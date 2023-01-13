Read full article on original website
kjzz.com
Video shows cougar lurking around on Ogden resident's driveway
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — A cougar can be seen walking around in a video taken in an Ogden neighborhood. The cougar is seen entering the frame on the left side of the video on Jan. 13, around 1:45 a.m., and continues to cross the driveway of 204 Taylor Avenue.
KSLTV
Bull elks relocated after being spotted in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY — Wildlife officials have relocated two bull elks that were seen wandering the neighborhood near Liberty Park over the weekend. Utah’s Division of Wildlife Resources told KSL that the pair, who they named ‘David’ and ‘Goliath’, has been roaming around 1200 South 1200 East since Saturday evening.
Pair of bull elk spotted in Salt Lake City
Residents on the east side of Salt Lake City were treated to a sight that's not so common in those parts.
ksl.com
Snow depth doubled in 30 days at some Utah sites, researcher says
SALT LAKE CITY — The snow keeps piling up quickly in Utah's mountains, delivering the kind of water that communities need to climb out of the extended drought. In the mountains near Alta, the snowpack is already stacking up as one of the wettest in 20 years. In a year when Utah's reservoirs desperately need a recharge, Utah is fortunate that the storms have delivered so far.
ksl.com
Salt Lake, St. George have 2 of the best new city flags in US, survey says
SALT LAKE CITY — The 2020 redesign of Salt Lake City's flag is a hit with the nation's top vexillologists, which isn't the case for a few other cities in the state with flags designed over the past few years. The flag of Utah's capital city placed fifth among...
kslnewsradio.com
Two Utahns hurt in rollover in Idaho
POCATELLO, Idaho — The Idaho State Police are investigating a single-car rollover Monday morning that sent two Utah residents to the hospital. The ISP says the crash happened on northbound I-15 near milepost 27 in Bannock County at 8:09 a.m. The ISP says a 2003 Toyota Tacoma was traveling...
Will 2023 bring another ugly fight over transgender issues in Utah?
Utah lawmakers will considers bills on transgender surgery and puberty blockers. Utah Gov. Cox hopes legislators will negotiate in good faith over gender-affirming surgeries for minors.
KUTV
Car slams into Tooele storefront killing woman at desk, injuring two others
TOOELE, Utah (KUTV) — A woman was killed after a minivan slammed head-on into a storefront in Tooele, authorities said. Corporal Colbey Bentley with the the Tooele Police Department told 2News that a minivan drove into a storefront at 169 North Main Street Monday morning. A woman who was...
KSLTV
Salt Lake City police investigate third auto-pedestrian crash within 24 hours
SALT LAKE CITY — Police say a 31-year-old man was critically injured after being struck by a vehicle while crossing State Street shortly before midnight Sunday, marking the city’s third serious auto-pedestrian incident of the day. Police responded to a report of a person being struck by a...
Missing horses last seen in November miraculously found
A group of horses missing from Utah County and believed to have been stolen nearly two months ago were miraculously found over the weekend.
KSLTV
Two Utahns hospitalized after rollover crash in Idaho
BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho — Two Utahns were hospitalized after a single-car rollover crash in Idaho Monday morning. According to Idaho State Police, the crash happened on Interstate 15 at milepost 27 in Bannock County, Idaho, at approximately 8:09 a.m. “A 2003 Toyota Tacoma, driven by a 36-year-old male from...
KSLTV
Local burger joint refuses to pass on price increases to customers
MIDVALE, Utah — How would you like to pay $24 for a burger? Hires Big H said that is what they would need to charge to keep up with the price increases of their raw foods. Thankfully, they made the decision not to increase the price of their most popular burger and are keeping it to $7.50.
Would thinning forests help Utah’s Great Salt Lake? Some say so
Would thinning trees in the Great Salt Lake watershed help conserve water for the lake? Some elected leaders and others are saying the flows to the Great Salt Lake could be increased by as much as 10% through active forest management.
kslnewsradio.com
Great Salt Lake tour showcases the shrinking lake and what is being uncovered
SALT LAKE CITY — A sign of a good adventure when there is mud and water involved. “How are everyone’s shoes? Waterproof?” asked Great Salt Lake Park Ranger Angelic Anderson to a group of people. However, no one seemed to mind how dirty or wet they got.
Is Utah too developer friendly? No, Gov. Cox says. ‘We need development. There is no other way’
Even as the housing market enters a real estate correction after two years of runway prices from the pandemic housing frenzy, Utah’s housing affordability crisis is expected to persist. This year, the Utah Legislature and Gov. Spencer Cox is focused on bringing down home prices. Freeing up the market to increase supply, they said, is the best way to do that.
ABC 4
Two Utahns injured in Idaho rollover crash
MALAD, Idaho (ABC4) – Two Utahns were taken to the hospital after their car reportedly rolled in southern Idaho on Monday morning. According to Idaho State Police, the crash happened just after 8 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 16 near milepost 27 on I-15, just north of Malad. Police say a 2003 Toyota Tacoma was traveling southbound toward Utah when the driver reportedly lost control land rolled into the median, coming to a rest in the northbound lanes.
ABC 4
U of U student paralyzed after rare spinal cord stroke
A University of Utah student suffered a rare spinal cord stroke that left him paralyzed and unable to breathe on his own over the holidays. U of U student paralyzed after rare spinal cord stroke. A University of Utah student suffered a rare spinal cord stroke that left him paralyzed...
NBCMontana
FBI, Montana mom warn public about sextortion
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Federal Bureau of Investigation's Salt Lake City Field Office and a mother from Montana, who asked not to be identified, released a public service announcement urging parents to keep an eye on their children's activities online. In the joint PSA, the woman, referred to as...
ksl.com
Utah's snowpack to get another boost, as another storm arrives this weekend
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's mountain snowpack is about to get another boost. The National Weather Service's Salt Lake City office has issued another winter storm warning for Utah's mountains, ahead of a storm that has the potential to deliver yet another foot or more of snow this weekend.
Gephardt Daily
WVCPD: Semi driver dead, fuel load spilled, SUV driver critically injured in Mt. View Corridor collision
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Jan. 16, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A semi driver is dead after a collision on Mountain View corridor Monday morning. “A semi traveling southbound on Mt. View and a small SUV traveling westbound collided,” says a 9:55 a.m. tweet from West Valley City police.
