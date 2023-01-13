ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearns, UT

kjzz.com

Video shows cougar lurking around on Ogden resident's driveway

OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — A cougar can be seen walking around in a video taken in an Ogden neighborhood. The cougar is seen entering the frame on the left side of the video on Jan. 13, around 1:45 a.m., and continues to cross the driveway of 204 Taylor Avenue.
OGDEN, UT
KSLTV

Bull elks relocated after being spotted in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — Wildlife officials have relocated two bull elks that were seen wandering the neighborhood near Liberty Park over the weekend. Utah’s Division of Wildlife Resources told KSL that the pair, who they named ‘David’ and ‘Goliath’, has been roaming around 1200 South 1200 East since Saturday evening.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Snow depth doubled in 30 days at some Utah sites, researcher says

SALT LAKE CITY — The snow keeps piling up quickly in Utah's mountains, delivering the kind of water that communities need to climb out of the extended drought. In the mountains near Alta, the snowpack is already stacking up as one of the wettest in 20 years. In a year when Utah's reservoirs desperately need a recharge, Utah is fortunate that the storms have delivered so far.
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Two Utahns hurt in rollover in Idaho

POCATELLO, Idaho — The Idaho State Police are investigating a single-car rollover Monday morning that sent two Utah residents to the hospital. The ISP says the crash happened on northbound I-15 near milepost 27 in Bannock County at 8:09 a.m. The ISP says a 2003 Toyota Tacoma was traveling...
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID
KSLTV

KSLTV

Local burger joint refuses to pass on price increases to customers

MIDVALE, Utah — How would you like to pay $24 for a burger? Hires Big H said that is what they would need to charge to keep up with the price increases of their raw foods. Thankfully, they made the decision not to increase the price of their most popular burger and are keeping it to $7.50.
MIDVALE, UT
Deseret News

Is Utah too developer friendly? No, Gov. Cox says. ‘We need development. There is no other way’

Even as the housing market enters a real estate correction after two years of runway prices from the pandemic housing frenzy, Utah’s housing affordability crisis is expected to persist. This year, the Utah Legislature and Gov. Spencer Cox is focused on bringing down home prices. Freeing up the market to increase supply, they said, is the best way to do that.
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Two Utahns injured in Idaho rollover crash

MALAD, Idaho (ABC4) – Two Utahns were taken to the hospital after their car reportedly rolled in southern Idaho on Monday morning. According to Idaho State Police, the crash happened just after 8 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 16 near milepost 27 on I-15, just north of Malad. Police say a 2003 Toyota Tacoma was traveling southbound toward Utah when the driver reportedly lost control land rolled into the median, coming to a rest in the northbound lanes.
PROVO, UT
ABC 4

U of U student paralyzed after rare spinal cord stroke

A University of Utah student suffered a rare spinal cord stroke that left him paralyzed and unable to breathe on his own over the holidays. U of U student paralyzed after rare spinal cord stroke. A University of Utah student suffered a rare spinal cord stroke that left him paralyzed...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
NBCMontana

FBI, Montana mom warn public about sextortion

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Federal Bureau of Investigation's Salt Lake City Field Office and a mother from Montana, who asked not to be identified, released a public service announcement urging parents to keep an eye on their children's activities online. In the joint PSA, the woman, referred to as...
MONTANA STATE

