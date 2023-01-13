PHOTO GALLERY: Lady Cyclones blow past Lady Falcons

Elizabethton’s Lady Cyclones rolled into Church Hill Tuesday night and blew past Volunteer 70-39 in Upper Lakes Conference action.

Olivia Holly and Lina Lyon scored 19 points each to lead a balanced attack for the Lady Cyclones, who were ranked No. 5 in the first Associated Press Tennessee high school basketball rankings released Monday.

Elizabethton (2-0, 14-4) used its aggressive defense to force poor shot selection and costly Volunteer turnovers en route to a 10-point halftime lead. After the intermission, the Lady Cyclones turned up the heat to outscore the Lady Falcons 18-3 in the third period.

Back-to-back baskets by Holly early in the fourth quarter made it 59-30 before Volunteer went on a 7-0 run capped by an Emmerson Head 3-pointer with 4:16 to play. Elizabethton responded by holding Volunteer scoreless until the 29-second mark when Kendra Huff drew a foul and hit both free throws to close out the Lady Falcons’ scoring.

Veda Barton led the Lady Falcons with 11 points — 10 of them in the first half. Jacie Begley added nine points for Volunteer, while Huff and Head tossed in six apiece.

The Lady Cyclones hit five 3-pointers in the game, including a pair by Maddie Fowler and one each by Holly, Reiley Whitson and Katie Lee. Marlee Mathena finished with nine points for Elizabethton.

Volunteer (0-2, 5-12) was slated to host cross-county rival Cherokee on Thursday before returning to Upper Lakes Conference play on Tuesday night at Sullivan East.

