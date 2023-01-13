The Alpena County Library, officially launched a lot of new clubs and programs for this upcoming year the Interim Director for the library, Jessica Luther said, “yeah so we’ve been you know with being closed because of a renovation and COVID, with reopening trying to find a schedule that works for everybody and what programs you know are popular and what the community wants. Our youth services department, and our adult services department have been working to find things that really speak to the community.” She said, “We’ve really amped up our youth services department in the past couple years, but our new head of youth services Sarah Kahuski she’s reaching out to the schools she works for the home school alliance and A.M.A.E.S.D. In the great start collaborative, we have programs pretty much every day of the week now.”

ALPENA COUNTY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO