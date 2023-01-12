ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

WAFB

No. 5 LSU cruises past Auburn for 18-straight win

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The No. 5 LSU women’s basketball team had no problem with Auburn in the PMAC on Sunday, Jan. 15. LSU (18-0, 6-0 SEC) cruised to an 84-54 win over Auburn (10-7, 0-5 SEC). It was the 18th-straight win for the Bayou Bengals. Angel Reese...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

LSU falls to No. 4 Alabama for fourth-straight loss

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WAFB) - The LSU men’s basketball team could not stop the barrage of three-pointers by No. 4 Alabama at Coleman Coliseum on Saturday, Jan. 14. The Tigers (12-5, 1-4 SEC) fell 106-66 to the Crimson Tide (15-2, 5-0 SEC). Information from LSU Athletics:. The fourth-ranked Alabama Crimson...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

LSU unveils statue honoring Seimone Augustus

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU unveiled a statue on Sunday, Jan. 15, at 12:45 p.m. to honor basketball star Seimone Augustus. She is the first LSU female student-athlete to have her own statue. Information provided by LSU Athletics:. Augustus, LSU’s most decorated female student-athlete, will join three other Tiger...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

LSU releases statement following death of student hit by vehicle in roadway

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU officials confirmed that a student has died after being hit by a vehicle in the roadway on the morning of Sunday, Jan. 15. The crash happened around 3 a.m. on Burbank Drive near Pelican Lakes Parkway, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office. LSU’s Tiger TV reported the student is a sophomore named Madison Brooks.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Baton Rouge General offering free health checks

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge General (BRG) has teamed up with Rouses Markets to offer free health checks to those in need. You will be able to get blood pressure and body mass index checks, and glucose testing at locations around the Baton Rouge metro area. According to...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

I-10 lane closures expected in Baton Rouge area

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana transportation leaders want drivers to know about planned nightly lane closures along parts of I-10 in the Baton Rouge area. According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, the lane closures will be in place between Monday, Jan. 16, and Wednesday, Jan. 18, and will last from 11 p.m. through 5 a.m. each night.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Guerrilla Warfare Paintball reopens in North Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After a year and a half absence, Guerrilla Warfare Paintball returns to the public. The business held its grand opening today, but at its new location off of Joor Road in North Baton Rouge. Guerrilla Warfare Paintball was located in Walker. It shut down in June of 2021 because of complaints from neighbors.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Looking at the impact of mentors during mentoring month

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - January is National Mentoring Month and celebrates the dedicated mentors in the Capital Region and beyond. The pandemic has taken a toll on young people and posed many mental health challenges. Research has found 59% of students who are in mentoring programs are more likely...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Winter returns

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In the wake of a cold front, we’re starting much colder in the upper 30s to low 40s. Today will be sunny and cool, with highs in the mid-50s. This return to winter will last through the weekend with the coldest air arriving Friday night into Saturday morning. Prepare for a light freeze tonight across Baton Rouge and a possible hard freeze in the northern part of the viewing area, including McComb.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Baton Rouge General hosting puberty education classes

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge General Hospital is hosting several upcoming classes to educate kids about the often uncomfortable topic of puberty. The classes are geared toward kids ages nine to 11 and a trusted adult. Organizers said the classes are informal and interactive and allow participants to ask questions in a safe, comfortable environment.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Floats get final preparations for carnival parades

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Mardi Gras is right around the corner, but those who make these floats that we see during parades have been preparing since last year. “There’s a flower float to this side that’s brand new,” Earl Comeaux, co-owner of Comogo Floats said. The...
PLAQUEMINE, LA
WAFB

1 injured in shooting on Tiger Bend Road, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials responded to a shooting that happened on the afternoon of Saturday, Jan. 14. The shooting reportedly happened at the Shenandoah Bend apartment complex just a little after 4 p.m. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, a man was shot in the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Xan John announces candidacy for governor

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A former candidate for U.S. Senate says he is now running for governor. Xan John (R), of Lafayette, announced his candidacy on Friday. John says, though, that he is backing Attorney General Jeff Landry in the race, and does not expect to win this term. John says he is looking to the future.
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

Animal shelter hosting pet food giveaway

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Pet parents can receive free pet food during a giveaway event on Monday, Jan. 16. The pet food giveaway is being hosted by the Companion Animal Alliance animal shelter. Organizers said the event will take place between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. at the Companion...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Trending warmer, unsettled pattern ahead this week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Look for plenty of clouds and warmer temperatures today as highs climb into the mid-70s. A few passing showers will be possible as moisture streams inland from the Gulf of Mexico. Rain chances trend a little higher tonight into the early morning hours of Tuesday...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Cold is here, but not to stay

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The weekend is kicking off with a light freeze across much of our area. Temperatures are down to the low 30s in the Baton Rouge area and upper 20s to the north. Today will be a nice, sunny day with breezy conditions at times, with highs struggling to get to the upper 50s. Tonight into Sunday morning will be clear, dry, and cold, with lows approaching freezing and another light freeze in the northern part of the viewing area. We’ll have increasing clouds and warmer temperatures Sunday afternoon, in the upper 60s.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

WAFB

