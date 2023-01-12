Read full article on original website
Related
q13fox.com
Person pulled from vehicle following three-car crash in University Place
UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. - A person had to be rescued from their vehicle following a three-car collision in University Place Monday evening. West Pierce Firefighters said the crash happened at 67th Ave and Cirque Dr around 8 p.m. The crash trapped a person inside their car, and firefighters had to...
q13fox.com
Renton Police: Officers pursued suspected DUI driver to I-405, SR-169 interchange
RENTON, Wash. - Renton Police say a massive police presence at the I-405/SR-169 interchange last weekend was due to a DUI pursuit. Authorities say several police agencies were pursuing a suspect for driving under the influence around 9:41 p.m. Saturday. The pursuit began near SeaTac, and officers followed until the car crashed at the off-ramp to SR-169.
q13fox.com
16-year-old boy critically injured in Tacoma shooting, no suspects identified
TACOMA, Wash. - Three children have been shot in just four days in Tacoma, at least one of them fatally. Tacoma Police say a 16-year-old boy is facing life-threatening injuries after a shooting late Sunday afternoon. "We were just getting cleaned up around the house, and it started to shake...
ghscanner.com
DUI Driver Driving Wrong Way On State Route 12 Crashes Causes 3 Vehicle Collision Friday Night.
What seems to be an common occurrence now days, another DUI driver caused an incident on State Route 12 just outside of Montesano going the wrong way in the wrong lanes. A second that we have heard of in this location in 2 weeks. The Washington State Patrol says that...
q13fox.com
Teenager arrested, charged in fatal shooting of 14-year-old boy in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. - A 17-year-old boy has been charged in the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old in Tacoma last Thursday. Tacoma Police announced Monday they charged the teenager with first-degree murder and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm. The victim, a 14-year-old boy named Xaviar, was shot and killed near...
Chronicle
Driver Arrested for DUI Following Truck Crash in Grays Harbor County
The Washington State Patrol confirmed the driver of a truck involved in a single-vehicle crash was arrested for driving under the influence on Thursday afternoon. Johiadia Sealey, 26, was arrested following the crash, said Trooper Katherine Weatherwax in an email. Sealey was uninjured in the crash. The crash occurred at...
q13fox.com
Third teen shot in Tacoma in less than a week
TACOMA, Wash. - A teen was injured Sunday night in a shooting in Tacoma, police said. Before 5:45 p.m., officers closed North Pearl Street between North 44th Street and North 42nd Street for a shooting investigation. Police said a 16-year-old boy was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. His...
Chronicle
Elderly Man Unscathed After Crashing Small Plane in Thurston County
An 83-year-old man walked away practically unharmed after crashing a small airplane Thursday afternoon. Thurston County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) deputies responded to the crash around 12 p.m. Jan. 12, near Aero Lane SE in Yelm. The stretch is part of Western Airpark. The man, who has 50 years of...
Fatal shooting at Mount Baker restaurant Saturday
Police are looking for multiple suspects in the shooting death of a man at a Mount Baker restaurant. KIRO 7 tv reports the shooting happened at the Rainier Teriyaki restaurant in the 3300 block of Rainier Avenue South Saturday evening. Police report multiple suspects entered the restaurant and shot the...
Truck driver in Washington state loses brakes, drives off boat ramp into water
A truck driver in Washington state wound up all wet on Wednesday. According to a Facebook post by the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office, a tractor-trailer was traveling down East Main Street in Manchester, located west of Seattle, when it lost its brakes. The driver, who was hauling a 50,000-pound...
q13fox.com
SPD: Man killed in attempted robbery, three suspects on the run
SEATTLE - Police are investigating a deadly shooting near Seattle's Mount Baker neighborhood Saturday night. Officers were called to responded to Rainier Avenue S and S Byron St around 8:25 p.m. on Saturday. Chief Adrian Diaz was on the ground after the shooting, and said officers were on scene within...
Seattle, Washington
Five Arrested in Friday Afternoon Narcotics Operation Downtown
Officers arrested five suspects and seized approximately 40 grams of crack cocaine during a narcotics operation Downtown on Friday afternoon. Throughout the afternoon, police observed multiple suspects selling crack cocaine and fentanyl in the area of Blanchard Street and Bell Street between 1st and 3rd Avenue, and around Pike Street between 2nd and 4th Avenue. After witnessing the transactions, officers arrested each suspect for possession of narcotics with the intent to distribute.
AOL Corp
This Pierce County road will be closed for a month. Drivers should expect detours
There’s a road in Spanaway that drivers may want to steer away from starting Tuesday. Work to install sewer lines will occur on Eighth Avenue East between 197th Street Court East and state Route 7. Work will happen from Jan. 17 through Feb. 20. Crews will work six 10-hour days per week, Monday through Saturday.
KOMO News
Mother of missing girl Oakley Carlson arrested minutes after prison release
GIG HARBOR, Wash. — Jordan Bowers, the mother of missing 5-year-old Oakville girl Oakley Carlson, was arrested for identity theft and fraud minutes after being released from prison on Sunday, according to the Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office (GHSO). Deputies said Bowers was released from the Washington Corrections Center...
q13fox.com
Semi-truck loses brakes, drives off boat ramp in Kitsap County
KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. - Police responded to a semi-truck that drove off a boat ramp, and ended up underwater on Thursday. According to the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office (KCSO), at 8:16 a.m., deputies responded to the crash site on E. Main St. in Manchester. When they arrived, the driver had already safely escaped.
Chronicle
Two Accused of Jumping Man in Centralia Park, Stealing His Cellphone Face Felony Charges
Two people were charged with felony theft and assault on Friday after they were allegedly involved in a fight in George Washington Park in Centralia on Wednesday. The two defendants, Adryan M. Loney, 19, of Chehalis, and Catelynn Martin, 18, of Centralia, were arrested and booked into the Lewis County Jail on Thursday after they allegedly fled the scene of the incident on Wednesday.
q13fox.com
Auburn Police seek man suspected of trying to abduct barista
AUBURN, Wash. - Auburn Police need help identifying a man suspected of trying to abduct a barista early Monday morning. Surveillance video captured the man roll up to a coffee stand window and order something. When the victim went to hand cash back to him, he is seen grabbing her arm and pulling, then appears to try and zip-tie her arm.
q13fox.com
No new details following trio of Seattle shootings leaves locals on edge
SEATTLE - Outside Rainier Teriyaki, incense burns near the doors of the restaurant. The store is closed. Flowers and sympathy cards are accumulating at the door, where patrons walked through with regularity just days earlier. "I’ve known them for 10-plus years," a nearby business owner said, noting when she first...
q13fox.com
Caught on Camera: Attempted abduction in Auburn
Surveillance video captured the man roll up to a coffee stand window and order something. When the victim went to hand cash back to him, he is seen grabbing her arm and pulling, then appears to try and zip-tie her arm.
q13fox.com
DOCS: Renton shooting spree suspect stated he 'does not like Black people', all victims were Black
Renton shooting spree suspect 'doesn't like Black people', court documents. RENTON, Wash. - A King County Sheriff's Sergeant arrested a suspect accused of a seemingly-random shooting spree that injured three people in Thursday afternoon including two in Renton and one in SeaTac. Although a clear motive has not yet been identified, newly obtained court documents reveal that the suspect identified as 32-year-old Mamadou A. Diallo made statements to detectives that he "does not like Black people", and all the victims were Black men. The King County Sheriff's Office Superform submitted to prosecutors lists Diallo as a Black man living in SeaTac.
Comments / 1