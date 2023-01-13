(ABC 6 News) – An unusual mid-winter severe weather event produced at least two tornado touchdowns in Iowa Monday afternoon. The National Weather Service (NWS) office in Davenport, Iowa said the first tornado touched down at around 2:00 p.m. near Interstate 80 just east of the Williamsburg exit in Iowa County. A semi-tractor trailer and a passenger vehicle were blown off the interstate as the tornado passed, no injuries were reported. The tornado also caused minor damage to a cattle shelter, and tree damage at a farm before lifting. It was on the ground for roughly 8 minutes along a path estimated at around 5 miles.

IOWA STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO