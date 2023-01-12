Read full article on original website
County Point-in-Time homeless count scheduled for Jan. 24
In collaboration with community and human service providers, the Snohomish County Department of Human Services is conducting the annual Point-in-Time (PIT) Homeless Count on Tuesday, Jan. 24. The annual count is an important tool in the community’s efforts to assess the number of homeless individuals and families in Snohomish County, as well as to determine ways of ending homelessness.
Council Jan. 17 to hold public hearing on Hwy 99 design review process, discuss board and commission selection
The Edmonds City Council is scheduled to hold a public hearing Tuesday, Jan. 17 on an emergency interim ordinance creating a design review process through the city’s Architectural Design Board (ADB) for certain projects zoned general commercial (CG) as part of the Highway 99 subarea plan. The emergency ordinance...
Issues affecting city in 2023 topic of Edmonds Civic Roundtable meeting Jan. 23
The Edmonds Civic Roundtable (ECR) is hosting a community discussion Monday, Jan. 23 on issues affecting Edmonds. City issues you believe should be addressed. In addition to providing an opportunity for a community discussion, ECR said it will use the ideas shared to plan future programs. The meeting will be...
Landscape maintenance among topics on Woodway council Jan. 17 meeting agenda
A discussion regarding landscape maintenance is among the items on the Woodway Town Council meeting agenda for Tuesday, Jan. 17. There will also be two opportunities for public comment. The meeting will take place at Town Hall, 23920 113th Pl. W., Woodway. The meeting will also be broadcast via Microsoft...
Washington state has several new laws going into effect in 2023
In Washington state, multiple new laws have been enacted as of Jan. 1 These laws will affect a multitude of areas, ranging from jobs and sustainability to homelessness and court fines. Minimum Wage. Washington state’s minimum wage has increased from $14.49 to $15.74 per hour. Workers ages 14 or 15...
Get help with your ‘brick wall’ research problems Jan. 21 in Lynnwood
Caroll Budny is available to help with “brick wall” research problems this Saturday, Jan. 21 at the Sno-Isle Genealogical Society Research Library, 19827 Poplar Way, Heritage Park, Lynnwood. To make a reservation, call 425-775-6267 to leave a message. Your call will be returned later to confirm your appointment....
Edmonds School District offering dental sealants to second and third graders
The Edmonds School District is offering school-based dental sealants for second- and third-grade students at 12 local schools. By choosing to participate in the program, students are eligible to receive a free dental screening for oral diseases and dental sealants. Dental sealants are clear or opaque plastic materials applied to the chewing surfaces of the back teeth to prevent cavities and oral decay. Any child needing additional care will receive a referral to a local dentist.
Near-record Low Count Means No Skagit Brant Hunt; #s OK Elsewhere
THE FOLLOWING IS A PRESS RELEASE FROM THE WASHINGTON DEPARTMENT OF FISH AND WILDLIFE. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) today announced continuing hunts for brant geese in Clallam, Pacific, and Whatcom counties, but that Skagit County will be closed to brant harvest this season. Continued stable winter...
Looking Back: Additional history regarding automobiles comes to Edmonds
After receiving the latest issue of the Historic Edmonds Calendar as published by the Edmonds Historic Preservation Commission, I found that the 2023 calendar equaled the excellent standards we have seen each year. The September portion of this year’s calendar with its photographs of early Edmonds automobiles captures some of...
Edmonds-Kingston ferry route returns to one-boat service while Puyallup undergoes repairs
The Edmonds-Kingston ferry route is back to one-boat service this weekend while the ferry Puyallup is undergoing repairs for a damaged propellor. John Vezins, the ferry system’s director of planning, customer and government relations, said in an email Saturday that the Puyallup “contacted a foreign object underwater, bending its propellor. This was very likely a log, as there is a great deal of driftwood in the water after recent high tides. With no service relief vessel currently available, this will put the route back on its alternate one-boat service for at least the weekend,” he said.
Planned development near The Landing could be largest in Renton’s history
Nearly two years after the Fry’s Electronics in Renton closed down, a redevelopment plan is on the way. The permit application to re-develop the property into three buildings with an expected 1,179 units is complete, but the period for public comment ends Wednesday, Jan. 18. From California-based Bay West...
Nancy Lynne Hardy Phillips: Edmonds native loved for her kindness and selfless spirit
In remembrance of Nancy Lynne Hardy Phillips July 31, 1957 – December 31, 2022. On December 31, our beautiful mother, sister, grandma, and aunt, Nancy Lynne Phillips passed away after a brief illness at Mount Timpanogos Regional Medical Center, Orem Utah. She is survived by her sons, Tyler (Jeniffer), Nathan, and Kalin; her granddaughter, Jakota; two brothers, six sisters, and numerous nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by her husband of 34 years, Zan Phillips in 2021; parents, Charles and Doris Hardy; nephews, Jeffrey Clarke and Jason Schattenkirk.
Nearly 8K people in Seattle without power Saturday after gunshots hit equipment
SEATTLE (KOMO) — Seattle City Light was investigating an outage that left nearly 8,000 people without power in the South Seattle and Rainer Valley areas, but it has mostly been resolved. According to Seattle City Light, the outage may have been caused by an electrical conduit suspected of being...
Reminder: 5th annual tribute to Martin Luther King Jr. set for Jan. 16 in Edmonds
Leilani Miller, executive director of Millennia Ministries, will be the featured storyteller for the When Love Changes Things fifth annual Tribute to Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. — Inspiring a Beloved Community in Song, Spoken Word and Dance on Monday, Jan. 16, at 6 p.m. at the Edmonds Waterfront Center.
‘Best burgers and waffle fries in Bellingham.’ Poll finds the best fries in Whatcom County
The local restaurant you voted as having the best fries was also voted as having the best affordable burgers in a previous reader poll.
Puget Sound region hit with five shootings in 24 hours
The Puget Sound area got hit with five shootings on Thursday, two of them deadly. One person was shot at a Renton grocery store, and a short time later, an employee of a Kia dealership was shot in his workplace parking lot. The person shot in Renton was hit several...
This Is The Most Underrated Town In Washington
Cheapism put the spotlight on every state's best under-the-radar destination.
Power restored to nearly 8K South Seattle residents after outage caused by gunfire
Power has been restored to most customers in South Seattle after an outage that impacted nearly 8,000 people. Seattle City Light tweeted about the incident just before 7:30 p.m. South Seattle and the Rainier Valley were the areas most heavily impacted. Around 7:30 p.m., 7,803 customers were without power. At...
The Troll Under the Bridge Statue, a fascinating art piece located in Seattle, Washington and the history behind it.
The Troll Under the Bridge statue is dubbed one of Seattle's most transfixing pieces of art. Its location can be found in the free spirited neck of the woods neighborhood of Fremont ( which can be found approximately 20 minutes north of downtown Seattle). It's beginning started with a plan to fix the vitiated grounds underneath the city bridges. The reason was that for a long span of time, drug dealers and careless homeless individuals would trash and defile the bridges underneath. This lead to the city requesting the Fremont Arts Council to create some sort of art competition with the objective of reintegrating cleanliness to those areas.
Lawsuit moves forward against Bellingham property owner with homeless encampment on land
The city is closer to displacing the people living in the encampment after months of no response from the property owner, according to court documents.
