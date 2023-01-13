Read full article on original website
WIBW
Trout introduced to Emporia’s King Lake for the first time
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - As a result of a program between the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks and Emporia State University, trout have been stocked in Emporia’s King Lake for the first time. The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks says King Lake - located on the Emporia...
WIBW
Shawnee North celebrates roots of community center
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee North Community Center, 300 NE 43rd St., celebrated its 100th anniversary over the weekend with a historical tour of the building’s roots. On Saturday, Jan. 14, Shawnee County Parks and Recreation told 13 NEWS the centennial celebration featured guided tours of the grounds which shared the property’s history as a poor farm and infirmary.
WIBW
SALUTE OUR HEROES: Topeka pastor finds ways to serve community
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - New Mount Zion Church Pastor Delmar White has been a familiar face around Topeka for many years now as somebody in the community who “does the work,” as he so often puts it. “I take the approach of Christ’s idea of social gospel. While...
WIBW
42nd Small Business Awards nominations open for Shawnee Co. operations
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nominations for the 42nd Small Business Awards have opened for businesses located within Shawnee County. GO Topeka announced on Friday, Jan. 13, that the nomination process for Topeka and Shawnee Co.’s 42nd annual Small Business Awards - presented by CoreFirst Bank & Trust - opened at 10 a.m. on Friday. The nomination process will close at 3 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24.
WIBW
New KTA building set to open soon in South Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new building to house Kansas Turnpike Authority operations will soon open in South Topeka. The new Kansas Turnpike Authority building in the 3800 block of SW Topeka Blvd. has finished construction and is almost ready to open. Officials have said a few finishing touches are...
WIBW
“Serve” holds conference in Manhattan to encourage local candidates
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Running for local political office can be challenging, so wouldn’t it be nice to get some help from people who have done it before? That’s where Serve steps in. “One of the intimidating things is that even if you have a lot of great...
WIBW
Topeka man hospitalized after trapped in rear-end collision with salt truck
GRANTVILLE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was sent to the hospital after his legs were pinned underneath his dashboard and steering wheel following a rear-end collision with a salt truck. The Soldier Township Fire Department says that around 10:20 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12, crews were called to give...
WIBW
Second-generation Emporia sign company honored as Business of the Year
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A second-generation sign company in Emporia will be honored as the 2022 Business of the Year at the 125th Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Meeting. The Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau says Coffelt Sign Co., Inc., will be recognized as its 2022...
WIBW
TPS celebrates MLK day with awards program
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Students from Topeka Public Schools gathered Monday for a poetry and art awards program in honor of MLK day. The New Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church, in partnership, with Living the Dream Inc. held Monday’s event at its Fellowship Hall. Winners in the art, essay,...
WIBW
Washburn gives Topekans another chance to see “Tiny Beautiful Things”
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University Theatre will give Topekans another chance to catch its latest play, “Tiny Beautiful Things.”. Washburn University Theatre says it will present “Tiny Beautiful Things” at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 26, 27 and 28, as well as at 2 p.m. on Jan. 29 in the Neese-Gray Theatre in the Garvey Fine Arts Center on the Washburn University campus, 1700 SW Jewell Ave.
WIBW
NOTO District elects four new leaders in beginning of 2023
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - At the beginning of 2023, the NOTO district has elected four new leaders to forge the direction of the community for the next three years. Officials with the NOTO Arts and Entertainment District say they have chosen four new board members to lead the nonprofit organization. They said the four will help NOTO with its mission to become a premier arts and entertainment district.
WIBW
New Life Baptist Church hosts 29th annual community celebration and chili soup dinner for MLK Day
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Living The Dream Inc. and the Topeka Center for Peace and Justice held their 29th annual community celebration and chili soup dinner at the New Life Baptist Church in honor of the late Dr. King. This function today is to bring the community together. We’re...
WIBW
Popular Downtown Topeka restaurant set to reopen
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After closing for several months, a popular downtown Topeka restaurant will reopen its doors Tuesday. The Weather Room, located in downtown Topeka next to the Cyrus Hotel, closed its doors, but after being acquired by new management, they’re back in business. Rob Bergquist, general manager, said the popular eatery had a makeover.
WIBW
Last Businesses Standing: Red Robin maintains customer traffic on SW 6th
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As it is now one of the last businesses standing on 6th Ave. in Topeka, Red Robin maintains its customer traffic as others around it close. Officials at Red Robin, at 6230 SW 6th Ave., say they have not seen a decline in business. With Regal Hollywood Theaters having closed its doors earlier in January, this leaves the eatery as the last occupant of SW 6th Ave.
WIBW
Living the Dream, inc. holds scholarship banquet at Ramada
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - To honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., a Topeka non-profit is continuing its tradition of presenting graduating high schoolers with scholarships and community awards. Students of Topeka Public Schools, along with leaders in the community, came out to the Ramada Saturday night for...
WIBW
Car catches fire Monday night on Interstate 35 near Emporia
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A car was destroyed after it caught fire Monday night on Interstate 35 on the north side of Emporia, according to KVOE Radio. No injuries were reported in the blaze, which was reported around 7:20 p.m. Monday on I-35 near Merchant Street. Emporia Police Department, Emporia...
WIBW
Three fatality crashes reported Monday on Kansas highways
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were killed in separate crashes Monday on Kansas highways, authorities said. • One crash was reported at 9:21 a.m. Monday just south of 105 Road and Upland Road, about 12 miles southwest of Dodge City in Ford County. The Kansas Highway Patrol said a...
WIBW
Staffing shortages cause closure of Sunset Manor in Waverly
WAVERLY, Kan. (WIBW) - Staffing shortages created during the COVID-19 pandemic have caused the closure of Waverly’s Sunset Manor. On Sunday, Jan. 15, Sunset Manor at 128 S. Pearson Ave., in Waverly, officially closed its doors to residents. A release from Coffey Health System indicates that the Board of Trustees voted on Oct. 24 to discontinue long-term care at the facility.
WIBW
Kansas man injured in turnpike crash
WYANDOTTE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City, Kansas man was injured after crashing into another vehcile on the I-70 turnpike Saturday evening. According to the KHP crash log, Cory Baston, 33, was driving east on I-70 when he lost control of his vehicle and struck another vehicle inside of the barrier wall.
WIBW
A furry friend from Helping Hands Humane Society needs a home
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - This little cat named Hijinks is available at the Helping Hands Humane Society. Hijinks is one of the many animals up for adoption at the shelter.
