FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Griffin leaders see outpouring of help from volunteers after tornado
GRIFFIN, Ga. — Recovery efforts continue in parts of Georgia after a deadly tornado ripped through the area last week. Over 1,000 people are still without power and hundreds are homeless, according to city officials. Church members from The Factory in Woodstock grilled out food on Monday for volunteers...
'It's more than just 'I have a dream': Houston County NAACP holds march for Martin Luther King Jr.
PERRY, Ga. — Many people around Central Georgia are honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.. In Perry, the Houston County chapter of the NAACP held a "dare to dream" day of service. Praying, singing, and marching-- all in honor of the service of Dr....
'Love, peace, & joy': Macon celebrates Martin Luther King Jr's legacy
MACON, Ga. — A civil-rights activist and a Baptist minister, Martin Luther King Jr. is an important figure in Georgia's history. Monday is the day Macon celebrates him. City Hall was the center of what Mayor Lester Miller says was the gathering place of over a thousand people for the Martin Luther King Jr. celebration.
Daybreak in Macon offers shelter from cold temperatures
MACON, Ga. — Central Georgia is seeing low temperatures this weekend, and Daybreak shelter in Macon is opening their doors to make sure no one freezes. They opened last night to provide warmth with the help of the Warner Robins warming center. Sister Theresa Sullivan tells us they wanted...
'It is an all of us issue': Homeless Encampment effecting visitors experience at Rose Hill
MACON, Ga. — Rose Hill cemetery has many visitors walking through its gates paying respect to the many notable names buried there. Since October, it's had some more permanent guests. A homeless encampment has grown there. Now, some visitors and volunteers say its upsetting their visit to the cemetery.
25th annual MLK Unity Breakfast kicks off in Warner Robins
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Martin Luther King Jr. day is just around the corner on Monday, but some places are already beginning to celebrate Dr. King this weekend. Saturday morning in Warner Robins, the 25th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Unity Breakfast was held at the First Baptist Church located at 210 Garmon Street.
WMAZ
Multiple gun stores in Warner Robins broken into early Monday morning
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Three gun stores in Warner Robins were broken into overnight, according to the Warner Robins Police Department. The first happened on Moody Road just before 3:30 a.m. at Oakridge Arms. Video from the business showed the suspect’s vehicle was used in the burglary, and they stole multiple weapons from this location.
Bibb students compete in Martin Luther King Jr. speech contest
MACON, Ga. — Monday is a day where we can reflect on some of Martin Luther King Jr.'s most powerful speeches, where he spoke about racial equality, civil rights, and justice for all. Bibb County middle and high school students did just that on Saturday at the Elaine H....
Help needed in Griffin and LaGrange, resources offered for residents
GRIFFIN, Ga. — Residents in Griffin and LaGrange are still recovering after a bought with tornadoes and severe weather, which caused extensive damage to businesses and homes. Here are some ways you can help those affected by last week’s severe weather:. Volunteers needed. The City of Griffin is...
Dublin hosts 27th annual Martin Luther King Jr. parade
DUBLIN, Ga. — Folks in Dublin gathered on Saturday to watch the city's 27th annual Martin Luther King Jr. parade in downtown. The event was sponsored by the Dublin-Laurens Martin Luther King Jr. committee, and started at 10 a.m. Over 100 floats participated in the parade, including ones from...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Justus Terry, 4-star 2025 DL out of Georgia, announces SEC commitment
Justus Terry, a 4-star defensive lineman out of Manchester, Georgia, has announced plans to play in the SEC. Terry, who is a 6-foot-5 and 270-pound recruit in the Class of 2025, committed to Georgia. He is ranked the No. 4 defensive lineman in the country, and the No. 6 player in the state of Georgia. He was recruited to Georgia by Dell McGee and Tray Scott. He’s the 3rd commit for Georgia in the 2025 cycle.
'Pure and true destruction': Griffin and Spalding County cleaning up after devastating storms
GRIFFIN, Ga. — Friday, many in Griffin and Spalding County got their first look outside after devastating storms ripped through the town. Severe weather pummeled Central Georgia and surrounding areas for hours Thursday. Griffin saw some of the worst of it. The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-3 tornado came through the town.
LIST: Afternoon activities canceled and early dismissals because of severe weather in Central Georgia
MACON, Ga. — Severe storms are on the way to many Central Georgia counties. In light of this, many school systems in the area our releasing early or canceling after school programs. This is a list of the ones we know of so far. 13WMAZ will continue to update...
‘I saw the storm coming:’ Griffin neighbors remember watching as tornado causes chaos at Walmart
GRIFFIN, Ga. — Neighbors in Griffin watched as a scary situation unfolded on Thursday when a tornado hit a Walmart. The EF-3 storm tossed around carts and other debris outside the building and lifted portions of the roof off the store. Friday night, the clean-up process was underway in...
WMAZ
41-year-old man shot and killed in Warner Robins
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A man died after being shot and crashing his car on N. Davis Drive, according to a release from the Warner Robins Police Department. A 41-year-old man was involved in a car accident at 699 N. Davis Dr. near the 7 Star Food Mart just after 7:30 p.m. on Monday.
Warner Robins' Genesis Joy House to provide free diapers in annual drive
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Genesis Joy House Homeless Shelter is commemorating Martin Luther King Jr. Day by serving others. They're planning to hand out free baby diapers as part of their second annual Diaper Drive. The Genesis Joy House is a nonprofit committed to ending chronic homelessness among...
Scammers trying to take advantage of people with damaged homes after tornadoes
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — Two metro Atlanta counties are warning their residents about possible construction scammers in the area. Tornadoes hit Troup and Spalding counties on Thursday afternoon and left destruction in their wake for many neighbors. Now, some vulnerable homeowners could have to fend off scammers as well.
'Macon loves this sort of thing': Disney+ set to film King, Malcolm X series in downtown
MACON, Ga. — Lights camera, action!. Downtown Macon will soon be the set for a new Disney+ series about Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X. More than 200 extras are needed for the series, and you could be one of them. Anyone 18 years and older can apply.
fox5atlanta.com
Storm damage | Roof collapses at Hobby Lobby in Griffin
Severe storms ripped through Griffin, Georgia, causing significant damage. Griffin appeared to be the epicenter of damage for North Georgia, where the roof was ripped off a Hobby Lobby.
Roy Whitehead starts as long-term interim police chief in Warner Robins
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Tuesday, Roy Whitehead started his position as Warner Robins' new long-term Interim Chief of Police. He holds the second interim position since Chief John Wagner retired in October. After Wagner's retirement, Captain Wayne Fisher filled in for three months as a short-term interim. In a...
