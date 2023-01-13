ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Another classic Disneyland attraction is getting a ‘Princess and the Frog’ makeover

By Helena Wegner
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cwgex_0kCxoXxH00

A new restaurant inspired by “The Princess and the Frog” is in the works — and it will be replacing a classic Disneyland spot, the resort said.

Tiana’s Palace is taking over the French Market Restaurant in New Orleans Square. The restaurant will close on Feb. 17, the resort said in a Thursday, Jan. 12, news release.

The new restaurant will reflect Tiana’s Palace, as seen in “The Princess and the Frog” movie. It will open sometime in 2023 at the resort in Anaheim, California, according to the news release.

“Within its peach-colored walls and fancy green wrought-iron balconies, you’ll find elegant fixtures and appointments reminiscent of Tiana’s life and friendships,” the release says.

Like the French Market Restaurant, this new spot will also be a “quick-style service restaurant.”

And it will serve New Orleans inspired dishes and classics “just like Tiana and her father James dreamed of” in the movie.

Tiana’s character will not be at the restaurant, but guests can find her in the New Orleans Square.

The Mint Julep Bar, which serves Mickey beignets and mint juleps will close alongside the restaurant and reopen later in the year, too.

Tiana’s Palace is the second “Princess and the Frog” inspired spot to open recently in the park. In September, the resort welcomed Eudora’s Chic Boutique Featuring Tiana’s Gourmet Secrets . The retail shop sells decor and accessories.

Then in 2024, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will open.

Disney drops a first look of new scene coming to Splash Mountain remodel. Take a look

Disney asks theme park visitors to show ‘common courtesy’ after fights, screaming fits

Horror fans can have Halloween all year at upcoming Universal attraction in Las Vegas

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Food Beast

Most Famous Sandwich Shop In Italy Coming To Los Angeles

Following their first stateside opening in New York City in 2021, famous Italian sandwich shop All'Antico Vinaio will be coming to Los Angeles. Famous is putting it lightly, as this affordable eatery is one of TripAdvisor’s most reviewed restaurants in the world. It’s also a hot spot for tourists and locals alike.
LOS ANGELES, CA
L.A. Weekly

Weird Facts about LA even Angelenos May Not Know

1. The original name of Los Angeles was a mouthful. If you think Los Angeles has always been the name of the city, then you’re in for a treat! LA is as American as it can get, so it’s going to be mind-boggling to find out that the city never had an English name from the get-go.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Joel Eisenberg

Pink’s Hot Dogs, Porto’s Bakery, and In-N-Out Burger: Southern California’s Favorite Casual Food Experiences

The locations of each have attained cult-like status. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Mashed.com, PinksHollywood.com, PortosBakery.com, The San Francisco Business Times, Craves.EverybodyShops.com, and SpoonUniversity.com.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Travel Bugs World

This Orange County suburb offers the perfect weekend staycation from Los Angeles

This weekend indulge in something fun and enjoy a staycation at this popular beach suburb in Orange County. The best thing about a staycation close to home is that you spend more time at your destination and less time getting there. This coastal suburb offers the perfect weekend getaway from Los Angeles as it's only 1.5 hour's drive from most Los Angeles suburbs. The beautiful coastal city we are talking about is Newport Beach. Keep reading to see what's so great about a staycation in this stunning Southern California coastal suburb and our picks for where to stay.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Nathalie writer

Juicy Eats: A Guide to the Best Burger Shops in Town

If you're a fan of burgers, Los Angeles has no shortage of excellent places to get your fix. From classic chains to gourmet burger joints, there's a burger shop to suit every taste and budget. In this article, we'll introduce you to some of the best burger shops in LA, so you can sink your teeth into the city's tastiest patties. Whether you're a local or a visitor, you'll find plenty of options for satisfying your burger cravings. So without further ado, here are our top five picks for the best burger shops in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Redondo Beach, CA

Redondo Beach is a city on the coast of Los Angeles County, California, United States. It has a picturesque pier and some of the best surfing in the country. It is well known for its laid-back beach town vibe. You can enjoy sailing, kayaking, playing beach volleyball, fishing, paddle boarding,...
REDONDO BEACH, CA
foxla.com

Shots fired at Macy's in Baldwin Hills; 2 sought

LOS ANGELES - The search continues Sunday for two suspects who allegedly fired shots inside a Baldwin Hills store, according to police. It happened just after 11:30 a.m. at the jewelry counter inside the Macy's at the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza. The two suspects were last seen getting into a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

1 dead in downtown Los Angeles car fire

One person is dead after a vehicle caught fire in downtown Los Angeles Sunday afternoon. After the fire at 1225 E. 16th St. was extinguished, a body was found inside the car, the Los Angeles Fire Department said in a release just before 1 p.m. Officials have not yet released...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

54K+
Followers
602
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy