Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
45-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall to be Demolished For Apartments and Further RedevelopmentJoel EisenbergSterling Heights, MI
After Winning the Jackpot, a Black Lady Sued a Bank for Refusing to Accept a CheckCeebla CuudLivonia, MI
4 Amazing Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
"Grand Rapids vs. Detroit: Which city reigns supreme in Michigan?"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
On Christmas Day, a dog was saved from the bitter cold and is now recovering in Ecorse.Westland DailyEcorse, MI
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com
Deadly carjacking could be linked to robbery in Detroit
DETROIT – Nearly three weeks ago, Tracie Golden was shot and killed outside a liquor store. It happened on Grand River Avenue and West Outer Drive on the city’s west side. By Tuesday (Jan. 17), Local 4 expects to learn more about the man in the video seen on surveillance taking her life.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police conduct shooting investigation on Oakfield Street
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are at the scene of a shooting on Oakfield Street just north of Seven Mile Road Monday. Witnesses say that up to two people were injured in the incident, which happened in the 19400 block of Oakfield. Stay with FOX 2 for more information...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police describe what led to mother, 2 young sons freezing to death in Pontiac woods
PONTIAC, Mich. – Oakland County officials have provided more details and a timeline of the events that led up to a mother and her two young sons freezing to death in a Pontiac wooded area. Mental health crisis. Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said family members recently noticed that...
fox2detroit.com
Birmingham purse snatcher who robbed 64-year-old woman caught in Las Vegas
BIRMINGHAM, Mich. (FOX 2) - A suspect who grabbed a woman from behind and stole her purse while she walked in Birmingham earlier this month was arrested in Las Vegas. Birmingham police said Friday that the man was awaiting extradition back to Michigan for arraignment on charges of unarmed robbery and three counts of stealing/retaining a financial transaction device without permission.
fox2detroit.com
Mother, 2 sons found dead in overgrown park in Pontiac
PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - A mother and her two sons died over the weekend after taking refuge in an overgrown park in Pontiac. Multiple sources confirmed with FOX 2's Jessica Dupnack the Oakland County Sheriff's office is investigating the deaths, saying the mother was in the midst of a mental health crisis and was wandering from home to home and knocking on doors over the weekend looking for food.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit rapper Boldy James suffers broken vertebrae in car crash
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit rapper Boldy James is recovering after a car crash that broke vertebrae in his neck last week. The rapper, whose birth name is James Jones III, was involved in a two-vehicle crash in Metro Detroit on Jan. 9. According to a representative for Boldy, he...
Detroit News
Detroit gang war rages during crime wave, kidnapping
Detroit — A 19-year-old carjacking victim survived a prolonged assault after being kidnapped by an armed mob of more than a dozen people who beat her with crutches, pummeled her with fists and ripped out her hair extensions during an attack amid a surge in street gang violence in Detroit.
fox2detroit.com
Police: 1 dead, argument turns shooting in a home on Detroit's east side
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - An argument turned into a deadly shooting inside a home on Detroit's east side Sunday morning. "I am not used to everything that's happening now," said Toforaya Williams, a neighbor. "This is just sad to hear something like this," Williams said. According to Detroit police,...
'We love him dearly': Family searches for Detroit teen last seen in November
Rogers was last seen near the Wayne County Community College Eastern Campus on Nov. 29, which is on Conner Street. Detroit police say Rogers is 6-foot-3 and about 160 pounds.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Drunk driver lies about Detroit freeway shooting to get fast police response after car runs out of fuel -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Drunk driver lies to Michigan police about I-94 shooting after car runs out of gas. A drunk driver allegedly lied to police about a freeway...
fox2detroit.com
Musician loses keyboard while driving to Southfield studio
A Metro Detroit musician has been searching all weekend for his keyboard that fell out of his truck. He is hoping someone saw it and will come forward.
UpNorthLive.com
Mother and 2 children found frozen to death in Pontiac
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- UPDATE: A mother and two of her children were found frozen to death in a field in Pontiac on Sunday, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office. Monica Cannady, 35, “believed someone was trying to kill her and that everybody was in on it” before...
ClickOnDetroit.com
10-year-old girl gets help after finding her mother, 2 brothers dead in Pontiac field
PONTIAC, Mich. – Monica Cannady had not been herself lately as the 35-year-old mother of three had become increasingly paranoid, believing everyone was out to get her. When the family tried to intervene, she brushed them off. She left her apartment on Perry Street near Downtown Pontiac on foot last week with her 10, nine, and three-year-old in tow.
Detroit police: 2 suspects held man at gunpoint as he returned home, got away with several valuables
Police are searching for a pair of suspects who robbed a man as he returned to his home on Cadieux early Friday morning on Detroit’s east side.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Mother, 2 children found dead in Pontiac; Oakland County officials investigating
PONTIAC, Mich. – A mother and two children were found dead in Pontiac over the weekend, sparking an investigation by the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office. UPDATE: Mother, 2 young boys froze to death in Pontiac wooded area, police say. The discovery was made Sunday (Jan. 15) at a...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Drunk driver lies to Michigan police about I-94 shooting after car runs out of gas
DETROIT – A drunk driver allegedly lied to police about a freeway shooting in Detroit Monday night in an effort to get a fast police response after his car ran out of gas. According to Michigan State Police, at about 11:10 p.m. on Jan. 16, a 30-year-old man was driving westbound on I-94 near Woodward Avenue when his vehicle ran out of gas. The Detroit man and his female passenger both called 911 seeking a quick police response, officials said.
Detroit police: suspect who robbed CVS on city's west side used cardboard to cover license plate as he fled
Police are asking for tips finding a man accused of robbing a CVS store on Detroit’s northwest side last weekend. The suspect fled the scene in a car that had its license plate covered with cardboard.
fox2detroit.com
5 charged after Ulta beauty store robbery, officer-involved shooting in Green Oak Twp.
GREEN OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Five women have been charged after prosecutors say they stole thousands of dollars of merchandise from an Ulta store in Livingston County. The scene unfolded around 8 p.m. Thursday in Green Oak Township, which is south of Brighton. After the suspects fled the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Investigation underway after mother, 2 children found dead -- and more stories
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Mother, 2 children found dead in Pontiac; Oakland County officials investigating. A mother and two children were found dead in Pontiac over the weekend, sparking...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police looking for 3 suspects with connections to a stolen car, puppy
DETROIT – Detroit police are looking for three suspects who have connections with a stolen car along with a puppy. According to officials, the crime took place on Jan. 4 around 2:30 a.m. at a gas station on West Chicago and Greenfield Roads. Detroit police say that there was...
Comments / 1