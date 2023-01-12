ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Bethlehem Township OKs Traditions of America security release

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. – The Bethlehem Township Board of Commissioners on Monday night approved a security release involving Traditions of America at Green Pond. The applicant's successful completion of improvements was verified by the township's assistant and geotechnical engineers. The amount released was roughly $450,000. The project's remaining security amount is roughly $2.5 million.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WGAL

Fallen power cables shut down Route 611 north of Easton

EASTON, Pa. — Fallen power lines have shut down a road in Northampton County, Pa. Related video above: Pa. crash statistics. Route 611/Delaware Drive remains shut down Monday morning in both directions between Lafayette Street and Frost Hollow Road. The area is just north of downtown Easton. Traffic resources.
EASTON, PA
WGAL

Route 422 reopens in Reading, Pa.

READING, Pa. — A serious crash involving a pedestrian shut down part of Route 422 Monday morning in Reading, Berks County. Related video above: Pa. crash stats. The eastbound lanes of 422 were closed between Route 222 and Wyomissing Boulevard for several hours. The scene has been cleared and...
READING, PA
WBRE

The City of Scranton announces Code Blue

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — With the cold temperatures in the forecast overnight Sunday, The City of Scranton has released a Code Blue. According to the release, people seeking shelter can go to the Weston Field House located on Providence Road. The shelter will open Sunday night at 8:00 p.m. and will close on Monday […]
SCRANTON, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Should Easton continue to pursue Lehigh Canal hydropower plan? Discussion set on frustrations.

Easton officials are raising concerns about a Massachusetts company’s proposal to install a hydroelectric power generator fed by the Lehigh Canal. The city solicitor, Joel Scheer, told the city council on Wednesday night he’s looking for guidance on whether to proceed with negotiations with New England Hydropower Co. LLC in the face of concerns he has about a proposed lease agreement for the project.
EASTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Easton Restaurant Week offers meal deals around town

EASTON, Pa. - If you're looking for an excuse to eat out, or maybe try a new restaurant, this might be your week to do so. It's winter restaurant week in Easton, and more than 20 restaurants are participating with special menus and prices for the week. 69 News reporter...
EASTON, PA
Kristen Walters

Local grocery store closing in Pennsylvania after 24 years

A beloved local grocery store is closing one of its two locations in Pennsylvania next month after serving the community for over 24 years. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, February 11, 2023, the popular local grocery store Weiser's Market will be closing its store located at 805 Main Street in Akron, Pennsylvania, according to a post on the business's Facebook page.
AKRON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Bridge project may cause traffic delays in Schuylkill

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. - A bridge project may cause traffic delays Tuesday in part of Schuylkill County. Crews are working on a new bridge on Columbia Street, also called Route 443, in Schuylkill Haven. They are putting large beams into place for the span. The bridge project to replace the...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Nationally renowned restaurant, specializing in gourmet grilled cheeses, transitioning to new concept in Schuylkill

POTTSVILLE, Pa. - A nationally renowned destination for gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches is transitioning to a new dining concept in Schuylkill County. Wheel, offering custom and specialty grilled cheeses, appetizers, milkshakes and more than 50 varieties of craft beer, will hold its final day of business on Monday, Jan. 16, at 201 W. Market St. in Pottsville.
POTTSVILLE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Neighborhood cleanup focuses on Reading pedestrian bridge

READING, Pa. - A volunteer effort in Reading works to get an old, yet heavily traveled pedestrian bridge back in shape. A neighborhood clean-up focused on the bridge at West Green and Tulpehocken streets. It was held in conjunction with a weekend of service leading up to Martin Luther King...
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Missing cellphone could hold clues in finding Jennifer Brown

EXETER TWP., Pa. – It has been about two weeks since Jennifer Brown of Limerick Township, Montgomery County, was last seen. The Montgomery County district attorney said also missing is her personal cellphone, which has not been communicating since Jan. 4. "Having the device itself, probably the most important...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Downtown Bethlehem Hibachi grill secures 200+ reservations ahead of opening. Here’s the date.

Steak & Steel Hibachi Inc. in Downtown Bethlehem hasn’t opened its doors yet, but the grill already has secured hundreds of reservations. Rob Lewis, a partner with the restaurateur group that owns the business, posted on the company’s Facebook page the eatery has been inundated with calls after its phone number went into operation this past weekend. Some patrons commented they were trying upward of 100 times to get through with the influx of callers.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WBRE

Duck Donuts fans wrap around the building for grand opening

MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Customers wrapped around the building to wait for the grand opening of the Shoppes at Montage Mountain’s newest addition, Duck Donuts. Customers were seen braving the cold in Moosic to get a taste of some warm, made-to-order donuts from the newest doughnut shop in town, Duck Donuts. Duck Donuts’ “duckbassador,” […]
MOOSIC, PA

