4 Amazing Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Restaurant Inspections: Orange Park, Green Cove Springs restaurants temporarily closedDon JohnsonGreen Cove Springs, FL
Orange Park Mall says goodbye to 3 restaurants in food courtZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Orange Park Mall’s JCPenneyBeauty shop grand opening scheduled for Jan. 20Zoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Green Cove Springs man arrested for threatening, resisting officersZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
Event guide: Celebrate MLK Jr. Day around the First Coast
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — What act of service will you do Monday?. On this Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, people across the First Coast will be volunteering and reflecting on how they can further the civil rights leader's legacy. From parades to silent marches to free activities, a lot is going on in our towns.
Jacksonville's Jenkins Quality Barbecue named best in Florida by Food Network
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous report. Jacksonville's Jenkins Quality Barbecue has been named best in Florida by the Food Network!. The family-owned restaurant has three locations in the city: One on the Southside, one Downtown and one on New King's Road.
Author Zora Neale Hurston's St. Augustine home is for sale
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A legendary American author once called the First Coast home. Now, the St. Augustine house where Zora Neale Hurston lived is for sale. Historians would love to see it saved from demolition. "Zora Neale Hurston had been here (in St. Augustine) many times in her...
21 Beaches In Florida With The Clearest Water
Florida beaches are great because they offer some of the clearest water and finest sand in the world. The Gulf of Mexico provides an ideal environment for these unique features, making it one of the few places on Earth where this can be found.
Grieving mother plays daughter's last words to St. Johns County School board members
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Kimber Kegley doesn't like speaking in front of large groups. However, during Tuesday's St Johns County school board meeting, she mustered up the strength to talk about her daughter, Ashlee. When it was her time to speak during public comment, Kegley played a message her...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Georgia woman turns 114 years young
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A life well lived is its own reward but there is always room for celebration! Nina Willis will turn 114 years young on January 14th. She has family members and friends who check on her, but her main caregiver is her roommate, her 97-year-old sister Pecola.
Florida High School Football Recruiting News: Tyler Harrell is a Great Example of Florida 'Upside'
College football recruiting news across the Sunshine State.
St. Johns County Emergency Management sets up a cold shelter
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla — The COLD NIGHT SHELTER will be open on Friday, January 13th, and Saturday, January 14th. Grace United Methodist Church (red door church) at 8 Carrera St. will open as a cold night shelter on January 13th and 14th at 8:30 p.m. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action...
SeaWorld offering free admission for Florida preschoolers in 2023
FLORIDA, USA — Looking for something to do with the kids this summer?. Both SeaWorld and Aquatica Orlando are offering free admission for some of the parks’ youngest guests with the 2023 Preschool Card. It’s now available for registration exclusively for Florida residents. SeaWorld and Aquatica Orlando...
Giant Items Popping Up On Florida Beaches
A conservation group in Miami is making a statement. They have placed enlarged cigarette butt statues in the sand on Miami Beach. The display encourages people to pay attention to the new law that bans smoking on several Florida beaches. According to the director of Florida Conservation at Ocean Conservancy, “Cigarette butts may be small, but they have a lasting, harmful effect on our wildlife and ocean.”
Earn up to $225k by working at Buc-ee's: Why its employees are the happiest in Texas, South Carolina, and Florida?
Buc-ee's needs no introduction. It is one of the most reputed and fastest-growing companies in Texas, the United States. It not only has locations in Texas but also in Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Alabama, Colorado, and Kentucky.
‘Somebody straight up ruined this house:’ Apparent vandalism reported in new rental-community in SJC
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A new rental community has become the apparent target of vandals. A man set to move into the neighborhood contacted Action News Jax after discovering someone had intentionally flooded one of the homes under construction. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Michael Gunter...
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too. Explore: GOBankingRates' Best Credit Cards for 2023. Take Our Poll:...
What's it like to be behind the badge? St. Johns County Citizen Law Enforcement Academy begins Tuesday
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — If you've ever wondered what it's like to be a law enforcement officer, now is your chance to find out. Tuesday kicks off the Citizen Law Enforcement Academy at the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office. From an officer ride-along to the shooting range, there's a long list of activities for participants. The sheriff says the bottom line is about building trust with the community.
Experts say flood study is going to transform the way St. Augustine does business for the next 50 years
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — In the past, many studies have been done regarding flooding issues in St. Augustine. But one study, starting this week, could be the biggest study ever done in the Old City (and it could bring the most money.) Repeated flooding to people’s homes, businesses, and...
Casey DeSantis Announces Hefty Bonuses for New Florida Officers
This week, the state of Florida has seen massive gains among the state's law enforcement community as a result from Gov. Ron DeSantis' (R-FL) leadership. Today First Lady Casey DeSantis tweeted about the progress that has added 1,000 Florida law enforcement officers since July of last year. First Lady DeSantis...
Someone In Florida Has A Winning Mega Millions Ticket
Congratulations to the person in Maine who won the $1.35B Mega Millions jackpot. The drawing was Friday night and the person who purchased the winning ticket is a lone winner. That jackpot is the second largest Mega Millions prize ever and the fourth largest in the history of the United States. The Mega Millions winning numbers were: 30-43-45-46-61. The Gold Mega Ball was 14 and The Megaplier was 2.
Paula Deen’s Whitemarsh Island restaurant closes
WHITEMARSH ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) — Paula Deen’s Whitemarsh Island restaurant closed its doors. Paula Deen’s Creek House has a “CLOSED” and a “NO TRESPASSING” sign posted on it’s front door. The lights are off and restaurant’s parking lot is blocked off. News 3 also called the restaurant Friday afternoon to confirm the closure but no […]
This Florida County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker revealed the counties where people have the short lifespans in the Sunshine State.
Florida homeowners forced to clean up ‘boat from Cuba’ that migrants abandoned on their property
A local Florida news station interviewed a husband and wife who said they were forced to pay to have a migrant boat removed from their property, or risk a felony.
