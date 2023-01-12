The Edmonds-Kingston ferry route is back to one-boat service this weekend while the ferry Puyallup is undergoing repairs for a damaged propellor. John Vezins, the ferry system’s director of planning, customer and government relations, said in an email Saturday that the Puyallup “contacted a foreign object underwater, bending its propellor. This was very likely a log, as there is a great deal of driftwood in the water after recent high tides. With no service relief vessel currently available, this will put the route back on its alternate one-boat service for at least the weekend,” he said.

KINGSTON, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO