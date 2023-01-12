A catalytic converter theft resulted in a chase that shut down a portion of Geary Boulevard early Tuesday morning. San Francisco police officers responded to a report of the theft in progress in the area of California Street and 9th Avenue at approximately 4 a.m. on Jan. 17. While responding to the scene, they were advised that three possible male suspects had gotten into their vehicle and fled.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO