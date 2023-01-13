ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

WIBW

Trout introduced to Emporia’s King Lake for the first time

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - As a result of a program between the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks and Emporia State University, trout have been stocked in Emporia’s King Lake for the first time. The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks says King Lake - located on the Emporia...
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

Shawnee North celebrates roots of community center

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee North Community Center, 300 NE 43rd St., celebrated its 100th anniversary over the weekend with a historical tour of the building’s roots. On Saturday, Jan. 14, Shawnee County Parks and Recreation told 13 NEWS the centennial celebration featured guided tours of the grounds which shared the property’s history as a poor farm and infirmary.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

SALUTE OUR HEROES: Topeka pastor finds ways to serve community

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - New Mount Zion Church Pastor Delmar White has been a familiar face around Topeka for many years now as somebody in the community who “does the work,” as he so often puts it. “I take the approach of Christ’s idea of social gospel. While...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

42nd Small Business Awards nominations open for Shawnee Co. operations

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nominations for the 42nd Small Business Awards have opened for businesses located within Shawnee County. GO Topeka announced on Friday, Jan. 13, that the nomination process for Topeka and Shawnee Co.’s 42nd annual Small Business Awards - presented by CoreFirst Bank & Trust - opened at 10 a.m. on Friday. The nomination process will close at 3 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

New KTA building set to open soon in South Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new building to house Kansas Turnpike Authority operations will soon open in South Topeka. The new Kansas Turnpike Authority building in the 3800 block of SW Topeka Blvd. has finished construction and is almost ready to open. Officials have said a few finishing touches are...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

TPS celebrates MLK day with awards program

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Students from Topeka Public Schools gathered Monday for a poetry and art awards program in honor of MLK day. The New Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church, in partnership, with Living the Dream Inc. held Monday’s event at its Fellowship Hall. Winners in the art, essay,...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Washburn gives Topekans another chance to see “Tiny Beautiful Things”

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University Theatre will give Topekans another chance to catch its latest play, “Tiny Beautiful Things.”. Washburn University Theatre says it will present “Tiny Beautiful Things” at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 26, 27 and 28, as well as at 2 p.m. on Jan. 29 in the Neese-Gray Theatre in the Garvey Fine Arts Center on the Washburn University campus, 1700 SW Jewell Ave.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

NOTO District elects four new leaders in beginning of 2023

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - At the beginning of 2023, the NOTO district has elected four new leaders to forge the direction of the community for the next three years. Officials with the NOTO Arts and Entertainment District say they have chosen four new board members to lead the nonprofit organization. They said the four will help NOTO with its mission to become a premier arts and entertainment district.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Popular Downtown Topeka restaurant set to reopen

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After closing for several months, a popular downtown Topeka restaurant will reopen its doors Tuesday. The Weather Room, located in downtown Topeka next to the Cyrus Hotel, closed its doors, but after being acquired by new management, they’re back in business. Rob Bergquist, general manager, said the popular eatery had a makeover.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Last Businesses Standing: Red Robin maintains customer traffic on SW 6th

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As it is now one of the last businesses standing on 6th Ave. in Topeka, Red Robin maintains its customer traffic as others around it close. Officials at Red Robin, at 6230 SW 6th Ave., say they have not seen a decline in business. With Regal Hollywood Theaters having closed its doors earlier in January, this leaves the eatery as the last occupant of SW 6th Ave.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Living the Dream, inc. holds scholarship banquet at Ramada

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - To honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., a Topeka non-profit is continuing its tradition of presenting graduating high schoolers with scholarships and community awards. Students of Topeka Public Schools, along with leaders in the community, came out to the Ramada Saturday night for...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Car catches fire Monday night on Interstate 35 near Emporia

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A car was destroyed after it caught fire Monday night on Interstate 35 on the north side of Emporia, according to KVOE Radio. No injuries were reported in the blaze, which was reported around 7:20 p.m. Monday on I-35 near Merchant Street. Emporia Police Department, Emporia...
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

Three fatality crashes reported Monday on Kansas highways

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were killed in separate crashes Monday on Kansas highways, authorities said. • One crash was reported at 9:21 a.m. Monday just south of 105 Road and Upland Road, about 12 miles southwest of Dodge City in Ford County. The Kansas Highway Patrol said a...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Staffing shortages cause closure of Sunset Manor in Waverly

WAVERLY, Kan. (WIBW) - Staffing shortages created during the COVID-19 pandemic have caused the closure of Waverly’s Sunset Manor. On Sunday, Jan. 15, Sunset Manor at 128 S. Pearson Ave., in Waverly, officially closed its doors to residents. A release from Coffey Health System indicates that the Board of Trustees voted on Oct. 24 to discontinue long-term care at the facility.
WAVERLY, KS
WIBW

Kansas man injured in turnpike crash

WYANDOTTE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City, Kansas man was injured after crashing into another vehcile on the I-70 turnpike Saturday evening. According to the KHP crash log, Cory Baston, 33, was driving east on I-70 when he lost control of his vehicle and struck another vehicle inside of the barrier wall.
KANSAS CITY, KS

