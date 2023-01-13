ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 8

Judy Daniel
4d ago

Why is it that it's portrayed that it's ok??? What was he doing with them??? It's a crime he had them. He was not a president. He was only a VP. He's EVIL and needs to be dealt with. look what's happened to our country since he became president.

Reply
10
cind119
4d ago

Even if they charge him, he will get out of it due to " diminished mental capacity " and nobody will be able to disprove that because he has so much video evidence

Reply(1)
7
Donovan Reilly
4d ago

the same guy that talked about using the nuclear powered us government against the American people had classified documents??????? no waaaaaay. mind is not blown he is trash.

Reply
4
Related
RadarOnline

'Joe's No Fool': Desperate President Biden Plans To DUMP Kamala Harris From 2024 Democratic Ticket

Desperate President Joe Biden is determined to win a second term — and the conniving commander-in-chief is convinced dumping dead weight Kamala Harris will put him on the path to victory, RadarOnline.com has learned.The peeved POTUS, 80, is fed up with his vice president's failures on domestic policy issues and blames Harris, 58, for his historically weak poll numbers, according to tipsters who say he's decided to ditch her from the 2024 Democratic ticket and already has his eyes on another female frontrunner."Joe's no fool," said a party source. "He knows if he can add someone like Hillary Clinton or...
OK! Magazine

'The Laziest & Most Clueless President': Joe Biden Blasted For Visiting The U.S.-Mexico Border For First Time In 2 Years

President Joe Biden is getting slammed for just announcing to visit the U.S.-Mexico border — the first time since he was sworn in in 2021. Now, conservatives are calling out the 80-year-old for his latest move. Nile Gardinder, a Telegraph contributor, wrote, "Only two years late in getting to the border. Joe Biden is quite possibly the laziest and most clueless president in US history," while Rep-elect Darrell Issa added, "Now Biden says his ‘intent’ is to visit the border next week. Too little, too late. But at least he’d get to see the crisis he created."Senator Lindsey Graham, fumed,...
Salon

Trump drank non-stop Diet Cokes to avoid filming video announcing he'd leave the White House

A glass of Diet coke on the Resolute Desk as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018 (Getty Images) On the day after his supporters ransacked the United States Capitol building, former President Donald Trump released a video announcing that he would be leaving the White House and that then-President-elect Joe Biden would be taking over.
WHNT News 19

Trump responds to Biden classified document discovery, asks when FBI will raid his ‘many homes’

Former President Trump responded Monday to the breaking news that the Justice Department is reviewing classified documents from President Biden’s tenure as vice president that were found last fall in a private office Biden had previously used.   “When is the FBI going to raid the many homes of Joe Biden, perhaps even the White House? These […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Atlantic

Justice Is Coming for Donald Trump

“Many secrets, no mysteries”: That is the basic rule of all Donald Trump scandals. There has never been any mystery about what happened on January 6, 2021. As Senator Mitch McConnell said at Trump’s second impeachment trial, “There’s no question—none—that President Trump is practically and morally responsible for provoking the events of the day.”
RadarOnline

'On A Short Fuse': President Joe Biden LASHED OUT At Team Over 'Lack Of Solutions' To Resolve Border Migration Crisis

Joe Biden reportedly lashed out at his own administration over his team’s failure to successfully resolve the border migration crisis during his first year as president, RadarOnline.com has learned.The shocking revelation was made by political writer Chris Whipple in his upcoming book, The Fight of His Life: Inside Joe Biden's White House, which focuses on the 46th president’s chaotic first two years at the White House.According to well-placed sources from inside the Biden Administration, the crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border made President Biden’s “blood boil.” Aside from vaccine misinformation, the migration crisis was the second problem that “most aggravated” Biden.“Meanwhile,...
msn.com

Joy Behar admits that Biden’s answer to Doocy on documents ‘did not help him’

"The View" co-host Joy Behar admitted that Joe Biden's comments to Peter Doocy about leaving classified documents near his Corvette this week did not help the president's case. "Classified documents next to your Corvette? What were you thinking?" Doocy asked Thursday. "I'm going to get the chance to speak on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy