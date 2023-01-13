ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dana White explains what led to Francis Ngannou being released by the UFC: “He doesn’t want to take a lot of risks”

UFC President Dana White has given his side of the story on Francis Ngannou’s exit. Ngannou was the reigning UFC Heavyweight Champion. He successfully defended the gold against Ciryl Gane back in January 2022, and the talk coming out of that fight, aside from Ngannou’s MCL and ACL injuries, was “The Predator’s” contract status. Ngannou had been vocal about fighter pay and even went as far as to say he’d be content if he had competed under the UFC banner for the final time.
Football Star Hospitalized After Being Forced To Retire Due to Heart Ailment

The life of a professional footballer in the English Premier League was forever changed last year when he was forced to retire from the game that he grew up playing, making it to the top levels of the sport, at the young age of 24. He had reached top levels of success, leaving his native Zambia to play in the top league in the world.
Former lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez slams the UFC for using false “narrative” with the release of Francis Ngannou

Former lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez is slamming the UFC for using a false ‘narrative’ concerning the release of Francis Ngannou. It was UFC President, Dana White, who announced at the UFC Vegas 67 post-fight news conference that Francis Ngannou (17-3 MMA) has been freed from his contract and consequently stripped of his heavyweight title.
Jon Jones signs new eight-fight contract ahead of his return at UFC 285

As per UFC president Dana White, Jon Jones has signed a new eight-fight deal with the company ahead of his return. During Saturday’s post-fight press conference, Dana White made the announcement everyone had been waiting for. After three years away, Jon Jones will return to compete for the UFC heavyweight championship at UFC 285.
Tony Bellew warns former UFC Heavyweight Champion not to crossover into boxing: “He will not survive”

Former boxing world champion Tony Bellew doesn’t believe Francis Ngannou has much of a shot if he shares the ring with Tyson Fury. Ngannou, who was the reigning UFC Heavyweight Champion, is now a free agent. Negotiations with the UFC didn’t pan out, and now the UFC Heavyweight Championship is vacant. Ciryl Gane and Jon Jones will clash to determine the new heavyweight kingpin at UFC 285 on March 4.
Coach explains that Francis Ngannou refused to be a “sellout” in UFC negotiations: “He’s not scared of anybody”

Xtreme Couture coach Eric Nicksick has hit back at UFC president Dana White following his claims regarding Francis Ngannou’s release. The news that Francis Ngannou was gone from the Ultimate Fighting Championship hit hard for the MMA community. The former UFC heavyweight champion is now set to explore other options outside of the promotion, and perhaps even outside of mixed martial arts.
Jake Paul reacts after Dana White announces that the UFC has released Francis Ngannou: “He’s the heavyweight champ in MMA and will be until he loses.”

The mixed martial arts community was left stunned on Saturday when it was announced that UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou would be released. After a long period of trying to nail Ngannou down with a new contract, Dana White revealed at the UFC Vegas 67 post-fight press conference that his heavyweight champion would be parting ways with the UFC. This announcement comes after Ngannou turned down an offer that would have made him the highest-paid heavyweight in the company’s history.
Video | Israel Adesanya unveils his new face tattoo

Former UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya has shown off a new face tattoo. Adesanya is taking the “out with the old, in with the new” approach these days. He took to his Twitter account to unveil a new face tattoo. Adesanya’s last bout took place back in November...
Dan Ige sounds off on conspiracy theorists commenting on Victoria Lee’s death: “Give them freaking respect, because that’s their tragedy”

UFC fighter Dan Ige has hit out at conspiracy theorists over the death of ONE Championship fighter Victoria Lee. Earlier this month, it was announced that Victoria Lee had passed away at the age of 18. Lee had just started her mixed martial arts career, following in the footsteps of her siblings Angela and Christian.
Jon Jones’ manager says ‘Bones’ will be “the highest-paid heavyweight” in UFC history when he returns at UFC 285

Jon Jones will be the highest-paid heavyweight in UFC history when he makes his return at UFC 285. On Saturday, it was announced that Jones would be making his heavyweight debut for the vacant title at UFC 285 against Ciryl Gane. It’s a massive fight for the promotion and ‘Bones’ is getting paid for it as Jones’ manager says he is now the highest-paid heavyweight in history.
