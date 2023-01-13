Read full article on original website
Former UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic reacts to Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane booking
If you thought Stipe Miocic would bow out of the UFC Heavyweight Title picture, think again. The UFC heavyweight division was set on its ear when Francis Ngannou, who had been the reigning champion, was released. UFC President Dana White told reporters during a UFC Vegas 67 post-fight scrum that Ngannou turned down the biggest contract offer for a UFC heavyweight.
Daniel Cormier reacts after the UFC books Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane for the vacant heavyweight title
Former UFC star Daniel Cormier has given his thoughts on the UFC booking Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane at UFC 285. After much speculation, the return of Jon Jones has finally been announced. After three years away, the light heavyweight GOAT will make his heavyweight debut at UFC 285 in March.
Curtis Blaydes offers response to Ciryl Gane vs. Jon Jones news: “I get why Gane got the shot and it wasn’t based off meritocracy”
Top five-ranked UFC heavyweight Curtis Blaydes has reacted to the Ciryl Gane vs. Jon Jones news. Francis Ngannou, who was the reigning UFC Heavyweight Champion, has been released after failed negotiations. Gane and Jones will be sharing the Octagon at UFC 285 on March 4. The winner will be crowned the new UFC Heavyweight Champion.
Dana White explains what led to Francis Ngannou being released by the UFC: “He doesn’t want to take a lot of risks”
UFC President Dana White has given his side of the story on Francis Ngannou’s exit. Ngannou was the reigning UFC Heavyweight Champion. He successfully defended the gold against Ciryl Gane back in January 2022, and the talk coming out of that fight, aside from Ngannou’s MCL and ACL injuries, was “The Predator’s” contract status. Ngannou had been vocal about fighter pay and even went as far as to say he’d be content if he had competed under the UFC banner for the final time.
Henry Cejudo explains why he doesn’t rank Anderson Silva in the top fighters in MMA history
Henry Cejudo is explaining why he doesn’t rank Anderson Silva in the top fighters in MMA history. Cejudo and Jon Jones, who have been training together for over a year now, discussed who are the greatest mixed martial artists of all time. It was Cejudo who said Jon Jones,...
Football Star Hospitalized After Being Forced To Retire Due to Heart Ailment
The life of a professional footballer in the English Premier League was forever changed last year when he was forced to retire from the game that he grew up playing, making it to the top levels of the sport, at the young age of 24. He had reached top levels of success, leaving his native Zambia to play in the top league in the world.
Former lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez slams the UFC for using false “narrative” with the release of Francis Ngannou
Former lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez is slamming the UFC for using a false ‘narrative’ concerning the release of Francis Ngannou. It was UFC President, Dana White, who announced at the UFC Vegas 67 post-fight news conference that Francis Ngannou (17-3 MMA) has been freed from his contract and consequently stripped of his heavyweight title.
Dana White announces Francis Ngannou has been released, Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane will fight for vacant heavyweight title at UFC 285
Francis Ngannou has been released from the UFC. Following UFC Vegas 67 on Saturday, Dana White spoke to the media and confirmed the reports that Jon Jones will face Ciryl Gane for the heavyweight title. Along with that, he announced Ngannou has been released from the UFC as ‘The Predator’ turned down a new contract.
Nassourdine Imavov reacts following decision loss to Sean Strickland at UFC Vegas 67
Nassourdine Imavov fell short in his UFC Vegas 67 main event clash with Sean Strickland, and he’s spoken out following the loss. Imavov and Strickland collided inside the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada on January 14. This one went the distance and in the end, Strickland had his hand raised via unanimous decision.
Jon Jones signs new eight-fight contract ahead of his return at UFC 285
As per UFC president Dana White, Jon Jones has signed a new eight-fight deal with the company ahead of his return. During Saturday’s post-fight press conference, Dana White made the announcement everyone had been waiting for. After three years away, Jon Jones will return to compete for the UFC heavyweight championship at UFC 285.
Tony Bellew warns former UFC Heavyweight Champion not to crossover into boxing: “He will not survive”
Former boxing world champion Tony Bellew doesn’t believe Francis Ngannou has much of a shot if he shares the ring with Tyson Fury. Ngannou, who was the reigning UFC Heavyweight Champion, is now a free agent. Negotiations with the UFC didn’t pan out, and now the UFC Heavyweight Championship is vacant. Ciryl Gane and Jon Jones will clash to determine the new heavyweight kingpin at UFC 285 on March 4.
Paddy Pimblett expected to be out of action for foreseeable future due to ankle surgery in March
Don’t expect UFC lightweight prospect Paddy Pimblett to fight anytime soon. ‘The Baddy’ has been out of action since his clash with Jared Gordon at UFC 282 in December. Despite being a heavy favorite against ‘Flash’, Pimblett faced a lot of adversity. Throughout the majority of the contest, Gordon was seemingly in control.
Coach explains that Francis Ngannou refused to be a “sellout” in UFC negotiations: “He’s not scared of anybody”
Xtreme Couture coach Eric Nicksick has hit back at UFC president Dana White following his claims regarding Francis Ngannou’s release. The news that Francis Ngannou was gone from the Ultimate Fighting Championship hit hard for the MMA community. The former UFC heavyweight champion is now set to explore other options outside of the promotion, and perhaps even outside of mixed martial arts.
Jake Paul reacts after Dana White announces that the UFC has released Francis Ngannou: “He’s the heavyweight champ in MMA and will be until he loses.”
The mixed martial arts community was left stunned on Saturday when it was announced that UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou would be released. After a long period of trying to nail Ngannou down with a new contract, Dana White revealed at the UFC Vegas 67 post-fight press conference that his heavyweight champion would be parting ways with the UFC. This announcement comes after Ngannou turned down an offer that would have made him the highest-paid heavyweight in the company’s history.
Nate Diaz featured in San Francisco 49ers playoff hype video
Nate Diaz continues to be a crossover star in the making, as the former UFC lightweight and welterweight fighter is slowly but surely transitioning into the next phase of his career. But in between the madness of the fight game comes other promotional opportunities for Diaz, who last competed at...
Former UFC champion Chuck Liddell open to fighting Jake Paul if offered enough money: “He’s got no chance”
Former UFC star Chuck Liddell has admitted he would be willing to fight Jake Paul if he received the right kind of offer. It was announced earlier this month that Jake Paul has signed a deal to fight with PFL. He will head up their new Super Fight division, although it has yet to be seen who he will make his debut against.
Video | Israel Adesanya unveils his new face tattoo
Former UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya has shown off a new face tattoo. Adesanya is taking the “out with the old, in with the new” approach these days. He took to his Twitter account to unveil a new face tattoo. Adesanya’s last bout took place back in November...
Cris Cyborg congratulates Francis Ngannou on making Dana White’s “doesn’t want to fight” list
Former UFC fighter Cris Cyborg has congratulated Francis Ngannou for making Dana White’s “doesn’t want to fight” list. Last weekend, it was announced that Francis Ngannou had been released by the Ultimate Fighting Championship. The decision came after he and the UFC failed to come to terms on a new contract.
Dan Ige sounds off on conspiracy theorists commenting on Victoria Lee’s death: “Give them freaking respect, because that’s their tragedy”
UFC fighter Dan Ige has hit out at conspiracy theorists over the death of ONE Championship fighter Victoria Lee. Earlier this month, it was announced that Victoria Lee had passed away at the age of 18. Lee had just started her mixed martial arts career, following in the footsteps of her siblings Angela and Christian.
Jon Jones’ manager says ‘Bones’ will be “the highest-paid heavyweight” in UFC history when he returns at UFC 285
Jon Jones will be the highest-paid heavyweight in UFC history when he makes his return at UFC 285. On Saturday, it was announced that Jones would be making his heavyweight debut for the vacant title at UFC 285 against Ciryl Gane. It’s a massive fight for the promotion and ‘Bones’ is getting paid for it as Jones’ manager says he is now the highest-paid heavyweight in history.
