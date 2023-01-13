Read full article on original website
Police: Suspect in custody after jumping over counter, stealing items from Florence store
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Officers responded to a store robbery Saturday morning in Florence, according to the Florence Police Department. It happened at about 9:40 a.m. at 2290 Pamplico Highway, police said. A suspect entered the store, jumped over the counter and allegedly took items from a store employee, according to police. A fight occurred […]
Second employee arrested in drug overdose death at SC care home
A second person has been arrested after an adult died at a South Carolina long-term care facility in September.
WIS-TV
One arrested in connection with weekend shooting that left woman injured in Sumter
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A shooting on Wright Street left a woman injured in Sumter on Jan. 14 . Police said one man is in jail and another suspect has turned himself in. Officials said Tramaine Smith was already in police custody, while Jeffrey Green turned himself in and is being held at a local detention center.
Missing 19-year-old in Dillon County found safe, deputies say
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office said a missing 19-year-old has been found safe. The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office said Joshua Sanford, of Dillon, was last seen Sunday morning at around 10:30 a.m. The sheriff’s office thanked everyone for their help in the case....
Mullins Police Department seeks help from neighboring agency amidst staffing issues
MULLINS, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s not always easy to ask for help, but Mullins Police Department Captain Phil Mostowski knew it was the department’s only choice. The department has been dealing with staffing issues as there are not enough officers for patrol and those who are available are being overworked.
SLED investigating after human remains found near Hartsville, sheriff’s office says
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating after human remains were found near Hartsville, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. The remains were found Friday in a some woods near Bethlehem Road in Darlington County, the sheriff’s office said. SLED’s Crime Scene Unit is assisting the sheriff’s office […]
columbuscountynews.com
Thursday Stabbing Leaves One Dead
One person was killed Thursday in a reported stabbing in Whiteville. Police Chief Doug Ipock said the district attorney is reviewing the case before any information is released. The stabbing occurred on Radio Station Road. We’ll have updates on the death as soon as they become available from Whiteville Police....
WMBF
Second arrest made in deadly 2021 Marlboro County shooting
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A second person is in custody in connection to the 2021 shooting that killed a Bennettsville man, the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office says. On Nov. 8, 2021, deputies responded to Platt Road in McColl after receiving a call for service. According to the report, the caller said a rifle fell on the porch of the home, shooting a man.
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office warns of scam
ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a phone scam. The RCSO posted to social media on Saturday saying that there had been calls that morning regarding someone posing as a Sgt. Green and telling the intended victims they had missed jury duty. “This...
Fayetteville police investigating after man found dead in backyard
Fayetteville police are investigating after a man was found dead in the backyard of a home.
Person injured in Marlboro County shooting, deputies say
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A person was injured Thursday afternoon in a shooting in Marlboro County, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies were called at about 4:30 p.m. to the area of Maple Street and Atkins Street for reports of a possible shooting. Deputies learned a person was at a hospital being treated for […]
SCHP: 73-year-old pickup truck driver dies after striking ditch, overturning in Marlboro County
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A pickup truck driver died in Marlboro County after striking a ditch and overturning, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened at about 7 p.m. Friday on Adamsville Road about 1/2 a mile east of Tatum, the SCHP said. A 1981 Chevrolet pickup truck traveling east on Adamsville […]
WECT
cbs17
Man ‘intentionally’ drove truck into customers at Japanese restaurant; shots fired, Fayetteville police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man drove a truck into part of a Japanese restaurant after getting into a fight with other customers early Sunday morning, according to Fayetteville police. At about 12:18 a.m. officers said they were called to Mikoto’s, a Japanese restaurant along the 7900 block of...
richmondobserver
REPORT: Richmond County investigators catch break-in suspect with cocaine at jail
ROCKINGHAM — A man suspected of a break-in is accused of having cocaine during a jail visitation. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, investigators obtained arrest warrants for 54-year-old Jonathan Eric Morgan, of Hamlet, charging him in connection to a Sept. 25, 2022 break-in at a home on Firefly Woods Road in Rockingham.
thecoastlandtimes.com
North Carolina man sentenced to more than seven years in prison for firearm charge
Kendale Tyrone Strange, 45, of Cumberland County, was sentenced to 86 months in prison December 28, 2022 for possessing a firearm as a felon, according to the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of North Carolina. According to the release, the gun that Strange illegally possessed was previously used in...
