaBeouf Was Never The Same After Transformers
There was a time when Shia LaBeouf was paving a path to be the next big thing in Hollywood. Following a similar road as many other performers, LaBeouf was a child actor made famous by the Disney Channel, seemingly destined to become an A-list star. After landing the lead role in one of 2007's biggest blockbusters, "Transformers." LaBeouf was on the fast track to Hollywood stardom.
Matt LeBlanc's 1998 Sci-Fi Flop Lost In Space Is Still Worth Checking Out
In 1998, actor Matt LeBlanc was reaching new heights in his career. "Friends" was the most-watched sitcom on TV, and his iconic role as Joey Tribbiani led him to some significant roles in films. In 1996, he toplined a baseball comedy, "Ed," in which he starred alongside an adorable monkey. While that film wasn't a rousing success, LeBlanc was still an in-demand actor, as was his "Friends" co-star Matthew Perry. When Perry turned down a role in a mega-budget remake of an old TV show, LeBlanc happily stepped in.
