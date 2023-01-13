ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

Deadly carjacking could be linked to robbery in Detroit

DETROIT – Nearly three weeks ago, Tracie Golden was shot and killed outside a liquor store. It happened on Grand River Avenue and West Outer Drive on the city’s west side. By Tuesday (Jan. 17), Local 4 expects to learn more about the man in the video seen on surveillance taking her life.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit police conduct shooting investigation on Oakfield Street

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are at the scene of a shooting on Oakfield Street just north of Seven Mile Road Monday. Witnesses say that up to two people were injured in the incident, which happened in the 19400 block of Oakfield. Stay with FOX 2 for more information...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Birmingham purse snatcher who robbed 64-year-old woman caught in Las Vegas

BIRMINGHAM, Mich. (FOX 2) - A suspect who grabbed a woman from behind and stole her purse while she walked in Birmingham earlier this month was arrested in Las Vegas. Birmingham police said Friday that the man was awaiting extradition back to Michigan for arraignment on charges of unarmed robbery and three counts of stealing/retaining a financial transaction device without permission.
BIRMINGHAM, MI
fox2detroit.com

Mother, 2 sons found dead in overgrown park in Pontiac

PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - A mother and her two sons died over the weekend after taking refuge in an overgrown park in Pontiac. Multiple sources confirmed with FOX 2's Jessica Dupnack the Oakland County Sheriff's office is investigating the deaths, saying the mother was in the midst of a mental health crisis and was wandering from home to home and knocking on doors over the weekend looking for food.
PONTIAC, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit rapper Boldy James suffers broken vertebrae in car crash

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit rapper Boldy James is recovering after a car crash that broke vertebrae in his neck last week. The rapper, whose birth name is James Jones III, was involved in a two-vehicle crash in Metro Detroit on Jan. 9. According to a representative for Boldy, he...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Detroit gang war rages during crime wave, kidnapping

Detroit — A 19-year-old carjacking victim survived a prolonged assault after being kidnapped by an armed mob of more than a dozen people who beat her with crutches, pummeled her with fists and ripped out her hair extensions during an attack amid a surge in street gang violence in Detroit.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Police: 1 dead, argument turns shooting in a home on Detroit's east side

DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - An argument turned into a deadly shooting inside a home on Detroit's east side Sunday morning. "I am not used to everything that's happening now," said Toforaya Williams, a neighbor. "This is just sad to hear something like this," Williams said. According to Detroit police,...
DETROIT, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Mother and 2 children found frozen to death in Pontiac

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- UPDATE: A mother and two of her children were found frozen to death in a field in Pontiac on Sunday, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office. Monica Cannady, 35, “believed someone was trying to kill her and that everybody was in on it” before...
PONTIAC, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

10-year-old girl gets help after finding her mother, 2 brothers dead in Pontiac field

PONTIAC, Mich. – Monica Cannady had not been herself lately as the 35-year-old mother of three had become increasingly paranoid, believing everyone was out to get her. When the family tried to intervene, she brushed them off. She left her apartment on Perry Street near Downtown Pontiac on foot last week with her 10, nine, and three-year-old in tow.
PONTIAC, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Drunk driver lies to Michigan police about I-94 shooting after car runs out of gas

DETROIT – A drunk driver allegedly lied to police about a freeway shooting in Detroit Monday night in an effort to get a fast police response after his car ran out of gas. According to Michigan State Police, at about 11:10 p.m. on Jan. 16, a 30-year-old man was driving westbound on I-94 near Woodward Avenue when his vehicle ran out of gas. The Detroit man and his female passenger both called 911 seeking a quick police response, officials said.
DETROIT, MI

