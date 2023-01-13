UFC President Dana White has given his side of the story on Francis Ngannou’s exit. Ngannou was the reigning UFC Heavyweight Champion. He successfully defended the gold against Ciryl Gane back in January 2022, and the talk coming out of that fight, aside from Ngannou’s MCL and ACL injuries, was “The Predator’s” contract status. Ngannou had been vocal about fighter pay and even went as far as to say he’d be content if he had competed under the UFC banner for the final time.

1 DAY AGO