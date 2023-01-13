ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shamokin, PA

Man charged after issuing multiple threats to kill a woman

By Brett Crossley
 4 days ago

Shamokin, Pa. — A man allegedly threatened a woman's life with five different scenarios over the course of four phone calls.

Officer Benjamin Busko spoke with the woman at a home on the 20 block of S. Third Street, Shamokin, on Dec. 23 after she called police, according to an affidavit.

She allegedly showed Busko times when James Albert Colross, 22, placed the calls and recounted several threats, including that he was going to kill her, stab her, break her front door down, shoot her, and inject her with insulin to kill her.

Colross also allegedly threatened to take his children and leave town.

Colross was allegedly upset over the woman receiving full custody of the children, according to investigators.

Colross was charged with first-degree misdemeanor terroristic threats and harassment. No bail was listed, but Colross his scheduled to appear before Judge John Gembic on Jan. 24 for a preliminary hearing.

Docket sheet

