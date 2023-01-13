ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13WMAZ

'Love, peace, & joy': Macon celebrates Martin Luther King Jr's legacy

MACON, Ga. — A civil-rights activist and a Baptist minister, Martin Luther King Jr. is an important figure in Georgia's history. Monday is the day Macon celebrates him. City Hall was the center of what Mayor Lester Miller says was the gathering place of over a thousand people for the Martin Luther King Jr. celebration.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Daybreak in Macon offers shelter from cold temperatures

MACON, Ga. — Central Georgia is seeing low temperatures this weekend, and Daybreak shelter in Macon is opening their doors to make sure no one freezes. They opened last night to provide warmth with the help of the Warner Robins warming center. Sister Theresa Sullivan tells us they wanted...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

25th annual MLK Unity Breakfast kicks off in Warner Robins

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Martin Luther King Jr. day is just around the corner on Monday, but some places are already beginning to celebrate Dr. King this weekend. Saturday morning in Warner Robins, the 25th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Unity Breakfast was held at the First Baptist Church located at 210 Garmon Street.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
WMAZ

Multiple gun stores in Warner Robins broken into early Monday morning

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Three gun stores in Warner Robins were broken into overnight, according to the Warner Robins Police Department. The first happened on Moody Road just before 3:30 a.m. at Oakridge Arms. Video from the business showed the suspect’s vehicle was used in the burglary, and they stole multiple weapons from this location.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
13WMAZ

Dublin hosts 27th annual Martin Luther King Jr. parade

DUBLIN, Ga. — Folks in Dublin gathered on Saturday to watch the city's 27th annual Martin Luther King Jr. parade in downtown. The event was sponsored by the Dublin-Laurens Martin Luther King Jr. committee, and started at 10 a.m. Over 100 floats participated in the parade, including ones from...
DUBLIN, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Justus Terry, 4-star 2025 DL out of Georgia, announces SEC commitment

Justus Terry, a 4-star defensive lineman out of Manchester, Georgia, has announced plans to play in the SEC. Terry, who is a 6-foot-5 and 270-pound recruit in the Class of 2025, committed to Georgia. He is ranked the No. 4 defensive lineman in the country, and the No. 6 player in the state of Georgia. He was recruited to Georgia by Dell McGee and Tray Scott. He’s the 3rd commit for Georgia in the 2025 cycle.
MANCHESTER, GA
WMAZ

41-year-old man shot and killed in Warner Robins

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A man died after being shot and crashing his car on N. Davis Drive, according to a release from the Warner Robins Police Department. A 41-year-old man was involved in a car accident at 699 N. Davis Dr. near the 7 Star Food Mart just after 7:30 p.m. on Monday.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
13WMAZ

13WMAZ

Macon, GA
34K+
Followers
11K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Macon local news

 https://www.13wmaz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy