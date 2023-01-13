Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news
The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
thecomeback.com
Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
Josh Allen picks fight with the wrong Miami Dolphin, starts a brawl (Video)
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen threw an interception to Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard, and then picked a fight with the largest man on the field. Xavien Howard is one of the best cornerbacks in football for a reason. The Dolphins ballhawk made a beautiful interception on Josh Allen in the first half of Miami’s playoff game against the Buffalo Bills.
Everyone Said Same Thing About Gisele On Monday Night
Tom Brady and the Buccaneers were dismantled by the Cowboys on Monday night by a final score of 31-14. Once the game went final, countless people started tweeting about Gisele Bundchen. It's unclear if she was watching her ex-husband's playoff game. Nonetheless, several memes were ...
WSMV
Tom Brady to Tennessee? Titans would consider it: report
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – As future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady gets ready to start a playoff game Monday night in his 22nd NFL season, attention is already starting to turn toward what happens next for him. Brady is set to become a free agent at the end...
nfltraderumors.co
Raiders Plan To Aggressively Pursue Tom Brady
According to Jonathan Jones, the Las Vegas Raiders are planning to aggressively pursue signing Buccaneers QB Tom Brady as a free agent this offseason to replace QB Derek Carr. The prevailing belief in NFL circles, per Jones, is that Brady will play again in 2023 at the age of 46, but it won’t be in Tampa Bay. His contract is set to expire and he’ll be an unrestricted free agent in March.
Wichita Eagle
Colts’ 2023 Head Coach Candidate: Shane Steichen
The Indianapolis Colts enter the 2023 NFL offseason in need of a new head coach. Former Head Coach Frank Reich did an admirable job in his 4.5 years with the team, leading the Colts to a 40-33-1 record despite having to work with a new starting quarterback every season. Ultimately,...
Colts request to interview Wink Martindale for head coach vacancy
The Indianapolis Colts requested to interview New York Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale for their head coach vacancy, per Adam Schefter of ESPN on Monday. The Colts have been busy with seven interviews already complete and now three more requests as the new week begins. The Colts also requested to interview New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka and San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans on Monday.
NFL coaching predictions 2023: Projecting next Indianapolis Colts, Denver Broncos head coaches
There were five NFL coaches fired this season, kicking off an active coaching carousel as teams hope to find the
Super Wild Card Weekend Proves to Colts What Franchise Needs
As the Indianapolis Colts sat at home watching the wild card round, the results from the weekend’s games showed what is needed to win in the NFL.
