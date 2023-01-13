Superman has kryptonite. Green Lantern has the color yellow. Ironman has, well, low batteries. The point is, even the mightiest heroes have weaknesses. The Mansfield Lady Tigers have been a dominant force on the hardwoods only losing two games leading up to their Friday nights Homecoming game. In their two losses though, physicality was a defining weakness in the Lady Tigers downfalls. It didn’t take long to see that the Lady Tigers Homecoming opponents, JC Westside, definitely did their homework and were prepared to use the big guns to take down the mighty Mansfield Lady Tigers.

