Saint Augustine, FL

atlantanewsfirst.com

Georgia woman turns 114 years young

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A life well lived is its own reward but there is always room for celebration! Nina Willis will turn 114 years young on January 14th. She has family members and friends who check on her, but her main caregiver is her roommate, her 97-year-old sister Pecola.
GEORGIA STATE
wild941.com

Giant Items Popping Up On Florida Beaches

A conservation group in Miami is making a statement. They have placed enlarged cigarette butt statues in the sand on Miami Beach. The display encourages people to pay attention to the new law that bans smoking on several Florida beaches. According to the director of Florida Conservation at Ocean Conservancy, “Cigarette butts may be small, but they have a lasting, harmful effect on our wildlife and ocean.”
MIAMI BEACH, FL
AOL Corp

7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing

Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too. Explore: GOBankingRates' Best Credit Cards for 2023. Take Our Poll:...
FLORIDA STATE
First Coast News

What's it like to be behind the badge? St. Johns County Citizen Law Enforcement Academy begins Tuesday

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — If you've ever wondered what it's like to be a law enforcement officer, now is your chance to find out. Tuesday kicks off the Citizen Law Enforcement Academy at the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office. From an officer ride-along to the shooting range, there's a long list of activities for participants. The sheriff says the bottom line is about building trust with the community.
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
floridianpress.com

Casey DeSantis Announces Hefty Bonuses for New Florida Officers

This week, the state of Florida has seen massive gains among the state's law enforcement community as a result from Gov. Ron DeSantis' (R-FL) leadership. Today First Lady Casey DeSantis tweeted about the progress that has added 1,000 Florida law enforcement officers since July of last year. First Lady DeSantis...
FLORIDA STATE
wild941.com

Someone In Florida Has A Winning Mega Millions Ticket

Congratulations to the person in Maine who won the $1.35B Mega Millions jackpot. The drawing was Friday night and the person who purchased the winning ticket is a lone winner. That jackpot is the second largest Mega Millions prize ever and the fourth largest in the history of the United States. The Mega Millions winning numbers were: 30-43-45-46-61. The Gold Mega Ball was 14 and The Megaplier was 2.
FLORIDA STATE
WSAV News 3

Paula Deen’s Whitemarsh Island restaurant closes

WHITEMARSH ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) — Paula Deen’s Whitemarsh Island restaurant closed its doors. Paula Deen’s Creek House has a “CLOSED” and a “NO TRESPASSING” sign posted on it’s front door. The lights are off and restaurant’s parking lot is blocked off. News 3 also called the restaurant Friday afternoon to confirm the closure but no […]
WHITEMARSH ISLAND, GA
First Coast News

First Coast News

Jacksonville, FL
Jacksonville local news

