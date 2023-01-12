Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem Township OKs Traditions of America security release
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. – The Bethlehem Township Board of Commissioners on Monday night approved a security release involving Traditions of America at Green Pond. The applicant's successful completion of improvements was verified by the township's assistant and geotechnical engineers. The amount released was roughly $450,000. The project's remaining security amount is roughly $2.5 million.
WGAL
Fallen power cables shut down Route 611 north of Easton
EASTON, Pa. — Fallen power lines have shut down a road in Northampton County, Pa. Related video above: Pa. crash statistics. Route 611/Delaware Drive remains shut down Monday morning in both directions between Lafayette Street and Frost Hollow Road. The area is just north of downtown Easton. Traffic resources.
Lehigh Valley bike trail gets $1.65M to connect Bristol to Allentown to Mountain Top
In the future, cyclists, backpackers and sojourners will be able to trek more than 140 miles from Philadelphia to Mountain Top, Luzerne County, and through the Lehigh Valley, and a new round of state funds will make it possible. State Rep. Jeanne McNeill announced Monday the state granted $1.65 million...
WGAL
Route 422 reopens in Reading, Pa.
READING, Pa. — A serious crash involving a pedestrian shut down part of Route 422 Monday morning in Reading, Berks County. Related video above: Pa. crash stats. The eastbound lanes of 422 were closed between Route 222 and Wyomissing Boulevard for several hours. The scene has been cleared and...
WBRE
The City of Scranton announces Code Blue
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — With the cold temperatures in the forecast overnight Sunday, The City of Scranton has released a Code Blue. According to the release, people seeking shelter can go to the Weston Field House located on Providence Road. The shelter will open Sunday night at 8:00 p.m. and will close on Monday […]
Should Easton continue to pursue Lehigh Canal hydropower plan? Discussion set on frustrations.
Easton officials are raising concerns about a Massachusetts company’s proposal to install a hydroelectric power generator fed by the Lehigh Canal. The city solicitor, Joel Scheer, told the city council on Wednesday night he’s looking for guidance on whether to proceed with negotiations with New England Hydropower Co. LLC in the face of concerns he has about a proposed lease agreement for the project.
WFMZ-TV Online
Easton Restaurant Week offers meal deals around town
EASTON, Pa. - If you're looking for an excuse to eat out, or maybe try a new restaurant, this might be your week to do so. It's winter restaurant week in Easton, and more than 20 restaurants are participating with special menus and prices for the week. 69 News reporter...
Local grocery store closing in Pennsylvania after 24 years
A beloved local grocery store is closing one of its two locations in Pennsylvania next month after serving the community for over 24 years. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, February 11, 2023, the popular local grocery store Weiser's Market will be closing its store located at 805 Main Street in Akron, Pennsylvania, according to a post on the business's Facebook page.
roi-nj.com
J.G. Petrucci leases 40,000 sq. ft. flex center in Lehigh Valley to leading pharmaceutical distributor TopRx
J.G Petrucci Co. recently announced the lease of 40,000 square feet in Building III at Lehigh Valley Flex Center to leading pharmaceutical distributor TopRx LLC. The signing of this lease brings the industrial park to 100% occupancy. “J.G. Petrucci Co.’s ability to move quickly and efficiently was really the differentiator...
WFMZ-TV Online
69 News at 5:00 - Car crashes into gas meter outside Allentown building, causing gas leak
UGI says a car crashed into a gas meter outside a building in Allentown today, causing a gas leak. Look for an update on the situation in a live report, tonight on 69 News at 5:00. Also, high school music students are gearing up to perform at an annual fundraiser...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bridge project may cause traffic delays in Schuylkill
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. - A bridge project may cause traffic delays Tuesday in part of Schuylkill County. Crews are working on a new bridge on Columbia Street, also called Route 443, in Schuylkill Haven. They are putting large beams into place for the span. The bridge project to replace the...
WFMZ-TV Online
Nationally renowned restaurant, specializing in gourmet grilled cheeses, transitioning to new concept in Schuylkill
POTTSVILLE, Pa. - A nationally renowned destination for gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches is transitioning to a new dining concept in Schuylkill County. Wheel, offering custom and specialty grilled cheeses, appetizers, milkshakes and more than 50 varieties of craft beer, will hold its final day of business on Monday, Jan. 16, at 201 W. Market St. in Pottsville.
WFMZ-TV Online
Neighborhood cleanup focuses on Reading pedestrian bridge
READING, Pa. - A volunteer effort in Reading works to get an old, yet heavily traveled pedestrian bridge back in shape. A neighborhood clean-up focused on the bridge at West Green and Tulpehocken streets. It was held in conjunction with a weekend of service leading up to Martin Luther King...
WFMZ-TV Online
Missing cellphone could hold clues in finding Jennifer Brown
EXETER TWP., Pa. – It has been about two weeks since Jennifer Brown of Limerick Township, Montgomery County, was last seen. The Montgomery County district attorney said also missing is her personal cellphone, which has not been communicating since Jan. 4. "Having the device itself, probably the most important...
Downtown Bethlehem Hibachi grill secures 200+ reservations ahead of opening. Here’s the date.
Steak & Steel Hibachi Inc. in Downtown Bethlehem hasn’t opened its doors yet, but the grill already has secured hundreds of reservations. Rob Lewis, a partner with the restaurateur group that owns the business, posted on the company’s Facebook page the eatery has been inundated with calls after its phone number went into operation this past weekend. Some patrons commented they were trying upward of 100 times to get through with the influx of callers.
WFMZ-TV Online
69 News Berks Edition at 5:30 - Pedestrian killed in wreck in Wyomissing
A man was killed after being struck multiple times by vehicles on Route 422 this morning in Wyomissing. Tom Rader will have more. The search for a missing Limerick Township woman is continuing. Details at 5:30.
WFMZ-TV Online
Driver taken to hospital after sedan crashes into gas meter outside U-Haul storage building in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A car crash ended up causing a bigger disruption on Allentown's east side Monday. The car hit a natural gas line, causing crews to shut down the road and evacuate the nearby U-Haul Store. Allentown Fire, Police, and EMS crews were on-scene, blocking off N Plymouth St. to traffic.
WBRE
Duck Donuts fans wrap around the building for grand opening
MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Customers wrapped around the building to wait for the grand opening of the Shoppes at Montage Mountain’s newest addition, Duck Donuts. Customers were seen braving the cold in Moosic to get a taste of some warm, made-to-order donuts from the newest doughnut shop in town, Duck Donuts. Duck Donuts’ “duckbassador,” […]
Camelback Skier, 25, Airlifted In Double Black Diamond Crash
A 25-year-old skier was flown to the hospital after an accident at the Camelback Resort this weekend, according to resort officials and WFMZ. The skier was "unconscious and bleeding from the head" after the apparent crash on Sunday, Jan. 15, the news outlet said. A spokesperson for the Tannersville resort...
Sheetz, Wawa, Primanti Bros., Hershey’s on Gov.-elect Shapiro’s inaugural party menu
Guests at Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro’s inaugural party Tuesday night will nibble on potato chips, sip famous Farm Show milkshakes and fill their plates with sandwiches from convenience store rivals Sheetz and Wawa. It’s only fitting the celebration for Pennsylvania’s 48th governor showcase some of the state’s top food and...
