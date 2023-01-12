ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, NC

thewashingtondailynews.com

Pack wrestlers claim ninth straight conference title

Washington High School’s wrestling team put home mat advantage to good use Saturday on the way to their ninth straight conference championship at the Eastern Plains Conference duals. The Pack defeated SouthWest Edgecombe and Greene Central, 75-6, North Pitt 64-15, Ayden-Grifton 48-24 and West Craven 46-34 to complete a...
WASHINGTON, NC
247Sports

ECU hiring Jules Montinar as new cornerbacks coach

East Carolina has its newest assistant. The Pirates are hiring Temple cornerbacks coach Jules Montinar for the same position in Greenville, sources confirm to Hoist The Colours and 247Sports. In addition, Montinar will have the title of defensive pass game coordinator. Montinar will replace Steve Ellis, who spent the last...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

NASCAR great to keynote Carteret County Speedway’s annual banquet

NEWPORT, N.C. — Bobby Watson’s Carteret County Speedway will hold its annual Drivers Award Banquet on Jan. 21 at the Silos Event Center in Newport. The banquet will honor the top five drivers in 2022 in each of the racing divisions held at the track. The 2022 season was capped by the $50,000 Race of […]
NEWPORT, NC
neusenews.com

Royal Farms is coming to Kinston

In November, Royal Farms announced their expansion into North Carolina with plans to open its first location in early 2023. The cities named were New Bern, Greenville, Lumberton, Kinston, and Jacksonville. The Kinston location is said to be 4206 W Vernon Avenue. Royal Farms, per their press release, is a...
KINSTON, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Sharing memories of a Washington character

My friend, Phil Edwards, recently gave me two articles by the late Dennis Rogers. He was a favorite story teller of mine from the News and Observer who passed away in 2020 but not after he wrote about Washington, N.C. It tells about one of Washington’s most beloved characters, Garbo Tetterton.
WASHINGTON, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Jan. 12, 13 & 14

Carolyn Ann Mills, 86, of Newport, North Carolina, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 13, 2023, at her home. She will be laid to rest privately at Amariah Garner Cemetery in Newport. Carolyn was born on November 17, 1936, in Somerset, Kentucky, to the late Robert and Elizabeth Sims. Charles...
NEWPORT, NC
WITN

SpaceX launch spotted flying across Eastern Carolina skies

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - SpaceX launched its Falcon Heavy Rocket on a national security mission for the U.S. Space Force Saturday. The SpaceX that took flight mission is classified, but this launch was visible to many here in Eastern Carolina. Just after the successful launch, two side boosters landed back at Cape Canaveral.
MARTIN COUNTY, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Whistle Express celebrates ribbon cutting

Whistle Express Car Wash held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday afternoon (Jan. 13) to celebrate its official opening on Thursday, Jan. 5. The ceremony was co-hosted by the car wash, City of Washington Mayor Donald Sadler and the Washington-Beaufort County Chamber of Commerce. “We are so excited to welcome...
WASHINGTON, NC
WNCT

Vehicle chase in Greene County leads to arrest of Rocky Mount man

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — Deputies with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after a vehicle chase early Friday. Deputies witnessed a vehicle being driven erratically on the road near the intersection of Hwy. 258 and Hwy. 91 just before 1 a.m. on Friday. Deputies attempted to stop the driver and a chase […]
GREENE COUNTY, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

May makes local history as first white teacher at Washington Elementary

Then twenty-three year old, Marianna May, did not know she would make local history when she and her husband, Tom, moved to Washington in 1967. When May graduated from Trenton College (now known as The College of New Jersey), she and Tom moved to Washington, because he was going to East Carolina University in the fall.
WASHINGTON, NC
WNCT

City of Havelock reports wastewater spill

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) — The City of Havelock announced the discharge of 14,250 gallons of untreated wastewater. Officials said the discharge happened Sunday behind 603 Salem Ct., at manhole SB14. The untreated wastewater was discharged into the southwest part of Slocum Creek. The NC Department of Environmental Quality Division of Water Resources was notified and […]
HAVELOCK, NC
WNCT

Washington County Schools preparing for new facility

PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WNCT) – The demolition process for Pines Elementary School in Plymouth begins next week. It will make way for the construction of a new consolidated school facility that will teach grades Pre-K through 12. Washington County Schools Superintendent Dr. Linda Jewell Carr said they are excited about what the new facility will bring […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NC
WITN

Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Cold Weekend Ahead

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - After a few morning flurries, the clouds continue to stick around through most of the day keeping temps in the low to middle 40s. A persistent northerly breeze may cause some localized flooding for communities along Highway 12, and as a result, a Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect late Saturday night, until Monday afternoon.
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Untreated wastewater leaking behind Eastern Carolina home

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A county here in the east saw thousands of gallons of wastewater flowing on neighborhood roadways. Officials say about 14,250 gallons of untreated wastewater was traveling behind 603 Salem Court towards Slocum Creek. According to usgs.gov, wastewater is used water from homes and/or businesses. It...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Jacksonville committee to honor MLK day on Monday

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Keeping the Dream Alive Committee is hosting its 16th annual Peace and Unity March on Monday to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Jacksonville residents are welcome to join in on remembering Dr. King’s message. Organizers are meeting at Jacksonville’s City Hall parking lot and walking to the courthouse and […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

Greenville restaurant reopens after renovation

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Seared Chophouse is back and better than ever. This week, the restaurant is having its grand reopening, which will include new menu items, a newly renovated interior inside the dining area and even new brunch times. Seared Chophouse’s new executive chef says he’s excited that they are open again and hopes […]
GREENVILLE, NC

