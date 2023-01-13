ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Smith, AR

residentnewsnetwork.com

Impact 7v7 Draws Interest From Local School Athletes

The Shawn Gauthier lead Impact included a High School 7v7 tournament with their Youth Showcase program. A vision that started as an alternative fall league, then a spring league, and now youth showcases. Has evolved once again. Included in this weekends Showcase at Greenland High School is a High School 7v7. While slightly an 11th hour decision it still brought in several of Northwest Arkansas and River Valley talent. Gentry All-Conference QB Senior Chris Bell and Elkins All-State RB Junior Da’Shawn Chairs joined Rogers All-Conference Freshman Linebacker Braxton Lindsey being the notables from Northwest Arkansas. Out of the River Valley a host of Greenwood Bulldogs made the trek up I-49.
GREENLAND, AR
residentnewsnetwork.com

Lady Bulldogs Cruise Past Goblins

The Greenwood Lady Bulldogs added another 5A West Conference win with a 89-32 win. Tuesday night the Lady Bulldogs beat the Van Buren 60-28. The Harrison Lady Goblins took the nearly 3 hour trip to the legendary H.B. Stewart Arena and did not fair much better. In the first period...
GREENWOOD, AR
residentnewsnetwork.com

Jr Bulldogs Clawed By Panthers

The 9th Grade Bulldogs drop one against the Siloam Springs Panthers. Thursday night the Freshmen Bulldogs took on the Panthers in Northwest Arkansas/River Valley Conference action. The Bulldogs came out slow and saw themselves down 12-4 in the 1st period. Shelton Lewis and Cooper Bland would have the only points...
SILOAM SPRINGS, AR
residentnewsnetwork.com

SR Lady Tigers Overcome Early JC Westside Surge

Superman has kryptonite. Green Lantern has the color yellow. Ironman has, well, low batteries. The point is, even the mightiest heroes have weaknesses. The Mansfield Lady Tigers have been a dominant force on the hardwoods only losing two games leading up to their Friday nights Homecoming game. In their two losses though, physicality was a defining weakness in the Lady Tigers downfalls. It didn’t take long to see that the Lady Tigers Homecoming opponents, JC Westside, definitely did their homework and were prepared to use the big guns to take down the mighty Mansfield Lady Tigers.
MANSFIELD, AR

