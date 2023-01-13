According to Jonathan Jones, the Las Vegas Raiders are planning to aggressively pursue signing Buccaneers QB Tom Brady as a free agent this offseason to replace QB Derek Carr. The prevailing belief in NFL circles, per Jones, is that Brady will play again in 2023 at the age of 46, but it won’t be in Tampa Bay. His contract is set to expire and he’ll be an unrestricted free agent in March.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO