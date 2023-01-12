ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco Examiner

Letters to the editor: What happened to San Francisco's public schools?

Eloise Mathes is a longtime resident of San Francisco. Tamara Straus' article on SFUSD, I needed to make a comment concerning our schools. My children attended public schools from 1970 to 1988 and there were problems but nothing like today's problems. I remember when California was number one in education....
San Francisco Examiner

SFPD: Catalytic converter theft in Richmond district results in chase, gunfire

A catalytic converter theft resulted in a chase that shut down a portion of Geary Boulevard early Tuesday morning. San Francisco police officers responded to a report of the theft in progress in the area of California Street and 9th Avenue at approximately 4 a.m. on Jan. 17. While responding to the scene, they were advised that three possible male suspects had gotten into their vehicle and fled.
