Read full article on original website
Related
wbkb11.com
The Alpena County Library Launches New Clubs and Programs
The Alpena County Library, officially launched a lot of new clubs and programs for this upcoming year the Interim Director for the library, Jessica Luther said, “yeah so we’ve been you know with being closed because of a renovation and COVID, with reopening trying to find a schedule that works for everybody and what programs you know are popular and what the community wants. Our youth services department, and our adult services department have been working to find things that really speak to the community.” She said, “We’ve really amped up our youth services department in the past couple years, but our new head of youth services Sarah Kahuski she’s reaching out to the schools she works for the home school alliance and A.M.A.E.S.D. In the great start collaborative, we have programs pretty much every day of the week now.”
wbkb11.com
Alex Kaems Hits 11 Three Pointers as Tawas Takes Down Alpena
ALPENA, MI- In high school basketball when a player hits two three pointers you take notice. When he hits four it is time to make sure he doesn’t get a clean look. When he hits seven there is almost nothing you can do. When he hits 11, you just acknowledge that he cannot miss.
Up North Voice
Mio man arrested for CSC after third victim comes forward
OSCODA COUNTY – In August 2021, a trooper from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Alpena Post was contacted by the medical coordinator from the Northern Michigan Child Advocacy Center to investigate an alleged sexual assault. The suspect was identified as 82-year-old Richard Bernard Walser from Mio. Walser was arraigned in Oscoda County last year for several counts of criminal sexual and home invasion regarding this case. A second victim came forward and another investigation was launched. The report was turned over to the Oscoda County Prosecutor’s Office.
Comments / 0